Renowned Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar, 99, has died

Artist Dahlov Ipcar talks about about her painting routine on Nov. 9, 2015, in Georgetown. Her first solo show was in 1939 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Artist Dahlov Ipcar listens to her son Charlie play the banjo on Nov. 9, 2015, in her studio in Georgetown. Two of her paintings hang on the wall, and sculptures of her as a young girl, some by her father, William Zorach, line the shelf.
Dahlov Ipcar's palette sits loaded with paint on Nov. 9, 2015, in her Georgetown studio.
Artist Dahlov Ipcar listens to a new song her son Charlie is working on about a Mississippi riverboat captain on Nov. 9, 2015, in her studio in Georgetown.
Dahlov Ipcar sits in the studio attached to her home Nov. 9, 2015, in Georgetown. She and her late husband moved into the house in 1937, and she had her first solo show in 1939 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 11, 2017, at 12:15 p.m.
Last modified Feb. 11, 2017, at 1:24 p.m.

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Renowned Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar has died, her son, Charles Ipcar of Richmond, confirmed early Saturday afternoon.

Ipcar was 99 years old when she died Friday, according to her son. He said additional information would be made available later in the afternoon.

The Georgetown Historical Society was among the first to express condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Dahlov Zorach Ipcar died yesterday,” the society said Saturday morning in a post on its Facebook page.

“In addition to her tremendous contributions to the world of art and literature, she was brilliant, caring, and generous and a joy to be around. Her loss will be deeply felt by many because so many have benefitted from her remarkable time — nearly 100 years — on this earth. We extend our condolences to her sons and all her family,” the post said.

Despite failing vision because of macular degeneration, Ipcar had been painting as recently as late 2015, according to published reports.

Ipcar worked from a studio attached to a old farmhouse overlooking Robinhood Cove.

Ipcar grew up in an artistic family, the daughter of artists Marguerite and William Zorach. The Zorachs had a joint influence on the modern art movement. Marguerite Zorach’s work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

Ipcar moved to an extra farmhouse at her parents’ property in Maine in the late 1930s after marrying Adolph Ipcar. She was best known for her paintings. However, she also wrote four fantasy novels and wrote and illustrated numerous children’s books. Her written works include “The Cat at Night,” “Stripes and Spots,” Deep Sea Farm” and “Lobsterman.”

She also made cloth sculptures.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

