NH skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from his group

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was found dead near the outlet of Abol Pond after separating from his seven-member skiing group on Sunday, officials said Monday.

The man’s name was not released on Monday morning. He was 56, officials said.

The man and his companions had been in the park at Chimney Pond Campground for two days before Sunday’s 17-mile skiing trip. Two hikers found the man. Baxter State Park Rangers responded and were subsequently assisted by a Maine game warden and the Millinocket Fire Department, officials said.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken by snowmobile and ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital, officials said.

Park officials said his death was the first fatality in Baxter State Park since a lightning strike killed a 24-year-old man from Peaks Island in Portland in 2007. That incident was the third time that lightning had caused a fatality in the park’s recorded history. In 1968 a man was struck and killed while in his tent at Chimney Pond, and in 1990, one fatality resulted when a Boy Scout troop was struck by lightning on Pamola Peak, officials said.