Fitzpatrick Trophy winner among UMaine football 2017 signees

ORONO, Maine — Wednesday marks the beginning of the National Letter of Intent signing period for football and the University of Maine is announcing which players have decided to pursue their education and their career in Orono.
Keep checking back here for updates on the latest UMaine signees for 2017.
The group already includes two Mainers, Fitzpatrick Trophy winner Michael Laverriere of Arundel and Thornton Academy in Saco, and Raffaele Salamone of Portland, who played at Deering High School.
Laverriere (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) was a high school quarterback, but is being projected as a fullback. Salamone (6-4, 230) is a defensive lineman.
Other commits include:
- Kenny Doak (5-11, 180), place-kicker, Perkasie, Pennsylvania (Central Bucks West)
- Isaiah Robinson (6-1, 190), quarterback, Bowie, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
- Jayvaun Shears (5-9, 165), wide receiver, McKeesport, Pennsylvania (McKeesport Area)
- Shaquille St-Lot (5-11, 186), cornerback, Montreal, Quebec (Vanier College)
- Erick Robertson (6-1, 190), safety, Haddonfield, New Jersey (Paul VI)
- Liam Dobson (6-4, 315), offensive lineman, Ottawa, Ontario (Canada Prep Acad.)
- Ramon Jefferson (5-9, 175), running back, Bronx, New York (Harry S. Truman)