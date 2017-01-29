Protests against Trump immigration order erupt across Maine

A global backlash against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from several Muslim nations saw pockets of protest erupt across Maine on Sunday.

Protesters are calling on Maine’s congressional representatives to denounce Trump’s order barring any citizen from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia from entering the United States.

Already, members of Maine’s congressional delegation have spoken out against the travel ban, according to the Sun Journal.

“The worldwide refugee ban set forth in the executive order is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King believes the administration’s actions “don’t protect us, but actually compromise our nation’s security,” said Scott Ogden, his spokesman.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree also criticized the order, while Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin was noncommittal in response.

Around 10:30 a.m., a crowd of protesters gathered outside Portland City Hall to protest Trump’s order, according to Portland-based television station CBS 13.

Protesters asking @SenatorCollins to join them in a town hall meeting. Want to explain to her what #Maine values really are. #WGME pic.twitter.com/MavBiGD7ct — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) January 29, 2017

#TrafficAlert – Part of Congress Street is closed in front of city hall as this protest continues. #mepolitics #WGME pic.twitter.com/eF715tQQzq — Dan Lampariello (@DanWGME) January 29, 2017

A similar protest will be held at the Portland International Jetport around noon, according to a Facebook page for the event.

Another protest is being held at the Bangor International Airport starting at 11 a.m., according to a Facebook page for the event.