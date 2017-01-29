Mills joins AGs from 15 states in condemning immigration order

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
AUGUSTA, Maine — Attorneys general from 16 states, including Maine’s Janet Mills, released a statement condemning President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order as protests continued across the country Sunday.

Mills, a Democrat, signed on to the statement predicting the order will not survive court challenges and pledging to “use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security.”

Attorneys general from Maine, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Oregon, the District of Columbia, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Iowa and Maryland signed the statement.”

Protests against Trump’s order to restrict refugees entering the United States from several, mostly Muslim countries, continued Sunday, including at Maine’s largest airports in Portland and Bangor.

The statement, released from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office, reads, “As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump’s unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.

“Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth.

“Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the administration’s dangerous executive order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values.

“We are confident that the executive order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

 

