Hermon claims Class B North cheering championship

BANGOR, Maine — The cheering program from Hermon High School has been a model of consistency in Maine high school sports with seven Class B state championships during the last decade.

With more hardware on the line Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center, the Hawks displayed why they have been one of Maine’s top programs on a yearly basis, claiming the Class B North regional title.

Ellsworth earned runner-up honors and defending state champion Old Town took third place and will have a chance to defend its crown in Augusta on Feb. 11.

The top six squads advanced to the Feb. 11 state championships at the Augusta Civic Center, so that means John Bapst, Presque Isle and Gardiner will be joining the Hawks, Eagles and Coyotes in Augusta.

Even in celebrating another regional championship, the mood was more or less a sense of relief for coach Kristie Reed and her Hawks.

“We didn’t perform our best today,” admitted senior Alexis MacManus.

“We had a couple of issues with our stunts this time around,” Reed added. “We’ll work on those. Other than that, it was good. It (winning) never gets old.”

Hermon’s routine featured a little bit of everything, from difficult stunts to bold dancing with a hip-hop flavor to it.

“I’d say we’re trying to be a little more sassy this year,” senior Emily Perley said. “We’re usually a straight-faced team.”

Reed’s Hawks features a mixed blend of veterans and newcomers this winter, with five freshmen and four seniors among their 18 members.

“Every team is special,” Reed said, “I appreciate the motivation of this team and how the work together really well.”

When asked what needed to be cleaned up in the two weeks between now and states, Reed gave a very simple answer.

“Just hitting that routine,” she grinned.

But even when things don’t go 100 percent, sometimes talent and determination take over.

“Not everything will go perfectly,” Perley said. “When you come to [regionals] all you have to do is give your all. Some of the nerves get to us but we have the skills.”

Perley agreed with Reed that the Hawks likely won’t make too many changes in their routine aside from cleaning a few things up.

Hermon’s other team members are Brooklyn Brown, Mercedes Davis, Ashley Dunphy, Kate Fergola, Bailee Fogg, Mia Foley, Karissa Hatch, Hannah Morin, Olivia Nash, Cammie Peirce, Jillian Shorey, Kallie Urquhart, Emily Willey, Emily Woodilla and Laura Zenk.

Ellsworth put together a strong routine of its own in earning its runner-up plaque.

Like the Hawks, the Eagles had a couple of small issues in their stunts, but believe they can get those things tweaked in preparation for states.

“We performed a pretty decent routine, there’s a couple things we definitely need to improve on,” said Ellsworth co-head coach Katherine Dickens.

“They’ve worked hard to get here so they’ve got to keep working hard for the next two weeks. I think they are happy with where they landed here today,” Dickens said.

Ellsworth’s roster is made up of Belle Albert, Lindsay Bland, Anna Brown, Brooke Carver, Piper Hardison, Tanner Hardison, Madisyn Harmon, Amelia Hayden, Hailey McCabe, Kristen Omlor, Bailey Peterson, Olivia Robidoux, Danielle White, Emma Whitney and Emily Young.

