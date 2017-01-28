State senator’s son dies after crash with tanker truck in Philips

PHILLIPS, Maine — The son of a state senator died at a central Maine hospital Saturday after he succumbed to injuries he suffered in a collision with a tanker truck early that morning.

Loren Keim, 21, of Dixfield was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger on Weld Road when he failed to stop at its intersection with Rangeley Road and struck the back end of a tanker truck traveling north on Rangeley Road shortly before 7 a.m., Sgt. Matthew Brann of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

Keim’s truck struck the rear axles on the tanker truck, causing catastrophic damage to his pickup, Brann said.

The 2011 Peterbilt tanker truck was being driven by Richard Giles, 61, of Jay, who was traveling north in the passing lane. Giles told police that he was driving in the passing lane because the traveling lane had not been cleared of snow.

The tanker truck, owned by Darrell Tibbetts of Livermore Falls, was hauling a Poland Springs tank that was empty at the time of the crash.

Brann said there had been flurries at the time of the crash and that the road was snow covered and slippery, which he said was a factor in the crash.

The son of state Sen. Lisa Keim, a Republican from Dixfield, Loren Keim initially was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, but he then was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died, according to a dispatcher at the Franklin Regional Communications Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office still is investigating the crash, Brann said.