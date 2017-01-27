Strong start propels UMaine hockey by UMass

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine junior center Cedric Lacroix’s power-play goal with 11:27 left in the third period restored a two-goal lead and momentum, and the Black Bears received an insurance goal from Patrick Shea later in the period en route to a 4-1 Hockey East over the University of Massachusetts at Alfond Arena on Friday night.

UMaine improved to 9-13-3 overall and 3-9-1 in Hockey East, while UMass fell to 5-18-2 and 2-10-1.

The teams began the evening in the Hockey East cellar.

They will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Danny Perez and Nolan Vesey staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but William Lagesson’s goal 52 seconds into the third period cut the lead in half as his screened wrister from the left point sailed past the glove of UMaine goalie Rob McGovern.

The Minutemen buzzed the net looking for an equalizer, but McGovern made a terrific save on Ray Pigozzi’s rebound attempt and caught a break when Steve Iacobellis rang his rebound off the post.

Lacroix expanded the lead at the 8:33 mark when he took a pass from Vesey and threw the puck on net from an acute angle and then pounced on his own rebound and jammed it past UMass goalie Ryan Wischow.

Shea provided valuable insurance when he chased down his own rebound and swatted it home.

UMass had an edge in play as the Minutemen used their quickness to cycle the puck in the UMaine zone.

But the Minutemen entered the game tied for 58th among 60 teams in goals per game at two per game and the Black Bears were opportunistic.

McGovern finished with 28 saves in a quality performance, while Wischow wound up with 27.

The Black Bears were fortunate to be leading after the first period because the Minutemen carried the play and had much more sustained offensive zone pressure.

UMass generated 16 Grade-A (high-percentage) scoring opportunities to UMaine’s seven.

McGovern stopped all 13 shots he faced including, nine of the Grade-A variety, while Wischow had just four saves and only one Grade-A stop.

University of Minnesota transfer Robin Hoglund, who became eligible for the second semester but had only played in the exhibition game against the United States National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team, set up Perez’s goal.

Hoglund hunted down the puck behind the net and fed it to the top of the crease, and Perez was able to jam it home.

The goal snapped a 15-game pointless streak for Perez.

Vesey expanded the lead 4:59 later off a Patrick Shea face-off win to the left of Wischow.

Vesey wheeled briefly with the puck before snapping a wrist shot that squeezed through Wischow’s pads with Cedric Lacroix setting the screen.

Vesey’s goal was his fourth over the last five games.

UMass had a goal disallowed later in the period during a wild flurry when it was ruled that UMass’ Niko Hildenbrand had interfered with McGovern.

McGovern was lying on the ice and Hildenbrand was on top of him when Marc Hetnik fired it home from the left faceoff circle.

McGovern preserved the lead with a minute left in the period when he got his glove on Brett Boeing’s backhander after Boeing broke in down the left wing.

Wischow was the busier of the two goalies in the free-wheeling second period and came up with seven Grade-A saves among his 10 as the Black Bears held a 10-8 shot margin.

He kept the Minutemen within two late in the period when he slid across to smother Peter Housakos’ shorthanded breakaway.

UMass, which entered the game with the nation’s second-worst power-play percentage at 10.3 percent, had a two-man advantage spanning 40 seconds early in the second period but couldn’t capitalize.

Wischow made a nice save off Vesey’s short wrister early in the period, and McGovern stopped Jake McLaughlin’s shot from the left circle off a two-on-one.