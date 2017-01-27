Plenty of snow for weekend East Coast Snocross racing in Bangor

If Mother Nature hadn’t already thrown the organizers of the East Coast Snocross Tour a curve by failing to produce any significant snowfall for this weekend’s event at Bangor’s Bass Park, Tuesday’s mixed bag of precipitation brought things to a halt.

But it is all systems go thanks to the support of the eastern Maine community.

Jennifer Khavari, the director of the Eastern Maine Community College Foundation and one of the race organizers, said the “terrible weather” was not a cause for concern.

“We had all of the sponsors lined up ready to go into their reserve cache to get snow, but the town of Orono donated all of their snow. Thanks so much to Dave Milan [Orono’s economic development director],” said Khavari on Friday.

“And Bangor Motorsports came through at the last minute. The trucks that are out there [Friday] are all Bangor Motorsports efforts and, again, Lane Construction, through their connections and networking, made that happen,” said Khavari.

Khavari said she had just taken a ride in the groomer, which manipulates the snow, to check out the condition of the track, “and the groomer actually wants us to stop bringing in the snow, which I never thought I would hear them say.

“He was having a hard time keeping up with all the snow, so it’s great,” added Khavari.

Lane Construction planned to move the snow around throughout the day, and Khavari said the temperature is expected to “stay nice and low so [the track] should stay set.”

Since it is the opener of the East Coast Snocross season, she anticipates “an explosive amount of racers, and they will all be pleased with the condition of the track. It’s going to be an amazing course.”

With partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s predicted for Saturday and Sunday, Khavari said that will make for ideal conditions.

“It’s going to be a beautiful weekend not only for the racers and the conditions of the course but also for the spectators. It isn’t going to be too cold, and we’ll have a lot of hot chocolate, coffee and food to keep them warm,” said Khavari. “It should be a very comfortable spectator event.”

Snocross combines the concept of dirt-bike motocross racing and parlays it into snow sleds on a course with bumps, jumps and banked curves. This year’s course is two-thirds of a mile long.

The gates will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Khavari said there will be a fans and sponsors appreciation get-together at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Dysart’s on Broadway in Bangor. The public is invited to attend.