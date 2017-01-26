Woman who sued over wrongful birth may not recover damages, court says

PORTLAND, Maine — A Newport woman may not recover any damages from an Albion clinic or the drug manufacturer over the failed insertion of a long-term birth control device, members of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled Thursday.

On June 9, 2014, Kayla Doherty, then 21, gave birth to a healthy boy named Blake, whom she is raising alone. Doherty believed she could not get pregnant because she was using birth control. The device was never inserted in her arm, she later learned.

Doherty sued the U.S. government, which owns the community health clinic she visited, and drug manufacturer Merck in federal court in Bangor in 2015 seeking $250,000 in damages.

She argued in her suit that a physician at the clinic negligently failed, as a result of Merck’s defective applicator, to insert into her arm an implant manufactured by Merck that was designed to prevent pregnancy for at least three years.

Attorneys for Merck claimed that Maine law prevents Doherty from being compensated because “an unplanned pregnancy followed by the birth of a healthy child is not a recognized, actionable injury under Maine’s wrongful birth statute.”

The lone exception under the statute is for failed sterilization procedures such as a vasectomy or tubal ligation.

U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby referred three questions to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in late 2015 asking whether under Maine’s wrongful birth statute, Doherty could sue and recover damages.

The justices heard oral argument in September 2016 in Fort Kent during their annual high school tour and issued their decision Thursday.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.