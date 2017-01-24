LePage to resume public town hall series in Biddeford

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has announced that he will restart the series of town hall meetings he held for most of last year with an event Wednesday in Biddeford.

LePage said earlier this month that he would resume his town hall meetings to promote his biennial budget proposal and to advocate for changes in citizen-initiated referendums approved by Maine voters on Election Day in November 2016.

A news release from LePage’s office said he also will advocate for changes he says will benefit elderly Mainers. LePage has argued repeatedly that a hike in Maine’s minimum wage will increase the prices of goods and services, which would hit senior citizens on fixed incomes the hardest.

The format of Wednesday’s town hall meeting will be similar to last year’s events: A presentation by the governor followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees.

The town hall will be held at Biddeford Middle School at 25 Tiger Way. Doors open to the public at 5:30 p.m., and the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. This is not the first time LePage has taken his town hall road show to Biddeford. He visited the southern Maine town in April 2016.