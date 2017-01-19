UMaine football team to face rival UNH in rare 2017 opener

This fall, for the first time since 1992, the University of Maine football team will face its archrival, the University of New Hampshire, in the season opener.
Colonial Athletic Association members UMaine and UNH will play Saturday, Sept. 2, at Durham, New Hampshire.
The two teams concluded the regular season against each other on Nov. 19, 2016, with UNH triumphing 24-21 to earn a berth in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs while eliminating the Black Bears from contention.
UMaine went 6-5 overall and 5-3 in the CAA under first-year head coach Joe Harasymiak.
“The way we lost the game at the end of the year … to get back on the field against them right away is going to be exciting,” said Harasymiak, referring to Morgan Ellman’s game-winning, 21-yard field goal with seven seconds left.
“It’s going to be huge for New England football. It will be fun. It will be something different. We usually play them at the end of the season although we did play them once in the middle of the year since I’ve been here,” he added. “A lot of the [Football Bowl Subdivision] schools schedule a big-time opponent the first weekend of the season. It will be cool to play them right off the bat.”
Harasymiak, UMaine’s former defensive coordinator, anticipates that Wildcat Stadium will be packed for the game and noted that playing in a warmer time of year should help attendance.
UNH is one of three CAA teams on the schedule that qualified for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs last fall along with James Madison, which won the national championship.
UNH went 8-5 and lost to James Madison 55-22 in the second round after beating Lehigh 64-21 in the first round.
UMaine will play James Madison on Sept. 23 at Harrisonburg, Virginia. James Madison went 14-1 including a 31-20 victory over UMaine in Orono. The Black Bears led 20-17 after three periods.
UMaine also will travel on Oct. 7 to Philadelphia to play Villanova, which wound up 9-4 including a 31-21 win over Saint Francis and 10-7 loss at South Dakota State in the playoffs.
Richmond also made the playoffs but isn’t on UMaine’s schedule.
“These are the teams we have to beat to be relevant in the league and for postseason [consideration],” said Harasymiak. “Having [James Madison] win the national championship is great for our league. All around the East Coast, everyone knows this league is special.”
UMaine will take on two FBS teams in Central Florida on Sept. 30 and the University of Massachusetts on Nov. 11 at Fenway Park.
The Black Bears are one of very few FCS teams that plays two FBS teams rather than just one.
Central Florida, located in Orlando, went 6-7 and lost to Arkansas State 31-13 in the Autonation Cure Bowl in Orlando. UMass had a 2-10 season.
UMaine will receive a $350,000 guarantee to play Central Florida and $250,000 to take on UMass, according to UMaine assistant athletic director for media relations Tyson McHatten.
“Any time you can take a trip to Orlando and play a great program like [Central Florida], it’s going to be a good trip for us. It will be good for recruiting,” said Harasymiak. “And to be playing UMass at Fenway Park, with all the history and tradition at Fenway, will be one of the more popular games for our fan base in a long time.”
Also on the schedule, UMaine will host Bryant University in a nonconference game on Sept. 9 and has home games against CAA opponents Rhode Island on Oct. 14, William & Mary on Oct. 28, Delaware on Nov. 4 and Stony Brook on Nov. 18.
In addition to UNH, James Madison and Villanova, UMaine’s other CAA road game will be at Albany on Oct. 21.