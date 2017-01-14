State police identify man killed in crash on I-295 in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police released the name of the driver who died when his tank truck carrying milk collided with a car that had spun out of control Saturday morning on Interstate 295.

The victim was identified as Richard A. Clark, 70, of Canaan. Clark had attempted to maneuver his truck to avoid crushing the car, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in an update late Saturday afternoon.

Both vehicles struck the median guardrail and Clark’s tanker overturned, coming to rest in the median. Clark was killed instantly, McCausland said.

The driver of the car, Ashley Williams, 27, of Woolwich, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Thousands of gallons of milk spilled from the tanker as it lay on its side, McCausland said. Some of the cargo was off loaded before the tanker was righted and removed from the crash site about 4 p.m., at which time all lanes reopened.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and have not determined why Williams lost control of her Toyota Corolla, which was demolished in the crash.

Both north and southbound lanes were reduced to one lane during the six hours that the crash was investigated and equipment was brought to the scene to remove the tractor trailer.

The crash happened in the southbound lane at mile 22½, near the Freeport exit, and was reported at about 10:15 am.