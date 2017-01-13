Red Sox, Sea Dogs extend affiliation through 2020 season

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs’ relationship with the Boston Red Sox will continue for at least four more seasons, the Red Sox announced Friday.

The Sea Dogs, who have been the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate since 2003, will remain in that role in the organization through the 2020 season.

The announcement was made by Red Sox Vice President Ben Crockett and Sea Dogs Chairman Bill Burke.

“We are excited to extend our development partnership with the city of Portland and the Sea Dogs organization,” Crockett said in a statement. “Hadlock Field remains a significant stepping stone for Red Sox prospects en route to Fenway Park. We appreciate the consistent support shown to our players and staff by the Sea Dogs fan base and the organization led by Bill Burke, Sally McNamara, Charlie Eshbach and Geoff Iacuessa.”

Before becoming the Red Sox’s affiliate, the Eastern League Sea Dogs were affiliated with the Florida Marlins since their 1994 inception.

In addition to changing their colors, a likeness of Fenway Park’s 37-foot Green Monster was built at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs and Red Sox will be celebrating their 15th season together this year, and the Sea Dogs have produced one Eastern League title (2006) during that time.

There are 21 former Sea Dogs on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, including Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez.

The Sea Dogs open their 2017 season at home on April 6.