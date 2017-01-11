Camden Hills golfer commits to Florida State

Cole Anderson of Camden watches his shot during the final round of the American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in August. He finished in third place.
Jamie Walter/Sugarloaf
Cole Anderson of Camden watches his shot during the final round of the American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship at the Sugarloaf Golf Club in August. He finished in third place.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 1:13 p.m.
Last modified Jan. 11, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

Cole Anderson still has two-plus years remaining as a student at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport.

Even so, he already knows where he plans to pursue a collegiate golf career.

According to Ken Waltz of Village Soup, the Camden Hills sophomore has given a verbal commitment to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee.

“To be able to play golf at the D-I level, especially at a school like Florida State, is a dream come true,” Anderson told Village Soup. “It’s also pretty special because, especially in our sport, not many people from this area get the opportunity to prove themselves at that level, so it’s pretty cool that I’m going to have that chance.”

The 16-year-old Anderson, who is a member of the Samoset Resort Golf Club in Rockport, told the BDN last September that he is hoping eventually to play on the PGA Tour, the highest level of competitive golf.

Prior to committing to Florida State, Anderson said he also visited Auburn, Virginia, Duke and Georgia Tech. Seminoles alumni who have reached the PGA ranks include Paul Azinger, Jeff Sluman, Hubert Green, Jonas Blixt and Brooks Koepka.

Maine has produced several successful Division I golfers, including Ricky Jones (University of Maine), Jesse Speirs (Texas Christian, Mississippi), Troy Witham (Memphis State), Ryan Gay (New Mexico, St. John’s) and Matt Hutchins (UCLA).

Anderson, who is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, is already a two-time Maine Class A individual champion. He also won the New England Junior Amateur Invitational last August and tied for third at the American Junior Golf Association Tournament at Sugarloaf.

He also was the 2016 club champion at Samoset, is an honor roll student at Camden Hills and also plays on the baseball team.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  2. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  3. New ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyesNew ‘inspired bistro’ in Bangor features dishes that are treat for palate and eyes
  4. Search continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives saySearch continues for missing Bangor man considered ‘despondent,’ detectives say
  5. Bangor-area residents protest Collins introduction of Trump’s AG pickBangor-area residents protest Collins introduction of Trump’s AG pick