Camden Hills golfer commits to Florida State

Cole Anderson still has two-plus years remaining as a student at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport.

Even so, he already knows where he plans to pursue a collegiate golf career.

According to Ken Waltz of Village Soup, the Camden Hills sophomore has given a verbal commitment to attend Florida State University in Tallahassee.

“To be able to play golf at the D-I level, especially at a school like Florida State, is a dream come true,” Anderson told Village Soup. “It’s also pretty special because, especially in our sport, not many people from this area get the opportunity to prove themselves at that level, so it’s pretty cool that I’m going to have that chance.”

The 16-year-old Anderson, who is a member of the Samoset Resort Golf Club in Rockport, told the BDN last September that he is hoping eventually to play on the PGA Tour, the highest level of competitive golf.

Prior to committing to Florida State, Anderson said he also visited Auburn, Virginia, Duke and Georgia Tech. Seminoles alumni who have reached the PGA ranks include Paul Azinger, Jeff Sluman, Hubert Green, Jonas Blixt and Brooks Koepka.

Maine has produced several successful Division I golfers, including Ricky Jones (University of Maine), Jesse Speirs (Texas Christian, Mississippi), Troy Witham (Memphis State), Ryan Gay (New Mexico, St. John’s) and Matt Hutchins (UCLA).

Anderson, who is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, is already a two-time Maine Class A individual champion. He also won the New England Junior Amateur Invitational last August and tied for third at the American Junior Golf Association Tournament at Sugarloaf.

He also was the 2016 club champion at Samoset, is an honor roll student at Camden Hills and also plays on the baseball team.