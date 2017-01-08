Snowmobiler dies after falling through thin ice in Oakland

OAKLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man died Saturday after the snowmobile he was riding broke through thin ice on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland.

Richard Dumont, 52, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was riding a Polaris 550 snowmobile toward the outlet of Messalonskee Lake, also known as Snow Pond, around 2:50 p.m. Saturday when it broke through thin ice, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Members of the Oakland Fire Department pulled him from the water, and Delta Ambulance staff attempted to revive him, according to the statement. Dumont was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville, where he was pronounced dead.

This was the second snowmobile-related fatality this season, according to DIF&W.

After reports of a pair of all-terrain vehicles and a snowmobile trail groomer going through lake ice in northern and western Maine earlier this month, the Maine Warden Service urged snowmobilers and ice fishermen to exercise caution when venturing out onto the ice.

“The ice is very treacherous in a lot of places right now still,” Warden Sgt. Bill Chandler told the BDN on Friday.

The Oakland Police Department and Maine State Police also assisted with the rescue effort.

The warden service was investigating the incident.