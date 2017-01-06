UMaine basketball coach taking medical leave

University of Maine women's basketball coach Richard Barron, pictured during a 2016 interview in Orono, went on indefinite medical leave on Friday. Associate head coach Amy Vachon will direct the team in Barron's absence.
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 2:15 p.m.

ORONO, Maine — University of Maine women’s basketball coach Richard Barron will take an indefinite medical leave, effective Jan. 6.

“I appreciate the concern people have showed me over the past month,” Barron said in a press release. “My condition was not improving and the medication had side effects that interfered with coaching effectively. I care deeply for our players and staff and I believe it is in the team’s best interest that I take a medical leave. I know our fans will give them their full support.”

Associate head coach Amy Vachon, now in her sixth season on staff at UMaine, will lead the team in Barron’s absence, starting with the Black Bears’ game against UMBC Jan. 7 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Barron is in his sixth season as head coach of the Black Bears, compiling a 85-89 record at UMaine. Over the past six seasons, Barron has guided Maine to back-to-back America East regular season championships and a pair of appearances in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).”

