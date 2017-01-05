LePage leaves lawmakers in lurch by pulling plan for Augusta psychiatric unit

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage formally ended his pursuit of building a forensic mental health unit in Augusta, following through on his stated intention of placing the facility in Bangor to avoid the need for legislative approval.

The withdrawal comes as lawmakers are scheduled to hold public hearings Thursday afternoon at the State House in an effort to fast-track the controversial Augusta proposal — though LePage said weeks ago he has moved on after Democratic legislative leaders put up roadblocks to his plan.

Gilbert Bilodeau, interim director of the administration’s Bureau of General Services, informed Legislative Council Executive Director Grant Pennoyer on Tuesday that the application for the Augusta project is officially withdrawn.

“The administration no longer intends to construct the new facility within the Capitol Area,” Bilodeau wrote in the Jan. 3 letter. “Therefore, Legislative Council approval of the submitted plans is unnecessary.”

LePage and the Department of Health and Human Services have been working for years to find a way to care for people put in the state’s mental health system by the courts or Department of Corrections but who don’t need hospital-level care. Creation of the facility is part of the administration’s efforts to restore federal certification of the state-run Riverview Psychiatric Center and protect millions of dollars of federal funding.

The Legislature’s appropriations and health and human services committees have a public hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear what the Legislature’s next steps will be, though the sticking point for many lawmakers is the administration’s plan to have the facility run by a private company.