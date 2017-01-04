Maine medical marijuana dispensaries want early entry to recreational market

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s largest medical marijuana dispensary group is behind legislation that would allow dispensaries to sell into the state’s impending recreational market as rules for a wider distribution system are crafted.

The move could give Maine’s eight dispensaries a leg up on market share in the new marijuana environment, with an advocate for caregivers — the home-growers who are the other key constituency in the state’s medical marijuana market — calling the proposal a “money grab.”

The proposal is another item on the Maine Legislature’s priority list for implementing the marijuana legalization law narrowly endorsed by voters in November 2016, which will take effect at January’s end and gives state regulators nine months to finalize rules for the new program.

It may take longer: Key Maine lawmakers are already considering a moratorium on the law’s effective date as the state develops new rules around the program, which will allow Mainers to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana, limits cultivation space to 800,000 square feet statewide and gives priority for recreational licenses to medical growers.

But a bill to be sponsored in 2017 by Rep. Matthew Harrington, R-Springvale, could jump that rulemaking process by allowing dispensaries to sell early. It’s being floated by the Wellness Connection of Maine, which runs dispensaries in Portland, Brewer, Bath and Gardiner.

Central to dispensaries’ argument will be their position in Maine’s medical market as large, state-licensed stores in service centers. There are more than 2,900 caregivers in Maine who are allowed to grow for up to five patients each, but they face little regulation in a disparate network of home-growing operations.

Daniel Walker, a Wellness Connection lobbyist, said while Harrington’s bill would only allow dispensaries to sell early, caregivers also could sell to dispensaries. He also said the proposal wouldn’t stop cities and towns with dispensaries from banning recreational sale as the new law allows.

Walker said caregivers’ regulatory environment allows a “thriving gray market” for marijuana that could be exacerbated with a moratorium ahead of the new distribution system, adding that his group was proposing the bill “in the interest of the debate.”

Walker suggested that a moratorium is not needed, but if lawmakers enact one, they should also pass Harrington’s bill as “a safety valve, or it’s going to get a whole lot worse than it already is.”

“If we’re going to be selling, I want the safest version of the product out there,” Harrington said.

But most caregivers may not be satisfied by the bill.

Paul McCarrier, the president of Legalize Maine, the caregiver group that drafted the legalization initiative, said that handing “monopoly” control to dispensaries “even for an hour” would be against the initiative’s intent.

“It’s very concerning,” McCarrier said. “It’s just a pure money grab.”