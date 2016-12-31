Monday, Jan. 2, 2017: Trump’s nuclear threat, Democrats will fight for rural communities

Trump’s nuclear threat

As a grandfather and someone who grew up during the Cold War, I was amazed to see the “Tweeter in Chief” going off about nuclear weapons. A year ago, he didn’t even know what the nuclear triad was.

I knew early on about that triad, as I grew up near a submarine base, along with General Dynamics Electric Boat, where nuclear submarines were made. I can still remember the fear I felt every time the sirens went off. The U.S. and Russia have almost 15,000 nuclear warheads combined, and that is already too many. A dozen a piece would end life as we know it.

So why would any rational president-elect go against the progress made by every president since Richard Nixon in reducing these weapons? Donald Trump’s erratic behavior has already destabilized the world, and he is not even president.

Donald Gray

Rockland

Invest in broadband to help rural towns

Maine is already a wonderful state, but it has enormous untapped potential. With smart policies, we can leverage our human and natural resources to build a stronger economy and better jobs for generations to come.

I was honored to be named House chair of the Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee. As chair, I’ll be especially interested in working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help create good jobs, increase our energy independence and increase rural broadband access.

Due to our powerful potential for solar, wind, tidal, efficiency and other forms of clean energy, as well as strong and increasing demand for renewable energy from our neighbors to the south, Maine is in a strong position to create more good jobs for Maine workers. To replace the good manufacturing and mill jobs we’ve lost in recent years, we need to seize every one of these opportunities.

Another opportunity is high-speed internet. Broadband penetration today is a fundamental economic and educational gatekeeper — and at present, ours is ranked 49th among the 50 states. Far too many Maine businesses cannot access important markets. Far too many Maine children cannot access powerful new online learning tools. Just as we once invested in rural electrification or in interstate highways, today we must boost our investments in rural broadband.

Our economy and our children are waiting. It’s time we get to work on the future we all want, and the opportunities we all have.

Rep. Seth Berry

D-Bowdoinham

Democrats will fight for rural Maine

This year, I will join my colleagues embarking on a new legislative session and my first as House majority leader. I ran for office because I had seen too many friends, family and former Belfast High School classmates leave the state to seek better jobs and better opportunities for their growing families. It shouldn’t be that way.

We all see that our world is developing rapidly. The rise of technology, trade and Maine’s ever changing economy will continue to challenge us. Too many Mainers and too many rural Maine towns have been left behind by these changes. That is unacceptable.

It’s time we started meeting those challenges head on by knocking down the barriers that block success for rural Maine, so we can keep our best and brightest right here at home.

My priority for this legislative session is empowering rural communities to build independent, long-lasting infrastructure that will bring back some of the Maine families we’ve lost.

I am proud of my Waldo County roots and the community that raised me. That’s a way of living worth fighting for. That’s a fight Democrats are going to lead. Over the next two years, Mainers are going to know that it is the Democratic Party that fights for them.

Rep. Erin Herbig

D-Belfast