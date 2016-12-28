UMaine freshman tailback named All-America honorable mention

ORONO, Maine — Freshman running back Josh Mack of the University of Maine has been recognized as a Hero Sports FCS Football Freshman All-American Honorable Mention.
Mack, who played in 10 games for the Black Bears last fall, led the team in rushing, compiling 712 yards on 140 carries, averaging 71.2 yards per game. Mack, who scored six rushing touchdowns, rushed for more than 100 yards in three games.
The Rochester, New York, native exploded for 151 yards and three touchdowns in UMaine’s 35-31 win over Bryant on Oct. 1. The performance earned him Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, STATS FCS Freshman of the Week and New England Football Writers Gold Helmet honors.
Mack also proved to be a receiving threat, tallying 11 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. In his first career game, Mack hauled in a touchdown pass at Connecticut.
UMaine plans alumni game
The UMaine men’s basketball program will welcome back former players for a special Alumni Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, when the Black Bears take on Binghamton at 2 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
A full weekend has been planned for all returning Black Bears. On Saturday, Jan. 28, alumni can watch UMaine practice inside Memorial Gym. Then, the group will attend the men’s hockey game against Massachusetts at 7 p.m. at Alfond Arena before participating in a social event at 9:30 p.m.
On Jan. 29, alumni will gather for a pregame reception at 1 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center before the men’s basketball contest against Binghamton at 2 p.m.
Alums who wish to participate, RSVP men’s basketball director of operations Tom Barrett at thomas.barrett@maine.edu or 581-1059.