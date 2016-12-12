New Jersey firm buys site of historic Maine textile mill, nearby dam

LISBON, Maine — A New Jersey-based renewable energy company has purchased the former Worumbo Mill property at the corner of Route 196 and Canal Street in Lisbon Falls.

Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC owns and operates 59 hydroelectric facilities in 10 states from Minnesota to Maine, and it is building two new facilities in Vermont, according to its website.

In January, Eagle Creek purchased Verso Androscoggin Power LLC, four hydroelectric generators near the Verso Corp. Androscoggin mill, for $62 million. Last year, the New Jersey energy investor purchased a dam connected to Verso’s closed mill in Sartell, Minnesota.

Eagle Creek announced Nov. 29 that it purchased Brown Bear II Hydro Holdings LLC, which owned the Worumbo property including a 19-megawatt hydroelectric generating facility on the Androscoggin River that supplies nearly 95 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy each year.

Terms of the sale were not included in a release announcing the transaction.The sale is not expected to affect energy operations at the remaining Worumbo facility, according to the release.

Under a power purchase agreement, the Worumbo facility will still supply energy to “off-takers.”

At the base of Ten Miles Falls on the northern shore of the Androscoggin River, the mill was named in honor of a tribal chief of the Anasagunticook Indians, the original inhabitants of the area. Its factory began producing woolens in 1865.

The former Worumbo Mill burned in 1987 and fell into disrepair over the years until the structure was demolished this summer.