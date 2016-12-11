Friends remember Hebron homicide victim as talented vocalist

HEBRON, Maine — A young woman who police say was shot and killed by her father left behind a passion for music and domestic violence awareness, according to family and friends who knew her well.

Claire Randall, 27, was shot and killed on Thursday by her father, Dan Randall, a former pastor, according to the Maine State Police. Hours before the shooting, Dan Randall left a substance abuse treatment facility in Portland and bought a shotgun before breaking into the house where his daughter was staying, according to state police.

Police said Randall shot his daughter multiple times, spray-painted messages in the home blaming his estranged wife and then killed himself.

In a joint statement by friends of Claire Randall, they said she is remembered as “a feminist, passionate about social justice, and never afraid to speak her mind.”

Fluent in Italian, her friends described her love for Italy, her cats and her boyfriend, Gabe Gordon.

“She loved her family and friends, and we love her back, fiercely, forever,” they said.

Neighbors described Randall as a wonderful, young woman. “Very personable — nice 27-year-old woman,” one neighbor said.

Friends said Randall leaves behind a boyfriend and a promising career in the arts. A vocalist and songwriter for multiple groups, she earned her bachelor’s degree in music at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

She also served as a program associate for Resonant Motion, a New York-based organization committed to “the great potential that exists when music intersects with meaningful facets of the world outside of pitches and rhythms.”

Randall’s biography on the organization’s website describes her passion for social services and education, specifically in domestic violence.