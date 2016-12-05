UMaine women’s track and field results

Track and field

COLLEGE

At New Balance Field House, Orono

(Top 2 in each event from each school scores, 5-3-2-1)

New Hampshire women 94, Maine 87

Weight Throw: 1, Rachel Bergeron, UM, 16.76m, (55-00). 2, Ashley Donohoe, UM, 15.55m, (51-00.25). 3, Mary Mullen, UNH, 14.50m, (47-07). 4, Emily Wernig, UNH, 13.54m, (44-05.25). Pole Vault: 1, Sabrina Anderson, UNH, 3.20m, (10-06). 2, Taylor Lenentine, UM, 3.05m, (10-00). 2, Gianna Lanzillo, UNH, 3.05m, (10-00). 4, Olivia Wallace, UM, 2.90m, (9-06.25). Long Jump: 1, Ariel Clachar, UM, 5.61m, (18-05). 2, Emma Checovich, UNH, 5.51m, (18-01). 3, Grace MacLean, UM, 5.43m, (17-09.75). 4, Carly Orlacchio, UNH, 5.03m, (16-06). High Jump: 1, Shelby Strickland, UNH, 1.70m, (5-07). 4, Tessa Artruc, UNH, J1.65m, (5-05). 4, Grace MacLean, UM, J1.65m, (5-05). 6, Styler Cooke, UM, 1.45m, (4-09). Shot Put: 1, Ashley Donohoe, UM, 12.88m, (42-03.25). 2, Rachel Bergeron, UM, 12.76m, (41-10.50). 3, Emma Pluntke, UNH, 11.13m, (36-06.25). 4, Emily Wernig, UNH, 10.86m, (35-07.75). Triple Jump: 1, Koryn Jozwiakowski, UNH, 10.98m, (36-00.25). 2, Cassidy Hill, UM, 10.80m, (35-05.25). 3, Lexie Arbour, UNH, 10.71m, (35-01.75). 4, Lucia Guarnieri, UM, 10.41m, (34-02). Mile Run: 1, Angelyn Masters, UNH, 5:22.88. 2, Mercedes McCoy, UNH, 5:29.31. 4, Haley Lawrence, UM, 5:31.09. 6, Hannah Stefl, UM, 5:35.96. 60 Meter Hurdles: 1, Emma Checovich, UNH, 9.22. 2, Crista Hargbol, UNH, 9.56. 3, Alexa Frame, UM, 9.89. 5, Alexis Cooke, UM, 10.51. 400: 1, Teal Jackson, UM, 1:00.13. 2, Elise Renahan, UNH, 1:00.24. 3, Grace Macura, UM, 1:01.91. 4, Emileigh Glode, UNH, 1:01.93. 500: 1, Brianne Moss, UNH, 1:22.15. 2, Brittany Torchia, UM, 1:22.33. 3, Gina Conti, UNH, 1:22.41. 5, Megan Howes, UM, 1:26.34. 60: 1, Ariel Clachar, UM, 7.91. 2, Cassidy Hill, UM, 7.93. 3, Sydney Kay, UNH, 7.97. 5, Jessica Hackett, UNH, 8.13. 800: 1, Alyson Messina, UNH, 2:19.31. 2, Eve Boissonault, UM, 2:23.89. 3, Ahlin Sungsuwan, UM, 2:24.93. 4, Shannon Stang, UNH, 2:32.95. 1000: 1, Amanda Symanski, UNH, 3:00.74. 2, Kaitlin Saulter, UM, 3:02.83. 3, Madeline Quigley, UNH, 3:05.11. 6, Amanda Shuman, UM, 3:42.20. 200: 1, Lauren Magnuson, UM, 26.27. 2, Ariel Clachar, UM, 26.68. 3, Jessica Hackett, UNH, 26.88. 4, Kristen Bourque, UNH, 27.14. 3000: 1, Kayla Farren, UNH, 10:26.40. 2, Katherine Estep, UNH, 10:31.70. 5, Faith Gardner, UM, 10:54.20. 4×400 Relay: 1, UNH ‘A’ (Tessa Artruc, Emma Checovich, Elise Renahan, Jessica Hackett), 4:02.01. 2, ME (Alexis Dietrich, Brittany Torchia, Lauren Magnuson, Grace Macura), 4:18.54. 4×800 Relay: 1, ME (Eve Boissonault, Haley Lawrence, Kaitlin Saulter, Ahlin Sungsuwan), 9:46.17. 2, UNH (Amanda Symanski, Michaella Conery, Isobel Kelly, Angelyn Masters), 9:50.73.