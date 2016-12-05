UMaine women’s track and field results

Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 10:40 a.m.

Track and field

COLLEGE

At New Balance Field House, Orono
(Top 2 in each event from each school scores, 5-3-2-1)

New Hampshire women 94, Maine 87
Weight Throw: 1, Rachel Bergeron, UM, 16.76m, (55-00). 2, Ashley Donohoe, UM, 15.55m, (51-00.25). 3, Mary Mullen, UNH, 14.50m, (47-07). 4, Emily Wernig, UNH, 13.54m, (44-05.25). Pole Vault: 1, Sabrina Anderson, UNH, 3.20m, (10-06). 2, Taylor Lenentine, UM, 3.05m, (10-00). 2, Gianna Lanzillo, UNH, 3.05m, (10-00). 4, Olivia Wallace, UM, 2.90m, (9-06.25). Long Jump: 1, Ariel Clachar, UM, 5.61m, (18-05). 2, Emma Checovich, UNH, 5.51m, (18-01). 3, Grace MacLean, UM, 5.43m, (17-09.75). 4, Carly Orlacchio, UNH, 5.03m, (16-06). High Jump: 1, Shelby Strickland, UNH, 1.70m, (5-07). 4, Tessa Artruc, UNH, J1.65m, (5-05). 4, Grace MacLean, UM, J1.65m, (5-05). 6, Styler Cooke, UM, 1.45m, (4-09). Shot Put: 1, Ashley Donohoe, UM, 12.88m, (42-03.25). 2, Rachel Bergeron, UM, 12.76m, (41-10.50). 3, Emma Pluntke, UNH, 11.13m, (36-06.25). 4, Emily Wernig, UNH, 10.86m, (35-07.75). Triple Jump: 1, Koryn Jozwiakowski, UNH, 10.98m, (36-00.25). 2, Cassidy Hill, UM, 10.80m, (35-05.25). 3, Lexie Arbour, UNH, 10.71m, (35-01.75). 4, Lucia Guarnieri, UM, 10.41m, (34-02). Mile Run: 1, Angelyn Masters, UNH, 5:22.88. 2, Mercedes McCoy, UNH, 5:29.31. 4, Haley Lawrence, UM, 5:31.09. 6, Hannah Stefl, UM, 5:35.96. 60 Meter Hurdles: 1, Emma Checovich, UNH, 9.22. 2, Crista Hargbol, UNH, 9.56. 3, Alexa Frame, UM, 9.89. 5, Alexis Cooke, UM, 10.51. 400: 1, Teal Jackson, UM, 1:00.13. 2, Elise Renahan, UNH, 1:00.24. 3, Grace Macura, UM, 1:01.91. 4, Emileigh Glode, UNH, 1:01.93. 500: 1, Brianne Moss, UNH, 1:22.15. 2, Brittany Torchia, UM, 1:22.33. 3, Gina Conti, UNH, 1:22.41. 5, Megan Howes, UM, 1:26.34. 60: 1, Ariel Clachar, UM, 7.91. 2, Cassidy Hill, UM, 7.93. 3, Sydney Kay, UNH, 7.97. 5, Jessica Hackett, UNH, 8.13. 800: 1, Alyson Messina, UNH, 2:19.31. 2, Eve Boissonault, UM, 2:23.89. 3, Ahlin Sungsuwan, UM, 2:24.93. 4, Shannon Stang, UNH, 2:32.95. 1000: 1, Amanda Symanski, UNH, 3:00.74. 2, Kaitlin Saulter, UM, 3:02.83. 3, Madeline Quigley, UNH, 3:05.11. 6, Amanda Shuman, UM, 3:42.20. 200: 1, Lauren Magnuson, UM, 26.27. 2, Ariel Clachar, UM, 26.68. 3, Jessica Hackett, UNH, 26.88. 4, Kristen Bourque, UNH, 27.14. 3000: 1, Kayla Farren, UNH, 10:26.40. 2, Katherine Estep, UNH, 10:31.70. 5, Faith Gardner, UM, 10:54.20. 4×400 Relay: 1, UNH ‘A’ (Tessa Artruc, Emma Checovich, Elise Renahan, Jessica Hackett), 4:02.01. 2, ME (Alexis Dietrich, Brittany Torchia, Lauren Magnuson, Grace Macura), 4:18.54. 4×800 Relay: 1, ME (Eve Boissonault, Haley Lawrence, Kaitlin Saulter, Ahlin Sungsuwan), 9:46.17. 2, UNH (Amanda Symanski, Michaella Conery, Isobel Kelly, Angelyn Masters), 9:50.73.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. As its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang onAs its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang on
  2. Festival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spiritFestival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spirit
  3. Army denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribesArmy denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribes
  4. Asbestos removal from former Lincoln mill site will cost $16 millionAsbestos removal from former Lincoln mill site will cost $16 million
  5. Lawmaker calls for public hearing on state police use of social media monitoringLawmaker calls for public hearing on state police use of social media monitoring

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports