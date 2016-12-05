Bangor, Camden Hills stars earn soccer All-America status

Two Maine Class A high school soccer standouts who led their respective teams to state championships last month earned All-America honors at the Maine Soccer Coaches Association awards banquet.

Carson Atherley of Bangor High School and Charlotte Messer of Camden Hills High School in Rockport were accorded the recognition at the event held Sunday in Bangor.

Joining Atherley as the boys state players of the year in their respective classes were Luke Grooothoff, Yarmouth, Class B; Oneko Lowe, Washington Academy of East Machias, Class C; and Tyler Welch, Bangor Christian, Class D.

Recognized along with Messer as Maine’s girls players of the year were Sara D’Appolonia, Yarmouth, Class B; Madeline Wood, Madison, Class C; and Meranda Martin, Richmond, Class D.

Messer, the daughter of Camden Hills head coach Meredith Messer, figured in the scoring in the Windjammers’ Class A North regional championship win over Bangor and in the state title win over Gorham, scoring a goal in each contest.

But it was Charlotte Messer’s goal against Gorham that would prove to be the most dramatic, as the overtime tally clinched Camden Hills’ first state championship in girls soccer.

In her four years at Camden Hills, Messer has helped lead the Windjammers to a 56-8-3 record while scoring 67 goals and notching 50 assists.

Messer, who will play soccer at the University of Maine, amassed 117 points at Camden Hills, and she was a KVAC all-conference, first-team selection all four years.

Messer was voted as the conference player of the year this fall.

Camden Hills’ state title came on the heels of a 2015 North Class A regional title game loss to Bangor.

Atherley, who will take his talents to Brown University next fall, helped lead Bangor to the Class A gold ball this season.

He has been active in playing in the Bangor area for years, as he has been involved with Bangor’s travel program, Hampden travel, Blackbear United, Seacoast United and Seacoast NPSL.

Atherley is a four-time Class A North regional all-star, and he is a three-year all-state selection.

He also was honored as the KVAC’s Player of the Year this season.

Several other players also earned All-New England accolades. They include Josiah Krul of Camden Hills, Groothoff of Yarmouth, Jackson Fotter of Gorham, Becky Lopez-Anido of Orono, Alex Allain of Hermon and D’Appolonia of Yarmouth.

Lopez-Anido scored what proved to be the game-winning goal as Orono defended its 2015 Class C state championship with a 2-0 win over Waynflete.

The Red Riots accumulated a 57-6-7 record in Lopez-Anido’s four years at the school, and she tallied 74 career goals.

Lopez-Anido also is a four-time Class C Regional all-star, and she is a talented middle-distance runner on Orono’s track and field team.

Hermon junior Allain scored a remarkable 43 goals this season in leading the Hawks to the top seed in Class B North and the regional championship game.

She also was selected to the Class B North regional all-star team as a sophomore and as a junior.

Allain recorded seven hat tricks and had a point in 16 of Hermon’s 17 games. She accumulated 83 goals in three seasons.

D’Appolonia tallied 16 goals and seven assists in leading the Clippers to a Class B state championship.

She had the winning goal in Yarmouth’s 3-1 win over Waterville.

Krul moved to Rockport his freshman year after growing up in Caribou, and he scored 18 goals as a junior at Camden Hills.

In spite of injuries, he had four goals in Camden Hills’ playoff run to the Class A North regional final this season.

Groothoff tabulated 10 goals and six assists in leading Yarmouth to a 15-2-1 record and a Class B state crown. Over the last two years, the junior midfielder has led the Clippers to a 31-3-2 record.

A four-year starter at Gorham, Fotter tallied 65 goals, including 31 this season in leading the Rams to the Class A state championship game. He was voted the Southern Maine Activities Association’s Player of the Year this year.

The Boys Northern Maine State Team also included Bangor senior goalkeeper George Payne, Edward Little senior forward Jarod Norcross-Plourde, Lewiston senior midfielder Maulid Abdow, Mt. Ararat senior midfielder James Hutchinson, Caribou senior forward Andre Rossignol, John Bapst senior forward Alvaro Valls, Presque Isle senior back Nick Bartlett, Winslow junior back Mike Wildes, Central of Corinth senior forwards Caleb Shaw and Andrew Speed, Washington Academy senior midfielder Oneko Lowe, Bangor Christian senior midfielder Tyler Welch, Fort Fairfield senior midfielder Ryan Player and Schenck senior goalkeeper Justin Thompson.

Bangor’s Garth Berenyi was chosen the Northern Maine Coach of the Year and the NSCAA Large School Region 1 nominee. Chris Gardner of Washington Academy and Peter Belskis of Ashland were the NSCAA Small School Region 1 coaching nominees, and Bangor Christian’s Aaron Wilcox and Todd Dominski of Waynflete were the Private School nominees.

The Girls Northern Maine State Team is made up of senior midfielder Megan Connor and senior back Grace Morris of Bangor, Brewer junior back Cassie Brown, Brunswick junior forward Maeve Arthur, sophomore forward Kassie Krul and Messer of Camden Hills, Lewiston senior back Morgan Eliasen, Mt. Blue of Farmington senior goalkeeper Addie Schanz, Caribou senior forward Maddie Doucette, junior forward Alex Allain, senior back Emily Higgins and senior midfielder Brianna Saulter of Hermon, Presque Isle sophomore forward Madison Michaud, Waterville senior back Jordan Jabar, junior midfielder Kolleen Bouchard and junior back Aspen Flewelling of Houlton, senior midfielder Brinsley Chasse and senior forward Lopez-Anido of Orono, Ashland junior forward Mackenzie Carter and junior midfielder Ryley Bucke of Penobscot Valley in Howland.

Meredith Messer of Camden Hills was named the Northern Maine Coach of the Year and was the NSCAA Large School Region 1 nominee, and Joshua Thornton of Yarmouth took Southern Maine Coach of Year honors.