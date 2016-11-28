Husson football trio earns All-New England honors

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Husson University junior tailback John Smith is one of three Eagles who have been named to the New England Football Writers Division II/III All-New England Team, which was announced on Monday.
Husson junior defensive lineman Luke Washburn and senior left tackle Nick Lewis also were named to the team. A total of 29 players representing 19 different teams have earned All-New England honors.
Smith is the first player in the history of Husson’s program to be named to the team three times.
Smith led the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference in rushing with 1,822 yards on 308 carries (5.9 yards per carry) while running for 17 touchdowns.
In addition, he set a single-game school record for rushing yards in a game with a 280-yard effort against Dean College on Sept. 16.
Washburn garnered his first All-New England honor, becoming the second defensive lineman in program history to be chosen to the team and the first since 2013.
Washburn recorded 56 tackles, including 18.5 for a loss, with 12 sacks, one forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Washburn anchored a Husson defense that was tops in the nation in total yards per game (181.7) and rushing yards per game (47.6) allowed. He also led the ECFC in sacks.
Lewis also is a first-time All-New England honoree, and he is the third offensive lineman in school history to be selected.
Behind the Eagles’ offensive line, Husson ran for a school-record 2,590 yards as a team while the team’s offensive line gave up only 11 sacks all season.
The honorees will be honored during the New England Football Writers Captains and Awards Banquet on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Montvale Plaza in Stoneham, Massachusetts.
Er named AE Rookie of Week
UMaine men’s basketball freshman Ilker Er earned America East Rookie of the Week honors after averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range in two games.
Er lead the Black Bears in scoring against LIU Brooklyn on Nov. 21 with 13 points and shooting 50 percent from the field.
Er scored 15 points in Saturday’s win over UMaine at Presque Isle.
Scott nominated for award
Waterville native Brian Scott, the offensive coordinator at Old Dominion University, is one of 40 coaches across the country nominated to the Broyles Award, given every year to the top football assistant coach in the country.
Scott, a former UMaine quarterback and assistant coach, coaches under former Black Bears quarterback and associate head coach Bobby Wilder at Old Dominion.
The field will be narrowed down to five finalists before a winner is selected on Tuesday, Dec. 6.