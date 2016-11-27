Suspect in Casco shooting dies after confrontation with police

NAPLES, Maine — The suspect in an overnight shooting in Casco was killed early Sunday morning after exchanging gunfire with deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Maine State Police.

Norman Strobel, 59, of Naples who was sought in connection with the shooting in Casco was shot and killed after a confrontation with deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at a mobile home on the Songo School Road in Naples, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday morning in a news release.

Inside that mobile home, deputies discovered the body of a third man, he said.

State police and the Maine attorney general’s office are now investigating, which is standard proceed when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

Deputies had been looking for him since the shooting late Saturday night at a camp on Winifred Lane in Casco, where a man staying inside was shot four times, McCausland said. That man is being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A woman, who was also staying inside the camp, escaped injury, McCausland said.

Deputies then went to the mobile home in Naples and exchanged gunfire with Strobel, who was shot and killed.

No deputies were injured.

The identities of the wounded man, the woman and body found inside the mobile home were not released Sunday morning.

