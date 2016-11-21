UMaine football team has solid season in transition under new coach

ORONO, Maine — Micah Wright didn’t want the season to end the way it did with a gut-wrenching 24-21 Colonial Athletic Association loss to archrival New Hampshire on Saturday that cost the University of Maine a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The sophomore wide receiver’s 29-yard touchdown reception with 5:02 remaining tied the game, and he wanted desperately to give the Black Bears’ nine seniors a chance to continue their careers.
It didn’t happen, but the first season under head coach Joe Harasymiak was still a successful one.
“I love the future. This isn’t how we wanted the season to end, but we definitely set the footprint for years to come,” said Wright.
After going 3-8 in 2015 and being picked to finish ninth in the 12-team CAA this season, UMaine overcame an 0-3 start to finish at 6-5 overall, 5-3 in the conference.
The five losses came to Football Bowl Subdivision teams Connecticut and Toledo and FCS playoff teams James Madison, Villanova and New Hampshire.
But Harasymiak said the record isn’t good enough.
“We play in the best league in the country, and we want to compete for championships. We have to continue to get better,” said Harasymiak, who added that he greatly appreciated the fan support (7,937 per game).
“Three real good freshmen helped us in [Josh] Mack, Manny [Patterson] and Earnest [Edwards], and we have 27 juniors, so we’re excited about next year,” said Harasymiak.
There are definitely some holes to fill, but there is a healthy nucleus returning.
The most noteworthy losses will be quarterback Dan Collins and the middle of the defense made up of game-changing tackles Pat Ricard and Darius Greene and linebacker Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga.
Tshimanga and Ricard have been All-CAA selections. Tshimanga finished his career with 347 tackles, including 97 this season, which ranked him second in the CAA. Ricard had 208 career tackles, including 47.5 tackles for a loss. He had 15.5 tackles for a loss this season among his 50 tackles and led the team with 5.5 sacks.
Greene, whom Harasymiak called underrated, had 30 tackles this season and 101 for his career.
“They started for four years. There will be a little bit of a step back, but we have to limit the gap,” said Harasymiak.
The strong-armed Collins leaves the university after passing for 4,860 yards to rank seventh all-time at UMaine. His roller-coaster career featured some highlight-reel throws but also some ill-advised passes that were intercepted.
Collins threw 35 career touchdown passes and 28 interceptions while completing 51.6 percent of his passes (382-for-740). He went 166-for-318 for 2,375 yards this season with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
He was second in the CAA in passing yards, yards per game (215.9) and touchdowns, but he also led the CAA in interceptions, nine of which came in their three CAA losses.
The candidates to replace him are Chris Ferguson, who will be a redshirt freshman, along with redshirt sophomore Jack Walsh and senior Drew Belcher. The latter lost the job to Collins after completing 155 of 272 passes for 1,468 yards in two seasons and being the team’s No. 2 rusher both years (213 carries, 626 yards).
Whoever wins the quarterback job will inherit a veteran offensive line and a deep corps of receivers and running backs.
Center Max Andrews and tight end Jeremy Salmon graduate, but starting guards Isaiah Brooks and John Reddington and tackle Jamil Demby will be seniors and right tackle Cody Levy will be a junior. Senior Dan Burrows could inherit the center job, and senior Julian Dunn could replace Salmon.
“They’ve got to get stronger [physically]. Three of them missed offseason workouts last year because they were coming off surgeries,” said Harasymiak.
Wright, a former All-CAA pick, is a big-time playmaker who finished with 44 catches for 688 yards and seven touchdowns. That gives him 105 catches for 1,506 yards and 12 touchdowns during his 20-game career.
Jared Osumah (22 receptions, 308 yards), speedster Edwards (20-34) and Marquise Adams (10-124) will complement Wright and should be even more prominent next season.
Jaleel Reed (19-325) and Jordan Dunn (68-719) graduate.
Mack had an outstanding first season (140 carries, 712 yards). His 71.2 rushing yards per game ranked eighth in the CAA. He also caught 11 passes for 176 yards.
Temple University transfer Zaire Williams (75-for-322), who will be a senior, and Darian Davis-Ray (62-for-280) are quality options.
UMaine will try to improve a defense that allowed 392.7 yards per game, third most in the league. The 223 passing yards allowed was a CAA-worst.
The entire secondary will be back including safeties Jason Matovu (67 tackles), Darrius Hart (47 tackles, three interceptions) and DeAndre Scott (44 tackles) and cornerbacks Najee Goode (40 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups) and Patterson (23 tackles, 10 breakups). All will be seniors except Patterson.
Dependable depth in the secondary will be provided by Jeffrey DeVaughn (28 tackles), Sinmisola Demuren (12), Joshua Huffman (8) and Tayvon Hall (6).
Sophomore Sterling Sheffield (65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks) had an exceptional year as the rover and junior linebacker Austin Brown (32 tackles) had a solid season. Promising redshirt freshmen linebackers Taji Lowe (28) and Kayshawn Wilson (15) received valuable playing time.
Starting defensive ends Dakota Tarbox (20 tackles) and Uchenna Egwuonwu (16) will anchor the line with Connor Walsh (19), Alejandro Oregon, Schuyler Huntington and Charles Mitchell expected to elevate their roles.
The tackling will have to improve.
Senior punter James DeMartini (40.1 yards per punt) had a good season and must be replaced and finding a place-kicker is a top recruiting priority after UMaine went a league-worst 1-for-7 in field goals.
The return game is an excellent shape as Wright was the league’s top punt returner (11.1 yards per return) and Edwards was third in kickoff returns (24.5).
UMaine also should benefit from its familiarity with the coaching staff and its schemes.
“They made football fun for us. It was a big difference between this year and last year,” praised Ricard.