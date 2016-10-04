MDI High School Hall of Fame to induct six

Mount Desert Island High School will pay tribute to six of its former sports standouts when it inducts the group into the athletic hall of fame on Friday.

The inductees are Diane Wood Cavanaugh, Bracey Barker Ulin, Harold Hatch, Leroy Dyer, Wilton Jones and Jared Polchies.

Cavanaugh and Hatch will be inducted posthumously.

The induction ceremony will be held Friday at halftime of the 7 p.m. football game between MDI and Madison/Carrabec.

Cavanaugh was a member of six state championship teams in cross-country, indoor and outdoor track.

MDI won state titles in indoor track from 1980 to 1982, cross-country in 1980 and 1981 and outdoor track in 1981.

Cavanaugh lettered in every season of her high school career and was an All-America honorable mention selection in the two-mile as a senior.

Ulin led the Trojans girls basketball team to three state championships in a row from 2001 to 2003, and went on to star at the University of Maine.

Ulin was the Miss Maine Basketball award winner as a senior.

Hatch won numerous individual state championships in cross-country and track, and claimed the 1956 New England championship.

He was also an all-state basketball player, earning that honor in 1957.

Dyer played football, basketball and baseball all four years of his high school career, and went on to play baseball at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

After his college career, Dyer signed a professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves.

Jones coached boys basketball for 14 years and led the team to an Eastern Maine championship in 1995 and Eastern Maine runner-up honors the following year.

He also coached varsity golf for 15 years, and the team won two conference championships under his watch.

Polchies earned 12 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball, and was named PVC Class B Pitcher of the Year in 1994.

He also earned second-team, all-conference honors at quarterback.