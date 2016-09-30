Senior standout discusses Old Town’s quest for football playoff spot

By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 10:22 a.m.

OLD TOWN, Maine — T.J. Crawford has been a key member of the Old Town High School football team as it battles to return to the Class C North playoffs this season.

The senior tailback and linebacker is a two-way force for the Coyotes and is providing both experience and leadership for a team that is rebuilding after losing 15 seniors to graduation.

Crawford hopes to help Old Town make a late-season run at a postseason berth and talked about that challenge with Pete Warner of the Bangor Daily News in anticipation of Friday night’s 7 o’clock game against Belfast at Victory Field.

The contest will be live streamed by the BDN and SportsNet Maine at bangordailynews.com/gameoftheweek starting with the pregame show at approximately 6:45 p.m. Jim Churchill and Aaron Jackson will handle the call.

