6 tips for getting the best recommendation letters for college

Previous articles have focused on building your college list, planning your trip to campus, visiting schools and planning for your senior year of high school. We now begin to look ahead to your college admissions applications, starting with your letters of recommendation.

How many?

Check how many recommendations you will need by reviewing the admissions application instructions at your selected colleges. The number of recommendations required may vary from school to school.

From whom?

Check application instructions at your selected colleges for requirements and preferences regarding recommendations. Some colleges will specify requirements — for example, sending recommendations from teachers in academic subjects only. Others may list preferences — such as asking for recommendations from teachers in certain grades. If you are thinking about a particular college major, consider asking a recommender who has taught you in that general area.

Look for the “two-for-one” recommendation

Many students have a teacher in an academic subject who has also served as an extracurricular advisor or coach. These are often the best recommendations we see at colleges, as the writer knows the student in multiple contexts. In many cases, it’s like getting a two-for-one recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement.

More is not necessarily better

If you are considering submitting “extra” recommendations beyond those required, check with individual colleges to see if these will be helpful, or even accepted. If so, be sure to make those recommendations worthwhile, and have them come from people who know you well.

Ask early

Once you have decided on your potential recommendations, ask early — well in advance of application deadlines. Be respectful of your recommenders’ busy schedules. You’ll also increase your chances of getting a better-written, more helpful recommendation.

To waive or not to waive

As you fill out your college applications, you will be asked whether or not you want to waive your right to access letters of recommendation. I generally recommend that admissions applicants waive this right, for at least two reasons: First, it can encourage recommenders to be more honest and forthcoming. Second, if you are not admitted by the college, it is highly unlikely that you would have access to your application file anyway.

Scott Steinberg is the dean of university admissions at the University of New England, with responsibility for undergraduate and graduate admissions. He has held admissions leadership positions at Bates College, Bowdoin College and the University of Southern Maine. He earned his M.B.A. from Columbia University, Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in mathematics and music from Bates College.