Four reasons older Mainers should get a flu vaccine now

Each fall, flu season returns to Maine, and with it comes a wave of serious illness and death among older Mainers. Last year, according to disease surveillance data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 2,400 Mainers tested positive for the potentially serious influenza virus. Of these, nearly 400 were sick enough to be hospitalized. The average age of those hospitalized was 55 years.

But that’s just the cases that were reported — thousands of other Mainers were sickened but not tested and, thus, were not counted in the statistics available. Also, it’s important to note that the balmy 2015-2016 season was an especially light year for flu in Maine.

During the 2014-2015 season, the Maine CDC reported more than 4,200 positive test results.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not track flu-related deaths directly, but it estimates that between 3,000 and 49,000 people in this country die each year of complications related to influenza. Ninety percent of flu-related deaths occur in people 65 and older, the agency estimates.

Still, although the flu vaccine is recommended for just about everyone over the age of six months — this year, even those with egg allergies — lots of people never get the annual flu vaccine. According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, flu vaccine rates nationwide and in Maine hover year to year between 40 to 60 percent. In Maine, uptake for all ages is highest in southern and coastal counties and lowest — below 40 percent — in Aroostook, Piscataquis and Washington counties.

Why so low?

For a largely preventable disease that has the potential to cause serious illness and death — not only in baby boomers and frail seniors but also in babies, young children, pregnant women and individuals of all ages with chronic health conditions — these rates are unacceptably low.

According to Elaine Beaulieu, public health program manager at Bangor Public Health and Community Services, there are a number of reasons older adults don’t get their annual flu vaccines. One of them is transportation.

“If you don’t get your flu shot as part of your regular visit with your primary care provider, it can mean another trip,” she said.

Another issue is cost. Though Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance typically cover all or most of the cost of a flu shot, even a modest co-pay can be a problem for some people. For those with no health coverage at all, a vaccine can typically cost between $25 and $45, though it’s worth shopping around for a lower cost option.

There are those who will swear the shot gives them the flu, even though the killed-virus vaccine cannot do so. “It can make you feel a little under the weather,” Beaulieu acknowledged. “But it can’t give you a full-fledged case of the the flu.”

And, she said, there are the “anti-vaxxers” — individuals philosophically opposed to the very idea of vaccinations. Their reasons range from religious beliefs to disproven notions that vaccines are linked with autism and other neurological problems. It’s an attitude that spans all age groups, she said, putting at risk the health of individuals, families and whole communities.

Much to lose and much to be gained

Clearly, there’s a lot at risk during flu season. But a simple, affordable vaccine minimizes the odds of getting sick yourself or of transmitting influenza to others. Here are four solid reasons to shelve your skepticism, squeamishness or devil-may-care, find the nearest vaccine clinic and roll up your sleeve. (Note: The nasal spray form of the flu vaccine is no longer available because it was found to be less effective that the injected form.)

1. Protect yourself. Older individuals, especially those with any kind of chronic disease, are at heightened risk for developing serious flu-related illness. This is because our natural immune system becomes less robust as we age, even when we’re generally fit and active. Potentially serious germs, such as the influenza virus, can quickly turn deadly. This year, a special high-dose vaccine is available for people 65 and older, which may confer a higher degree of protection. Although some experts suggest waiting until the end of October to ensure immunity lasts through the season, others say it’s best to get the vaccine now.

2. Protect your elderly parents and others of “the greatest generation.” Your diligent caregiving could backfire badly if you sicken a frail parent with influenza. And if you inadvertently introduce flu germs to a nursing home, assisted living center, adult day program or other site that serves an elderly population, you could trigger a disastrous outbreak. And that’s an avoidable tragedy.

3. Protect your grandchildren. There’s no vaccine for infants under 6 months of age, so these babies are extremely vulnerable to the flu virus. Older children and teens also can be laid low by flu — particularly if they haven’t been immunized — forcing them to miss valuable classroom time and after-school activities and forcing busy parents to skip work and other commitments. You don’t want to be the source of all that misery and inconvenience.

4. Protect your spouse and friends. Again, advancing years put us all at greater risk. Don’t be the one who comes down sick and spreads influenza to your loving spouse or partner, your closest friends, your co-workers, your church group or other contacts. Instead, be the one who shows up and says, “I got my flu shot today — how about you?”

Fortunately, It’s relatively easy, convenient and affordable to get a flu vaccine. If you have a local health clinic or primary care provider, that’s the first place to call. Many employers provide free onsite flu vaccines for workers and their family members. Almost any pharmacy chain or good-sized grocery with a pharmacy is already offering vaccines on a walk-in basis. And area schools, town offices, libraries and other public sites will be hosting vaccine clinics in coming weeks.

In Bangor, the Department of Public Health and Community Services hosts a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday and Wednesday at 103 Texas Ave. It’s open to city residents and nonresidents alike. Children’s flu vaccines are free with a $5 administration fee. Adults without insurance will pay $25. The city will bill major insurers such as Anthem, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim and Maine Community Health Options and issue receipts for other plans. Call 207-992-4548 for more information.

For other vaccine sites statewide, visit http://flushot.healthmap.org and type in your ZIP code or dial the 211 services clearinghouse.