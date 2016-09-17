Former UMaine athlete succumbs to cancer

Nicole Langlois of Washington, D.C., was a varsity swimmer at the University of Maine prior to graduating in 2013. She competed despite suffering from breast cancer. Langlois died on Thursday at age 26.
Brian Feulner | Bangor Daily News
Nicole Langlois had a double mastectomy in 2011 after finding a lump in her breast. The University of Maine swimmer graduated in 2013 with a degree in kinesiology. She died on Thursday.
Brian Feulner | Bangor Daily News
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 17, 2016, at 7:47 p.m.

ORONO, Maine — A former University of Maine swimmer lost a long battle with breast cancer on Thursday, the school announced Saturday.

Nicole Langlois, a native of Washington, D.C., who graduated from the school in 2013, died on Thursday.

She was 26.

“We are very saddened to hear about Nicole’s passing,” Black Bears’ swimming coach Susan Lizotte said in the statement released by the university.

“She had endless courage during her fight with breast cancer and never let it slow her down. Nicole will be remembered for her contagious smile, her love of country music and her endless energy and spunk. Her story has touched the UMaine swimming and diving family and she will continue to inspire, motivate and drive the team for years to come.”

Langlois was diagnosed at the age of 20, but worked hard and returned to the pool and earned her degree in kinesiology.

According to a past BDN story, Langlois diagnosed herself prior to speaking to a doctor after seeing the results of a mammogram and an ultrasound. She subsequently started chemotherapy after the tests revealed she had Stage IV metastatic cancer.

A memorial foundation has been established in Langlois’ name. Those wishing to render support can do so by visiting the Nicole Katherine Langlois Memorial Foundation.

