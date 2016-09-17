Former UMaine athlete succumbs to cancer

ORONO, Maine — A former University of Maine swimmer lost a long battle with breast cancer on Thursday, the school announced Saturday.

Nicole Langlois, a native of Washington, D.C., who graduated from the school in 2013, died on Thursday.

She was 26.

“We are very saddened to hear about Nicole’s passing,” Black Bears’ swimming coach Susan Lizotte said in the statement released by the university.

“She had endless courage during her fight with breast cancer and never let it slow her down. Nicole will be remembered for her contagious smile, her love of country music and her endless energy and spunk. Her story has touched the UMaine swimming and diving family and she will continue to inspire, motivate and drive the team for years to come.”

Langlois was diagnosed at the age of 20, but worked hard and returned to the pool and earned her degree in kinesiology.

According to a past BDN story, Langlois diagnosed herself prior to speaking to a doctor after seeing the results of a mammogram and an ultrasound. She subsequently started chemotherapy after the tests revealed she had Stage IV metastatic cancer.

A memorial foundation has been established in Langlois’ name. Those wishing to render support can do so by visiting the Nicole Katherine Langlois Memorial Foundation.