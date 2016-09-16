POLL QUESTION

ATVs temporarily banned from new national monument land

Traveling westbound on the Down East Sunrise Trail between Mile Markers 15 and 16, three ATVs and their riders cross the Schoodic Bog in Sullivan, Sept. 8, 2013.
BDN File
Traveling westbound on the Down East Sunrise Trail between Mile Markers 15 and 16, three ATVs and their riders cross the Schoodic Bog in Sullivan, Sept. 8, 2013.
Leonard Wilde goes airborne while competing in an ATV competition on July 4, 2016.
BDN File
Leonard Wilde goes airborne while competing in an ATV competition on July 4, 2016.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 12:26 p.m.

Poll Question

PATTEN, Maine — All-terrain vehicles have been barred from Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument land until a local ATV club and federal officials can reach an agreement over access.

Town officials and Patten ATV Club members are disappointed with the ban, Town Manager Raymond Foss said.

“We feel that ATV access is a traditional use of that land, and we need to find a way to [re-establish] that access,” Foss said. “That land had always been used for that purpose, and [Elliotsville Plantation, Inc.] granted use for that access. They did tell the ATV club that this would be an issue prior to the gifting of this road, so they [club leaders] weren’t totally blindsided, but it also wasn’t included in the deeds to make this work.”

The National Park Service took deeded possession of about 87,563 acres east of Baxter State Park from Elliotsville Plantation, Inc. a day before President Barack Obama signed an executive order designating the land as a monument on Aug. 24. A nonprofit foundation, EPI manages the holdings of Roxanne Quimby, the Burt’s Bees entrepreneur who made it her goal to donate land to the people of the United States.

Story continues below advertisement.

The designation was controversial. Forest products industries and sportsmen opposed it, partly because they believed the introduction of federal authority to the area would lead to their losing access to it.

The designation included deeded provisions for hunting and snowmobiling access on an existing snowmobile trail but not for ATV access, Foss said. Under park service regulations, ATVs are not allowed off road on national monument lands but can be used on existing roads, according to Tim Hudson, the NPS director of the Katahdin Woods and Waters monument.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Lincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claimLincoln Paper executives took millions instead of restarting mill, creditors claim
  2. Maine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contractMaine shipyard loses out on $11 billion Coast Guard contract
  3. On eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanishedOn eve of indictment 24 years ago, this Maine accountant vanished
  4. Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?Can state be sued for selling off home of man in state care?
  5. Police seek help in finding Fairfield woman missing 2 weeksPolice seek help in finding Fairfield woman missing 2 weeks

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors