ATVs temporarily banned from new national monument land

PATTEN, Maine — All-terrain vehicles have been barred from Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument land until a local ATV club and federal officials can reach an agreement over access.

Town officials and Patten ATV Club members are disappointed with the ban, Town Manager Raymond Foss said.

“We feel that ATV access is a traditional use of that land, and we need to find a way to [re-establish] that access,” Foss said. “That land had always been used for that purpose, and [Elliotsville Plantation, Inc.] granted use for that access. They did tell the ATV club that this would be an issue prior to the gifting of this road, so they [club leaders] weren’t totally blindsided, but it also wasn’t included in the deeds to make this work.”

The National Park Service took deeded possession of about 87,563 acres east of Baxter State Park from Elliotsville Plantation, Inc. a day before President Barack Obama signed an executive order designating the land as a monument on Aug. 24. A nonprofit foundation, EPI manages the holdings of Roxanne Quimby, the Burt’s Bees entrepreneur who made it her goal to donate land to the people of the United States.

The designation was controversial. Forest products industries and sportsmen opposed it, partly because they believed the introduction of federal authority to the area would lead to their losing access to it.

The designation included deeded provisions for hunting and snowmobiling access on an existing snowmobile trail but not for ATV access, Foss said. Under park service regulations, ATVs are not allowed off road on national monument lands but can be used on existing roads, according to Tim Hudson, the NPS director of the Katahdin Woods and Waters monument.

