Posts Tagged ‘Mary Mayhew’
Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administration
Tags: Mary Mayhew
Posted in News, Politics, State | No Comments »
MARY MAYHEW
Opioid health homes will expand Mainers’ access to the resources to kick their addictions
Tags: Mary Mayhew, opiate addiction, opioid epidemic, opioids
Posted in Contributors, Opinion | No Comments »
Mayhew outlines $4.8 million plan for opioid treatment
Tags: Mary Mayhew
Posted in Health, News, Politics, State, State House News | No Comments »
POLL QUESTION
LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps
Tags: Mary Mayhew
Posted in Health, News, Politics, State | No Comments »
MAINE FOCUS
How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
Tags: DHHS, Mary Mayhew, Paul LePage, TANF
Posted in Maine Focus, News, State | No Comments »
Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018
Tags: Mary Mayhew
Posted in News, Politics, State | No Comments »
MAINE FOCUS
Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M
Tags: DHHS, Gov. Paul LePage, health, infants, Maine Focus, Mary Mayhew, pregnant women
Posted in Bangor, Maine Focus, News, State | No Comments »
MAINE FOCUS
Auditor finds DHHS misspent $13M in welfare funds
Tags: Maine DHHS, Maine Focus, Mary Mayhew, Pola Buckley, TANF
Posted in Maine Focus, News, State | No Comments »
Maine Focus
After denying it misused millions in welfare funds, Maine changed its spending to follow the law
Tags: federal money, Mary Mayhew, TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, welfare
Posted in Aroostook, Augusta, Bangor, Down East, Hancock, Lewiston-Auburn, Maine Focus, Mid-Maine, Midcoast, News, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Portland, State, York | No Comments »
MAINE FOCUS
How Maine quietly handed off financial oversight of a $23M program for infants
Tags: babies, contract, DHHS, home visiting, Maine Children's Trust, Maine Families, Maine Focus, Mary Mayhew
Posted in Aroostook, Augusta, Bangor, Down East, Enterprise, Hancock, Lewiston-Auburn, Maine Focus, Mid-Maine, Midcoast, News, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Politics, Portland, State, State House News, York | No Comments »
MAINE FOCUS
Maine has sliced the ranks of nurses who prevent outbreaks, help drug-affected babies
Tags: cdc, DHHS, drug-affected babies, Gov. Paul LePage, Mary Mayhew, public health, public health nursing
Posted in Aroostook, Augusta, Bangor, Down East, Enterprise, Hancock, Lewiston-Auburn, Maine Focus, Mid-Maine, Midcoast, News, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Portland, State, York | No Comments »
Maine Focus
How Maine redirected millions meant to help poor families with kids
Tags: Annie E. Casey Foundation, child poverty, DHHS, federal money, Gov. Paul LePage, Maine Focus, Mary Mayhew, poverty, state budget, TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
Posted in Aroostook, Augusta, Bangor, Down East, Hancock, Lewiston-Auburn, Maine Focus, Mid-Maine, Midcoast, News, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Portland, State, York | No Comments »
POLL QUESTION
LePage, Mayhew renew push for SNAP junk food ban
Tags: DHHS, junk food, Maine DHHS, Mary Mayhew, SNAP
Posted in Health, News, Politics, State | No Comments »
VIDEO
Legislators grill DHHS commissioner Mary Mayhew about problems at state psychiatric hospital
Tags: DHHS, Maine DHHS, Mary Mayhew
Posted in Augusta, Health, News, Politics, State | No Comments »
Your best comments on DHHS diverting millions meant for poor families with kids
Tags: comments, DHHS, Gov. Paul LePage, Maine Focus, Mary Mayhew
Posted in Maine Focus, News | No Comments »