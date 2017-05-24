Posts Tagged ‘Mary Mayhew’

 
Commissioner Mary Mayhew speaks at the opening of the regional home for state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Labor offices in South Portland, Jan. 5, 2015.

Mary Mayhew to leave LePage administration

By Christopher Cousins on May 24, 2017, at 10:32 a.m.
Mary Mayhew, who has served as Maine commissioner of Health and Human Services since the beginning of Gov. Paul LePage’s tenure, will be leaving that post Friday.

MARY MAYHEW
A man takes a dose of Suboxone after waking up Friday at his home in Corinth.

Opioid health homes will expand Mainers’ access to the resources to kick their addictions

By Mary Mayhew on April 20, 2017, at 7:26 a.m.
OpEd: If we are going to successfully address the opioid crisis — we need to invest in innovative programs that provide a comprehensive and integrated approach to helping Mainers with opioid addictions.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew.

Mayhew outlines $4.8 million plan for opioid treatment

By Mal Leary on Feb. 23, 2017, at 7:33 p.m.
Maine DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew told lawmakers that the $4.8 million plan would provide treatment services for about 400 additional Mainers

Mary Mayhew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

LePage asks Trump to let Maine ban candy, soda from food stamps

By Christopher Cousins and Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff on Feb. 17, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.
Gov. LePage’s administration asked the USDA on Friday to OK banning soft drink and candy purchases with food stamps.

MAINE FOCUS
Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew is pictured in October 2014.

How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS

By Matthew Stone on Feb. 07, 2017, at 6:12 a.m.
Internal emails and other communications show that state finance staff questioned the Department of Health and Human Services’ plans to spend more than $13 million in ways that ran afoul of a federal law.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew

Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018

By Darren Fishell and Michael Shepherd on Jan. 19, 2017, at 7:05 p.m.
A recently reserved website domain name hints that Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew could be moving closer to a run for governor in 2018.

MAINE FOCUS
A WIC recipient and her son sit for an appointment at Bangor Public Health & Community Services on Jan. 12.

Mary Mayhew insists on photo IDs for infant nutrition program and loses $1.4M

By Matthew Stone on Jan. 11, 2017, at 8:10 a.m.
The demand by Maine’s top health official has stalled an upgrade required by federal law to a program that helps new moms buy healthy food.

MAINE FOCUS
Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew is pictured in a 2015 file photo.

Auditor finds DHHS misspent $13M in welfare funds

By Matthew Stone on Oct. 18, 2016, at 5:40 p.m.
The department “took an overly aggressive approach” that signals “troublesome” practices when it comes to managing federal grant awards.

Maine Focus
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services used federal funds in 2015 to pay for services for seniors and residents with disabilities even though federal law restricted the use of those funds to services for children and their families.

After denying it misused millions in welfare funds, Maine changed its spending to follow the law

By Matthew Stone on Sept. 19, 2016, at 6:13 a.m.
“The BDN has their facts wrong,” DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said in June. Then, her department retroactively changed its spending to line up with the law.

MAINE FOCUS
Maine Families served 2,393 families with 2,644 children in all counties in state fiscal year 2014.

How Maine quietly handed off financial oversight of a $23M program for infants

By Erin Rhoda on Aug. 11, 2016, at 6:16 a.m.
The circumstances raise questions about transparency and accountability.

MAINE FOCUS
Over the last several years, the number of public health nurses has been cut in half.

Maine has sliced the ranks of nurses who prevent outbreaks, help drug-affected babies

By Matthew Stone on Aug. 09, 2016, at 6:28 a.m.
The LePage administration, which has not publicized the cuts, had the money to fill the positions.

Mary Mayhew, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, smiles as the crowd applauds in Portland on July 29, 2014, where she was honored by the conservative think tank Maine Heritage Policy Center.

Your best comments on DHHS diverting millions meant for poor families with kids

on June 23, 2016, at 3:44 p.m.

Maine Focus
Even as the economy has begun to recover, statewide poverty rates haven’t improved.

How Maine redirected millions meant to help poor families with kids

By Matthew Stone on June 23, 2016, at 6:16 a.m.
Documents obtained by the BDN show the state has spent at least $7.8 million in federal welfare funds in ways that run afoul of the law.

POLL QUESTION
Mary Mayhew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, explains during a news conference Monday why the department is seeking a federal waiver to allow the state to prohibit the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the purchase of soda or candy.

LePage, Mayhew renew push for SNAP junk food ban

By Michael Shepherd on Nov. 23, 2015, at 1:45 p.m.
Gov. Paul LePage’s administration said Monday that it has asked the federal government to allow it to ban the purchase of soda and candy with food stamps.

VIDEO
Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew speaks Wednesday to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on Riverview Psychiatric Center funding.

Legislators grill DHHS commissioner Mary Mayhew about problems at state psychiatric hospital

By Scott Thistle on Oct. 09, 2013, at 5:53 p.m.

