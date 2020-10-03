This year, Mainers will pick a president, decide three other federal races and turn over a new Legislature. Between absentee ballots and social distancing requirements at polling places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will be different during this consequential election.
|Sara Gideon
Sara Gideon
US Senate
Health care
Gideon supports a Medicare-like public option for individuals to buy government health insurance, but would not do away with private health insurance, similar to a proposal from former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee that has some chance of passing if Democrats take control of the Senate and the presidency. Proponents of a public option say the program would expand coverage and help the government negotiate lower drug prices, while opponents raise concerns about the costs and reimbursement rates for hospitals.
Coronavirus relief
Gideon has called for additional federal relief, including assistance for state and local governments and funding for the U.S. Postal Service. She has also called for additional pay for frontline health care workers and funding to help states with election administration.
Climate change
Gideon rolled out a “climate agenda” last month centered on a goal of net-zero emissions in the U.S. by 2050. Her agenda includes actions she and other Maine Democrats passed in the past two years, including stricter renewable energy standards and clean-energy investment. She has stopped short of backing the Green New Deal, a massive jobs and clean-energy program pushed by progressives. She has also called for rejoining the Paris climate accords. She supported a fuel tax bill in the Legislature last year, but has backed away from the idea of a carbon tax during her campaign.
Political reforms
Gideon laid out a campaign finance reform agenda early in her campaign that included common Democratic planks including a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and the DISCLOSE Act. She supports strengthening the Federal Election Commission, which enforces campaign finance laws but has been paralyzed without a quorum, and has called for a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress. Gideon pledged to reject money from corporate political action committees during her Senate campaign, a promise she has upheld, though her opponents have attacked her over relatively small sums of money she received from groups that received money from corporate groups.
Opioids
Gideon frequently talks about a bill she sponsored in the state Legislature to expand access to naloxone, the opioid-overdose reversal medication, which passed after lawmakers overrode a veto from then-Gov. Paul LePage. She co-sponsored bipartisan legislation signed by LePage in 2016 that expanded addiction and treatment options and increased the number of agents with the state’s drug enforcement agency. At the federal level, she has called for funding to expand access to affordable addiction treatment and for education and prevention efforts as well as public health research. She has also called for a public option to broadly expand access to health care.
Foreign policy
Gideon has been critical of Trump’s foreign policy, arguing the president has harmed America’s relationships with its allies by withdrawing from international agreements and pushed the country closer toward conflict with Iran by dismantling the Obama-era nuclear deal. She supports rescinding the 2001 and 2002 military use of force authorizations used by presidents of both parties as the legal basis for a range of military engagements in the Middle East, and says Congress should reassert its role in considering proposals to authorize the use of targeted, time-limited military force in specific places.
|Lisa Savage
Lisa Savage
US Senate
Health care
Savage backs Medicare for All, the kind of health care program championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, that would replace private health insurance with a single payer system. Proponents of Medicare for All argue it would boost coverage rates, while opponents worry about cost and eliminating private insurance.
Coronavirus relief
Savage has outlined a generous agenda for coronavirus relief, including direct payments of $2,000 per adult per month for the duration of the crisis and hazard pay for essential workers. She has called for an extension of a modified version of the Paycheck Protection Program as well as national rent and mortgage relief and increased funding for programs addressing food insecurity.
Climate change
Savage supports what she describes as a “Demilitarized Green New Deal,” building on a loosely defined agenda from national progressives. She calls for the U.S. to be emissions neutral by 2030 and includes investing in solar power and offshore wind and developing cleaner transit options including high-speed rail. It builds on her long standing campaign to convert Bath Iron Works, which almost solely makes ships for the U.S. Navy, into manufacturing green energy technologies.
Political reforms
Savage, a former Green activist running as an independent, highlights the two-party system as a structural problem with American politics. She has rejected corporate money and supports a federal variation of Maine’s successful Clean Elections law and providing free public airtime and open debates for all ballot-qualified candidates on TV and radio. She said she would work to overturn Citizens United and support legislation more tightly regulating campaign spending. She also would support replacing the Federal Election Commission with a stronger independent watchdog.
Opioids
Savage calls for the end of incarceration for possession and personal use of drugs, saying substance abuse is a public health problem, not a criminal one. She calls for on-demand health counseling and treatment to be available for any individual who needs it, and supports expanding health care coverage through Medicare for All. She has also called for expanded access to opioid overdose reversal medications, such as naloxone, and increased use of needle exchanges and supervised consumption sites.
Foreign policy
Savage, a longtime anti-war activist, says that Congress should repeal the 2001 and 2002 use-of-force authorizations. She calls for an end to continued military aid to Israel, citing concerns about annexations and human rights abuses against Palestinians. That position would stand out in Washington, where support for Israel has a largely bipartisan consensus.
|Max Linn
Max Linn
US Senate
Health care
Linn said he does not support Medicare for All but would support a public system that would provide some level of basic coverage and allow individuals to buy supplemental private insurance. He said he supports the president’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
Coronavirus relief
Linn made one of the centerpieces of his campaign a call for $5,000 for every Maine family by June 2021, though passing aid through Congress for residents of one state -- or a handful of states -- would be unlikely. He has also called for additional aid for small businesses.
Climate change
Linn has made opposition to the Central Maine Power corridor a central point of his campaign, arguing that it would be destructive to the region. He filed a complaint last month with utility regulators against the energy company on the basis that the corridor will pose a substantial cost in terms of lost scenic views and recreational opportunities.
Political reforms
Linn has championed congressional term limits since he emerged as a Florida political gadfly in the 1990s. He also opposes allowing members of Congress to become lobbyists and supports overturning the Citizens United decision.
Opioids
Linn’s approach to addressing the opioid crisis highlights the role of law enforcement by increasing funding for border agencies while blaming China for the influx of fentanyl. He supports decriminalizing the use of marijuana and using funds from legal sales of the drug to fund treatment, but opposes safe injection sites or “abundant” use of naloxone.
Foreign policy
Linn said he supports Trump’s decisions to withdraw from international agreements such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, saying neither was negotiated from an “America First” mindset. He has also made opposition to immigration central to his campaign, calling for a five-year ban on all immigration to the U.S. citing current economic hardships.
|Susan Collins
Susan Collins
US Senate
Health care
Collins has advocated for increased price transparency and reinsurance programs to bring down costs. She has also worked on significant prescription drug legislation, including bills aiming to increase access to generic drugs. The Maine senator opposed the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and voted to repeal it on several occasions, but ended up casting a deciding vote to keep it when Republicans had a majority in 2017.
Coronavirus relief
Collins was a co-author of the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses that passed as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March. More recently, she has advocated for another round of small business loans and has co-sponsored bills to supply aid to state and local governments and the U.S. Postal Service.
Climate change
Collins has long stood out in her party as Republican colleagues have increasingly veered into climate change denialism. She has broken with President Donald Trump on several items, including his 2017 decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accords. She also opposed both of the president’s nominees to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and voted with Democrats and two other Republicans to preserve Obama-era restrictions on methane emissions. Environmental groups have cut ties with Collins more recently, beginning with her 2017 vote for Republicans’ tax-cut package, which included a provision allowing oil and gas drilling in a federal preserve in Alaska, and votes for Republican judicial nominees.
Political reforms
The Maine senator was an original sponsor of the 2002 McCain-Feingold Act, which was among the most significant pieces of campaign finance legislation in the last few decades, though it was largely neutralized by the 2010 Citizens United decision. Collins has said she disagreed with the decision but does not support a constitutional amendment to overturn it. She also helped lead passage of the 2012 STOCK Act, a law barring members of Congress from using knowledge gained in their official position to trade stocks. She joined Democrats in 2018 to vote to overturn a Trump administration rule that would have allowed political nonprofit groups to avoid reporting donors to the IRS.
Opioids
Collins was a cosponsor on a bipartisan bill in 2016 which was considered the first major piece of federal opioid legislation and created grant programs for overdose training for first responders, awareness campaigns and other measures aiming to fight the epidemic. More recently, the Maine Republican supported provisions passed as part of an appropriations bill last year with funding for drug treatment courts and prescription drug monitoring programs, as well as increased funding for law enforcement programs targeting heroin. She also co-sponsored legislation to require medical professionals who prescribe opioids to undergo training in addiction prevention.
Foreign policy
Collins supported a resolution this year that would have reined in the president’s war powers with respect to Iran. The resolution passed the Senate but was successfully vetoed by President Donald Trump. The Maine senator opposed then-President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, arguing the inspection regime was insufficient and Iran would be capable of building a nuclear weapon once it expired. She has backed legislation to increase sanctions against the country. She opposed many of Trump’s proposed cuts to international aid, and has consistently advocated for aid to Israel, a close U.S. ally. She co-sponsored a bill in 2018 conditioning aid to the Palestinian Authority on the organization ceasing to pay monetary rewards to terrorists and their families and supported legislation to counter boycotts of Israel.
|Chellie Pingree
US House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Chellie Pingree
US House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Priorities
As an entrenched six-term incumbent in a reliably liberal district, Pingree has built her career heavily around agricultural issues and the environment. Her seniority has landed her a spot on the House Appropriations Committee, and she currently sits on agricultural and military construction and veteran affairs panels. Pingree has spent about $191,000 during this cycle as of June, the lowest amount so far in her congressional career, though she has told Maine Public she plans to ramp up her quiet campaign.
Health care
Pingree supports Medicare For All and is a member of a Democratic caucus focused on supporting a single-payer program. She co-sponsored a bill last year alongside freshman U.S. Rep. Jared Golden that laid out a plan to change the health care system. A signature issue dating back to her time in the Maine Legislature has been lowering prescription drug costs. A bill she sponsored establishing a prescription drug rebate program went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court before becoming law. She backs measures aiming to lower prescription drug costs by allowing the federal government to negotiate with drug companies and has also pressed for a ban on flavored tobacco to dissuade teenagers from vaping.
Virus relief
Pingree voted in favor of both the CARES Act and House Democrats’ follow-up federal aid package, the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion bill rejected out of hand by Republicans. She has emphasized the need for additional $600 weekly unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to help Mainers during the economic downturn. She slammed a $1 trillion proposal from Senate Republicans that went nowhere and featured only smaller unemployment benefit payouts and no federal eviction moratorium as “cynical bill that is grossly incapable of addressing the real economic pain of Mainers.”
Climate change
Pingree has made the environment a cornerstone of her political brand. She has opposed the appointment of a climate science denier to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She has introduced legislation aimed at supporting coastal communities affected by ocean acidification and grants to support waterfront workforces. She has argued that creating a more environmentally friendly agricultural system is critical to addressing climate change.
Campaign finance
Pingree has pushed for campaign finance reform throughout her career. She has pushed for a public financing system similar to Maine’s on the state level and has called for Citizens United -- the controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that allowed corporations and outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections -- to be reversed. She signed onto a sweeping campaign finance reform bill last year that was passed by the House but not taken up in the Senate. While 48 percent of Pingree’s fundraising has come from political groups this year, about 54 percent has come from small and individual contributions, according to The Center for Responsive Politics. Those donations have tended to take up the bulk of her contributions throughout her congressional career.
Racial justice
Pingree called the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police in May, “another example of the systemic racism and violence visited upon communities of color.” She supported a bill named after Floyd that aimed to put in place national standards for police accountability, including bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
|Jay Allen
US House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Jay Allen
US House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Priorities
A newcomer to politics and a longshot against an incumbent, Allen served in the U.S. Army as a medical professional before transitioning to life as a family physician. He has made lowering taxes, reforming the Affordable Care Act and preserving the 2nd Amendment his main issues while criticizing Gov. Janet Mills’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has raised $42,000 as of June and spent about 80 percent of that.
Health care
Allen has said reforming the Affordable Care Act is one of his biggest priorities, saying the law has not lowered care costs. He supports increasing the scope and availability of health care savings accounts to allow people to not have to negotiate on their care. He backs a plan from the conservative Health Care Policy Consensus Group, which includes replacing the law’s marketplace with block grants and repealing Medicaid expansion, which Maine implemented last year after Gov. Paul LePage blocked it for years. He has pushed back against the coronavirus mask mandates, saying the majority of healthy people do not need to wear them consistently in contrast with state and federal public health guidelines.
Virus relief
Allen told Maine Public that he disliked the extra $600 in unemployment benefits because it had discouraged people from returning to work, a Republican talking point against additional benefits. He told the Courier Gazette that the pandemic response should be left up to the states and does not require a federal response.
Climate change
Allen told the Courier Gazette that humans are not the main contributing factor to climate change and that Democratic proposals to fix the issue are not feasible. He said getting rid of fossil fuels would be harmful to the lobster industry because their vessels rely on gasoline and more broadly because the state lacks public transportation.
Campaign finance
Allen has criticized Pingree as a “political insider” whose fundraising advantage is attributable to her support from political action committees. It is an easy stance for him to take since Allen has received no money from political action committees and only $2,800 from the Lincoln County Republican Committee. Most of his money has come from large and small individual contributions and self-financing, according to The Center for Responsive Politics.
Racial justice
Allen has called the idea of systemic racism in police departments a “false narrative” and believes efforts to change the system demoralize officers. He has pushed back against proposals to defund the police -- saying it “benefits criminals and hurts law abiding citizens." He attending a Trump campaign-backed “Defend the Police” event this summer and created a petition aimed at letting Pingree know he and others “Back the Blue.”
|Jared Golden
US House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Jared Golden
US House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Health care
After running in 2018 as a supporter of moving toward Medicare for All and supporting a bill toward that end in early 2019, Golden has backed off of that stance this year. He now supports a buy-in option for seniors before they reach the eligibility age of 65. He has opposed the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and backed MaineCare’s expansion.
Virus relief
Golden split with his party on House Democrats’ second coronavirus relief bill because he said it went beyond the “core, urgent needs” the country was facing. He supported the earlier CARES Act, but criticized parts of it, including narrow parameters on how state and local governments could use the aid. He joined other freshmen Democrats and some Republicans in signing a letter to House leaders in September urging them to negotiate a workable relief package. He supports the Problem Solvers Caucus' proposal for a new bill.
CMP corridor
Golden has walked a fine line on Central Maine Power’s controversial power line project, with most of his efforts focused on advocating for a more detailed review process. He has said he has “serious concerns” about the project and has pushed CMP to use local labor if the project goes forward, but has withheld final judgment on the project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing on their impending permit decision after he lobbied them last year. This summer, Golden asked the agency to compile an environmental impact statement on the project because of expected effects on forest and wetland ecosystems.
Jobs and labor
Golden’s support of unions has earned him a 95 percent lifetime score from the AFL-CIO, which has endorsed him. He vociferously supported striking union workers at Bath Iron Works during their summer strike. In Congress, he supported the Protect the Right to Organize Act, an ambitious effort to give workers more power during disputes, strengthen penalties against retaliatory companies and weaken right-to-work laws in several states. That bill passed the House but has not been taken up in the Senate.
Veterans issues
A Marine veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Golden was part of a delegation effort to secure more substance use disorder treatment beds at the Togus VA Medical Center, the expansion of which occurred earlier this month. He led an effort to repeal the so-called “widow’s tax” veteran families face when a service member passes away and introduced legislation this year to make national parks free for Gold Star families.
Trade
Golden broke with his party’s leadership and President Donald Trump to oppose the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement last year, saying it was not substantially different from the original North American Free Trade Agreement. He focused on the law’s labeling requirements, which he said would not be stringent enough to keep international companies from misbranding products. Golden also doubted the law would be enforced strictly enough to protect workers and said it continued to incentivize outsourcing jobs, making it unlikely to restore jobs to Maine.
Foreign policy
Golden was critical of the Trump administration’s decision to pull troops from northern Syria late last year, a decision he said was “misguided” and threatened to destabilize the region further. He has also made efforts to restrict Trump’s ability to take military action without congressional approval, voting to repeal a 2002 war authorization for force against Iraq. He believes the use of the military in foreign countries needs to be reevaluated and that the country needs to be able to deploy troops without getting entangled in local and regional conflicts that lead to prolonged stays.
|Dale Crafts
US House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Dale Crafts
US House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Health care
Crafts wants to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a “free-market system” that would create more competition and lower prices. Like most Republicans, that comes with a disclaimer that he would like to keep protections in place for people with pre-existing conditions. He supports importing cheaper prescription drugs from other countries. He opposed expanding MaineCare and criticized the cost of the program in the Legislature.
Virus relief
Crafts supported the CARES Act, saying most of the package was what the country needed at the time. He disliked the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits included in the bill, saying it discouraged employees from returning to work. He did not say explicitly whether he supports another relief bill, but said in a statement that Congress needs to support small businesses by “ensuring those struggling continue to receive assistance to survive.”
CMP corridor
Crafts has come out against the corridor, saying in a July primary debate that he has “never once” supported the project. He did support people’s ability to participate in a signature-gathering effort for a now-defunct referendum challenge to block the corridor. He has said the corridor is not a good deal for the state and that the project has been too much shaped by politicians and special interests. That puts him at odds with perhaps his biggest supporter, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
Jobs and labor
Crafts was one of the co-sponsors of a doomed right-to-work bill during his time in the Legislature. That measure would have repealed a law allowing public-employee unions to deduct the cost of dues from workers who choose not to join, a tactic widely seen as a way to undermine unions. Crafts has made workforce development one of his priorities, saying his experience as a businessman will help him develop training initiatives to create a more skilled workforce and to accommodate those who do not wish to go to college. He is backed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Veterans issues
Crafts says veterans need to have the best care and equipment while serving and to be better taken care of when they return home. He called them a “huge priority” during an August interview. He has expressed concerns about getting more localized health care in the state and has touted a veterans’ coalition he heads as proof of his traction with the demographic.
Trade
Crafts is a large proponent of free trade while supporting the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. He has particularly focused on China’s trade policies as being unfair to the United States and has said that once the relationship is reformed, jobs will return from overseas.
Foreign policy
A high point in Crafts’ primary campaign included a clash with opponents over the armed forces in foreign countries. He holds rather traditional Republican interventionist views on the issue. Crafts said pulling out of engagements would let China and Russia “take over the world” and allow terrorist groups to run rampant and wipe Israel “off the face of the earth.”
|Troy Jackson
Troy Jackson
Maine Senate - District 1
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I am hoping that our economy bounces back quicker since we have had lower numbers and have been one of the states that hasn’t seen a big surge since we reopened. I believe that we will get some funding from the federal government to fill the gap in state and municipal budgets. Then we can use the Rainy Day fung that is at a all time high of 257 million. Finally making smart cuts in our budget will get us back on track.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The Bureau of Insurance has just released their estimate that private health insurance market will be as much as 13% lower this year because our work on health insurance reforms and prescription drug laws to help Mainers. In addition, I would try and set up a Medicaid Buy In proposal.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I agreed with many of them, but I felt that there should have been a more transparent process to get complaints and suggestions to the administration. I also proposed that a bipartisan committee be established to make recommendations. I would have also done more to hire staff to answer the unbelievable amount of people that were unable to get through to the Unemployment system. That was by far the biggest problem that was persistent throughout the pandemic and the administration refused to take any suggestions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Investing in biomass, wind and solar can get us there while we continue to use traditional methods until these green modes of electricity become more efficient. I also am in favor in building a transmission line out of Aroostook County , so that we can be connected to the rest of the United States and get out power out without having to pay wielding charges from going through Canada.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I think making legislators not be able to take lobbyist money at all would be a good start. At the very least, not be able to spend their money on clothes and tires should be the minimum. Ban all leadership PACs.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My focus is on working class people, which includes small business owners. I don’t see many people at the Statehouse working for them. I honestly feel that I am their voice. I know their frustration, because a I feel the same frustration and I am there.
|Brian Schaefer
Brian Schaefer
Maine Senate - District 1
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We had our largest revenue growth after the 2011 tax cut. Increasing taxes just drives businesses to states where tax rates are lower. Just raising taxes to manage a shortfall is the lazy politicians way to solve problems. Budgets need to be studied before either cuts or increases should be attempted. I run about a million dollar budget at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. My record shows I have reduced the budget while increasing the capital investment in our infrastructure. This translates into better facilities with lower costs. This can't be accomplished without first looking at the actual figures and understanding where waste can be illiminated. I will bring that same effort to State Government to increase essential State services at a lower cost.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is important to everyone. Nothing is free and healthcare is always at a premium. When the economy was booming we didn't hear of this concern as most people had a job, which translated into good healthcare opportunities. Our government is broke. It has lost its way. It is not focused on creating jobs. It needs to be business friendly to bring jobs back to the ecomony which will correct more than just the healthcare crisis. We don't need another hand out, we need a hand up; and that comes in the form or job creation.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Education to the general public is the key. This was a viral pandemic that we, all nations, were learning about as the virus progressed. Hindsight is 20/20, so it would be easy to second guess what the governor should have done. But what we have learned and should be doing going forward is to understand that all areas should not be treated with the same prescription. Rural areas like Aroostook county have different needs than conjested cities like Portland. The local Emergency Management agencies should play a greater role in local response and direction. The health needs need to be balanced with the economic needs of an area.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The earth was heating in the mid 1990s, but has slowed. This is not fully understood as greenhouse gases are still on a rise. The earth has warmed and cooled over the life of our planet. We are pretty sure what will cause additional heating of the planet, but the facts above show that more study is required. Energy costs are not tied just to fossil fuel. Inefficiency in the production and delivery of power drives the costs up. There are places in the USA where electricity is delivered to the consumer at half what we pay in Maine, most hydro. All directions in this subject require compromise, but this can not be fully answered without a better study of how to provide energy to the consumer that will not drive Maine out of an economic position which allows for us to prosper.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I believe that we need to study the impact this will have on both the environment and the economy. When in Maine's history have we told landowners what they can and can't do on their private property. Is the power created from renewables, like hydro? Will this lower greenhouse gases? What are the specific impacts to the environment?
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Aren't there enough laws on the books? If you apply the laws that are on the books already, it would take care of these issues. Public scrutiny is probably the best deterrent to unethical behavior of a government official. Just vote them out.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I worked my way up to a Chief Master Sergeant in the USAF over my career. I learned that if an organization was not doing well, it was the leadership that were failing. If you believe that Maine is over-taxed and/or underserved as I do, then you know it is the leadership that is on the wrong course. State government is pushing us towards a lower moral character. Do you believe in a handout or a hand-up? We don't need people arriving in Maine looking for welfare, we need people coming to open businesses. Job creation should be the only focus of our lawmakers and not social change forcing people to be dependent on the government. I will of do more with less, and that comes from analytically and critically looking at the source of the challenge, not just throwing money at a problem.
|Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Maine Senate - District 2
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
With regard to future budgets, I do believe there will have to both budget reductions and revenue enhancements. I would look to some of the new initiatives passed over the past two years to see if they could possibly be reduced in scope or possibly delayed. The 129th did expand services and they may have to be at least partially curtailed. I would look at the upper levels of the income tax for possible revenue.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
If possible, I would seek to expand the scope of eligibility of Mainecare to give a safety net to more Maine citizens. It is frustrating because there is so little that can be done at the state level. My answer here is also somewhat dependent on the outcome of the Federal election and the US Supreme Court decision argued on Nov 10.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Generally speaking, I have been supportive of the Mills approach and I think the proof is in the numbers.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I supported the approach and the recent climate driven catastrophes to our west have deepened my concern. I don't have great insight into the methodology of reaching the goal but will look to some of the expertise developed in Augusta.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I support the steps taken and believe that we have to continue to be vigilant for new areas of concern-Perhaps bar clean election candidates from hosting PAC fundraisers where lobbyist money is raised and then funneled back to the candidate through "independent expenditures"
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I think that my years of service, through several decades allows me more of an "institutional perspective. If I return, I would like to return to work on the unresolved issues surrounding the 1980 Indian Land Claim Settlement; an issue I promoted last year with some success.
|Harold "Trey" Stewart III
Harold "Trey" Stewart III
Maine Senate - District 2
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Mainers don’t need higher taxes, we need increased economic activity. Government spending expanded roughly 11% since the new administration took over. We’ve been propelled by an economy that took off since 2016 that boosted Maine tax revenues. The best way to grow our economy and increase revenues is to allow the private sector to continue growing and creating jobs. That happens by getting government out of the way (whenever possible) and lowering the tax burden on Maine’s small businesses, who will put that money back into creating more opportunities for Mainers. The last thing we need at this point is a new tax. We can’t tax our way out of this problem. A reasonable approach to the budget process requires a lot of dialogue across party lines and I look forward to discussions.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Here are three things that we can do immediately that would lead to more affordable healthcare that will also be easier to access: 1. Increase access to telehealth services. This has been done by executive order during the pandemic and I would suggest that we make these options permanent and allow rural Mainers to be able access to care. 2. Allow for the purchase of health insurance across state lines. We burden Mainers with higher costs by limiting competition and it needs to stop. 3. Allow Mainers that are temporarily unemployed or underemployed to purchase short-term health insurance plans that will provide a baseline of care until they can get back on their employer-sponsored coverage.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
What’s done is done. My approach to policymaking is about solutions. So, moving forward I would take a more regional approach to keeping people safe. The vast majority of cases are in the Southern Maine population centers and I think that Aroostook County has been particularly hurt by the broad-brush approach that Gov. Mills has taken.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
This law will do just the opposite of what the question asks. In fact, energy costs will increase on the backs of ratepayers, while the wealthy who can afford the up-front costs of installing technologies like solar panels will benefit at their expense. I did not support this new policy because average Mainers shouldn’t pay to line the pockets of out-of-state investors. There are better ways of caring for our environment that would also benefit our local economies and lower costs. Incentives or rebates for Mainers to purchase locally-sourced wood heating options do that. Wood pellets are a clean, green, renewable heating source would help stabilize the forest products sector, provide mills and loggers with competitive rates to dispose of their byproducts, and boost rural Maine’s economy.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Negative campaigning has really made it challenging for both sides to come together after an election. Unfortunately, current examples abound. I’ve made a commitment to not negatively campaign against my opponent, while tens of thousands in attack ads come against me from outside special interests. It’s challenging to then turn around and work with the same people who tried to smear your reputation, but it has to happen to get things done. Donor disclosures across the board would be one way to help address this, as people wouldn’t want their real identities associated with these negative ads. I also firmly believe that legislators need to come together as people first and build personal relationships with one another. I think it would go a long way in terms of bridging the partisan gap.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As the youngest member of the legislature for the past four years, the perspective I can provide is one that’s critical to the legislative process, which relies on the citizenry to be well-represented. Without the voices of all demographics and age ranges, important points are often missed when crafting legislation. Last year, I passed more legislation last year than any Republican in the state because I focused on the issues that are important to the people I represent and that bring people together, rather than the partisan fights. I’m also a Christian from Maine’s northernmost county (The County, that is!) and I interpret that upbringing in my approach to decision making.
|Bradlee Farrin
Bradlee Farrin
Maine Senate - District 3
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We have a spending problem in Augusta that has brought on this impending catastrophe. When the current administration took office two short years ago, Maine was in the midst of the most prosperous period in our state’s history brought on by a combination of tax cuts, reductions in regulatory restrictions and conservative budgeting. Before there are any discussions about raising taxes there needs to be a focus on spending priorities, a discussion that the Mill’s administration has failed to have. We have been in this position before and have worked our way out of it. We can again if the people of Maine will send financially conservative Republicans to Augusta to put our house in order.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Every Mainer deserves to have healthcare available and affordable for them and their family and I will work hard to support and improve the health for all Maine citizens. Let’s start with those citizens who really need our help and are the most vulnerable among us by improving outreach efforts and helping these connect with existing programs. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that private employers provide the majority of the healthcare plans for Maine workers. When our economy is thriving, private employers are more likely to offer better healthcare plans to their employees. We need to get our economy back on its feet and let Maine employers help solve the healthcare problem.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Rural Maine communities are being disadvantaged by the treatment Governor Mills is leveling on all Maine communities especially those large cities in Southern Maine. Opening up Maine business in a safe and responsible way is important and we need to balance the health needs with economic needs in doing so. Regional considerations should have been taken into account. Portland and its urban environment should not have been considered the same way rural Maine was. I want businesses to open up, but not being part of the conversations over the last few months prevented me from having all the important information needed to address some of these concerns in-depth. Rather than lumping businesses together, they should have been restricted based on their ability to provide services safely.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
As a member of the Climate Change Subcommittee on Transportation, I was very surprised at the lack of concern these environmental goals would have on rural Mainers or consideration of the burdens that environmental policies can place on businesses. We all want to be good stewards of Maine’s natural resources. I believe the role of the legislature is to remove obstacles to market-driven solutions, but not pick winners and losers.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I have always conducted myself ethically as a legislator since my first term in the House in 2014 and I will continue to do so if returned to the Senate. I am the people’s representative in their government, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I believe Maine already has strong ethics laws governing elections and those running for public office. The Senate has an ethics committee; there’s also the Ethics Commission that has the power to investigate public officials. But the real authority are the voters who have the power to make their thoughts on legislators’ ethical behavior known at the ballot box.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
In my 6 years in the legislature, I have had the distinct honor of serving on both the Veteran and Legal Affairs and Transportation Committees. I believe that with my 30 years of military and construction experience I am well positioned to continue working in both areas. Serving in Augusta and representing my constituents is an honor and a privilege.
|David Francis Ziemer
David Francis Ziemer
Maine Senate - District 4
|Paul T. Davis
Paul T. Davis
Maine Senate - District 4
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The current budget is several hundred million more than the previous budget. We must reduce the budget. There is money in the Rainy Day Fund that can be used to reduce the shortfall. Also any federal money must be used wisely. 2020 has been very difficult for Maine people, now is not a time to raise taxes.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The affordable care act should be considered. Also if the funds are available Mainecare should be considered. Hopefully folks will be back to work soon and their insurance will be restored. The extra $600 many folks got from the federal government hopefully has helped.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
There should have been more involvement of both sides of the aisle of the legislature. In many rural counties the virus is much less than counties with heavy populations. This should have been considered when things were shut down.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Offshore turbines and offshore windmills make sense. Any existing dams in rivers should be used. We need to stop wind farms on mountaintops because of the environmental damage they cause.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I think the amount of money that unopposed clean election candidates recieve should be reduced. Rules governing lobbyists such as name tags and approaching members in the chamber should be strictly enforced.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
More attention needs to be given to our vocational schools. Good jobs are often offered even before graduation. I also want to see broadband expanded. This will help our business climate.
|James F. Dill
James F. Dill
Maine Senate - District 5
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Cuts where possible. All programs, except ones with dedicated revenues, need to be evaluated to see where cuts can be made. We also need to look for other sources of revenue, especially federally, and see if there are other special revenue sources available. This is where we should start before we look at tax increases.`
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We need to work with all healthcare carriers to see what are the best ways to get healthcare coverage to the most Mainers. We also should look at lumping the various groups together to spread the risk, and hence the cost of coverage, out across more individuals.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I believe the Governor has been moving at the best pace forward as she could based on the scientific information provided. If I would have done anything differently it would have been to involve/engage businesses and the Legislature earlier to gauge what was needed and when and how.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Look for inexpensive alternatives to petroleum-based sources of energy—solar, wind, tidal, etc
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Completely do away with PACs especially for leadership. Increase Clean elections funding. Hold everyone accountable to the Ethics Commission –not just random audits. Mandatory meetings with Ethics Commission and random “spot” checks throughout the campaign season.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Personally I want to focus on increasing broadband and better internet service. It has really hit home how bad even our “good” service is. I have people say that when they stay home because their kids are doing remote learning, internet problems arise. If they have 2 kids working remotely and the parent is doing a Zoom meeting then even the “good” service can’t handle it. When they ask their internet provider for help—the answer—“yep, but It’s gonna cost ya!”
|Christian Ireland
Christian Ireland
Maine Senate - District 5
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Luckily, we already know cuts can be made. The shortfall is nearly equal to the spending increases since the LePage administration. I would begin by looking at all of the new spending initiatives from the current administration. This is a difficult situation, financially, and tough decisions will need to be made. Many in Augusta need to abandon spending initiatives to ensure the long-term health of our state’s economy. We need to get back to basics, prioritize the essential services, and trim everything else. We need to push forward with infrastructure spending and increase state level support of local school districts. Now. more than ever, we must encourage private-sector growth throughout Maine so this is merely a temporary reduction in tax revenue versus a permanent reset.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is crucial to everyone in Maine. Those 14,000 displaced Mainers are ready to go back to work. They desperately want to earn a paycheck and receive employer benefits rather than remaining at the mercy of whatever government program is barely meeting their needs. Government-provided health care is costly and inefficient. The best thing we can do for our citizens is to reopen our state. Businesses need to regain faith in state leadership rather than worrying that another shut-down is eminent. Only when employers feel we are moving in the right direction will they feel comfortable enough in bringing on more staff.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
No, rarely, if at all. Her draconian measures have destroyed the livelihoods of thousands of Mainers. She has failed to lead our state through this pandemic, and instead, mandated us to cower in fear. Although most Mainers understand that we must protect the most vulnerable, they also realize we are often manipulated by the media and, at times, our government. In support of the government’s right to quarantine the sick, we were unified in shutting down our country for two weeks to flatten the curve. Unfortunately, our governor then usurped the right to regulate the healthy, failing to work with elected legislators who wanted to help. As a rural candidate, I’ve seen the frustration of people whose liberties have been lost to her one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with this pandemic.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Certainly, meeting this goal depends on technologies not yet invented. We should provide tax credits for early adopters of such innovations. Most current “clean” technologies have adverse environmental effects. Solar fields, for example, require gigantic tracts of land, and a skyline of windmills is also an unattractive alternative. Accordingly, nuclear power may yet emerge as a viable energy choice. Whatever direction technology takes, it must make its own way in the marketplace. Rarely, do government-mandated technology incentives do anything but impede progress. The clean energy sector has the potential for huge growth in the future, and Maine should be building relationships with potential manufacturers looking for a place to set up shop.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
We need the voters to hold us accountable. We impose a high ethical standard on those of the opposing party and excuse wrong-doing from our own. Wrong is wrong. As a candidate, I am constantly filing reports and complying with oversite from the Ethics Commission. Although our ethics oversight should get easier to comply with as we become more familiar with the rules; year after year, the same offenders push the boundaries of what’s acceptable. As a legislator, I will bring my personal values and integrity to the office with me. I believe it’s imperative that we get dirty money out of Maine politics; and if elected, I won’t think twice about exposing corruption from either party.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As a legislator, I would like to help as many people as possible. I’m from a district of small towns, every town as proud as the next, and the core of these communities is their schools. The loss of jobs in Central Maine has decimated communities and, in turn, schools. I want to drastically increase state funding to local school districts. There is no reason Millinocket should have a 34-mil tax valuation to sustain basic schooling for their community. I’ve spent the last few years working through the budget process for my local school districts and the truth is, they do a lot with little. Our schools are our future and we need to collectively invest in the next generation of Maine.
|Jeffrey Lovit
Jeffrey Lovit
Maine Senate - District 6
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Tax cuts or budget cuts alone cannot close the gap without hurting our citizens and sending our economy into recession. We must address the gap on multiple fronts. All Maine legislators, and the governor, must push for federal funding that can be used to backfill the state budget shortfall. The federal government, in contrast to the states, is uniquely positioned to address the fiscal damage caused by the COVID pandemic. At the state level we must access state budget stabilization funds. To make up the remaining difference, we must supplement these two funding sources with a balanced mix of carefully targeted tax and funding cuts, all of which are chosen so as to spread the fiscal burden fairly and to minimize harm to Mainers and Maine’s economy.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We must ensure that we are make maximum use of the solutions we already have in place. When Governor Mills implemented Medicaid expansion in 2019, she made health coverage in Maine more resilient to the effects of recession. Thus, very many Mainers who lost their jobs and health coverage are eligible for Maine Care or for subsidies to health coverage obtained on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Many Mainers are not aware that they are eligible for such coverage and we must extend and enhance outreach awareness messaging. Of course, the best fix is to get Mainers back to work, so as we address the budget gap, we must make sure do so in a way that drives economic growth. And finally, we must continue to be vigilant, keeping COVID under control, to prevent further job losses.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Maine has one of the lowest Covid-19 infection rates in the country. Governor Mills and CDC Director Nirav Shah should be congratulated for their handling of the pandemic. This was a novel virus which means that policy had to be formulated as we learned more about the virus. As more is known we may learn that some policies were too cautious and some too lax. But that is hindsight. We only have to look at states like Florida and Texas and Missouri to appreciate the job done by the Governor and Dr. Shah.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
This is a mixed scientific and economic question. In setting social policies, a legislator should use their judgment to choose, among competing proposals, the proposal that best meets their constituents’ needs. The first proposal I would consider would be the Climate Action Plan prepared by the Maine Climate Council. The council was established by the Legislature and Governor in 2019, and consists of an impressive array of experts, representing all stakeholders. I would note that when considering their constituents’ needs, a legislator should be concerned not just with the needs of today’s voters, but those who will live their district 25 or 50 years from now. Too often the legislature passes “get by” legislation and leaves it up to our children and grandchildren to solve the problem.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
A qualified yes. I would support the corridor if it allows the utilization of surplus electricity from Canada that otherwise would go unused. I would be less supportive if electricity for the corridor is being diverted which is now used in Canada to New England solely to get higher prices. We must get serious about eliminating the use of fossil fuels. While the corridor is a blemish on a pristine area of the state, we should be cognizant that the use of oil and natural gas from fracking to generate electricity is causing environmental damage elsewhere and increasing greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
For over forty years I attended seminars making attorneys aware of their ethical duties as an officer of the court. These classes are helpful in acquainting lawyers with the situations where ethical pitfalls may lie ahead. The fact that lawyers are still being disbarred and suspended is proof that while helpful, ethical training is not the only solution. Having a former legislator who is not in party leadership as a mentor to answer questions would be a valuable resource, especially for new legislators.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I have seen and experienced the widening resource gaps that exist between rural communities like District 6 and more urban parts of Maine. These gaps occur in many areas including affordable and accessible health care, educational resources, childcare, and nursing home care. Small business owners in rural Downeast Maine struggle to build businesses with inadequate services, such as broadband and cell coverage, while losing workers as young people move away. Leaving partisan considerations aside, I will work for fair treatment of rural Maine districts. And I will push for the resources we need so that our families, our institutions, and our economy can thrive in rural Downeast.
|Marianne Moore
Marianne Moore
Maine Senate - District 6
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Raising tax rates historically has shown to cause revenue declines rather than increases. The current forecasted shortfall is basically the same amount over a two-year period. This would allow ample time to reduce government spending in order to balance the budget. We are reminded in 2010 Maine was in the grip of the largest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Fast forward a few years later, we led the nation in wage growth, saw record low unemployment, and sustained this for a record period of time. We have climbed out of economic crises before, and we can do it again!
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Having access to affordable, quality health care has always been a priority of mine! While I have always supported Medicaid Expansion efforts, I feel we should strongly support workforce development efforts towards providing good paying jobs with benefits. This would lower the costs to the State and provide the much-needed health care for the citizens of Maine.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Initially, all of us saw the importance of pressing the pause button on the State of Maine to protect the health of the citizens of Maine; however, as the time progressed, people began to lose their entire livelihoods as businesses shuttered their doors. I feel regional considerations should have been considered much sooner than they happened. In Washington County, with low incidents of COVID-19, our requests to reopen were not immediately addressed. Businesses were struggling to understand why they could not reopen especially our seasonal businesses who count on the summer months to sustain them through the year. Rather than restricting businesses arbitrarily by type, they should have been allowed to demonstrate providing goods and services in a safe manner.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
While working to achieve environmental goals, we need to remember and consider the burdens environmental policies can place on businesses. We should work towards removing obstacles to market-driven solutions and allow market forces in the private sector to drive investments towards the best path to success. Senator Dow’s “Community Solar” bill is a good example of legislation that encourages investments to provide lower short-term energy costs.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No. I feel the citizens in the areas where the project is being built should have a say in the proposal and its approval.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine already has many laws and regulations in place guiding the conduct of a legislator. As candidates/legislators, the Ethics Commission continually scrutinizes our ethical behavior. Additionally, our constituents remind us of their thoughts on legislators’ ethical behavior known at the ballot box.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I will continue to draw on my experiences, as a small business owner for more than 12 years; a corporate management specialist for more than 30 years; a hospital trustee for more than 8 years; a former city councilor for 9 years and a former mayor for 2 terms, to protect the best interests of my constituents. I will continue to fight for common sense priorities such as small businesses and the jobs they create, our roads, broadband expansion, education, protecting our elderly, and ensuring rural areas continue to have access to quality health care.
|Louis J Luchini
Louis J Luchini
Maine Senate - District 7
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on economies in the US and across the globe. Federal, state, and local governments must work collaboratively to cut spending and increase government efficiency. As we work our way out of economic recession, I do not feel it’s appropriate to raise taxes.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Increasing access to healthcare is perhaps the biggest priority in Maine and across the US, and is even more necessary in the face of a global pandemic. Because of covid related job losses, many working class Mainers have lost health insurance coverage. Prior to adjourning, the legislature expanded laws for pandemic-related unemployment. We can explore similar steps to fill the gap for those who lost health insurance for no fault of their own, but because of the coronavirus. Of all times, Mainers should not be losing health coverage during a global pandemic.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
The health of our citizens and our economy are inextricably linked. Moving forward, we need to ensure better communication with - and participation between - the executive branch, legislature, business community, and citizens. Increased investments in more widespread, accessible testing is key to a faster return to normal life.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Technological advances have made localized generation increasingly affordable. Maine should encourage and incentivize the use of renewable energy, such as hydropower, solar, tidal, wind, and biomass. We should be leaders in off-shore wind, utilizing UMaine’s research. Biomass continues to help our struggling forestry/logging industries. Maine should also incentivize conservation of energy by weatherizing homes and using more efficient sources of heat, like heat pumps. These investments will not only will help our environment, but will create jobs and increase economic investments in Maine.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As chairman of the committee overseeing campaign finance laws, we’ve made significant changes to limit the influence of money in our elections. We still have plenty of work to do, whether it’s improving financial disclosures, limiting out of state or foreign influence in our citizen initiatives, or ensuring legislators cannot profit financially from PACs or BQCs. Corporate money plays far too large a role in the lawmaking process, and we must continue to find ways to prevent that.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
A major priority of mine has been to modernize Maine's economy in a way that keeps our young people here, while attracting others from out of state. Investing in research, development, and commercialization has been a successful way to bring good paying, year round jobs with benefits, to our state. To successfully recruit these businesses, we must expand our internet infrastructure to ensure broad access to high speed, reliable internet. The move to “work from home” is an opportunity Maine can capitalize on, but we need to build stronger internet access to do so. I’m committed to building a 21st century economy here in Maine.
|Brian D. Langley
Brian D. Langley
Maine Senate - District 7
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I was first elected to the senate in 2010 when Maine faced a 1-billion-dollar shortfall. It was a long road back, but the process included: zero based budgeting, hiring freezes in state government, a closer look at programs to identify those that are critical in nature and those that may be safely put on hold; collaborations between state and local government to maximize efficiencies; putting some projects on hold and bonding where it made fiscal sense and identifying and removing barriers or regulations that kept businesses from growing. It will be critical for the next legislature to find ways to help devastated businesses recover so they can be part of the recovery.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
First and foremost we must take care of our most vulnerable. Those on waiting lists for services and our elderly. Any new initiative has to be weighed against the current demands of restoring our economy to pre-CoVid levels. I was pleased to serve on the Labor Commerce and Economic Development Committee and supported the legislation that created a 10 year economic development plan. I believe that efforts should be made to follow this plan to make our state prosperous and a prosperous economy helps the private sector provide better benefit packages including healthcare.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Public safety is paramount, however, this is an issue where intelligent minds can disagree. The universal shut-down of all non-essential business could have been done much differently. For example, Merrill furniture in Ellsworth rarely has more than 10 people at one time in its 50,000 square foot showroom. Yet, they had to close their doors while other big box stores that sold bedding stayed open. There are many more examples of where public safety and business could have thrived together. I would have used population density as a guideline for closures, using science as a determining factor. Generally speaking, communication was a central problem. Restaurants were told they could open and after preparing to open, told they could not. This caused undue anxiety and stress.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Energy issues are one the most complex issues that the legislature deals with. I believe in long-term planning. The state has outlined in its Maine Economic Development Strategy 2020-2029 “As Maine grows investment in energy efficiency through measures like weatherization and installation of heat pumps, the state will save ratepayers money and create new jobs. I believe the state is on the right path. The key however, is developing benchmarks for progress that include dynamic fiscal analysis that shows the cost to benefit for our citizens. The marketplace is where innovation will happen. Allowing market-driven solutions such as Sen Dana Dow’s “Community Solar” bill a good example of how private investment has delivered savings for Maine and protects the environment.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Ethics by nature are a personal character attribute. Maine has worked hard to provide safeguards in statute guiding the conduct of a legislator. We have an Ethics Commission, ethic committees and the voter has the final say in whether or not a person is suitable for office. I have undergone the training provided by the legislature and the one step that legislative members could take is to call out bad behavior when they see it, regardless of who it is.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Maine is at a crossroad as we come out of the pandemic. There are many issues related to the pandemic that have never arisen before. For example, student privacy is a concern when remote learning is in place. Our statutes need updating to protect students. Training for teachers and support staff working in an online environment needs support. Our lobster industry is facing tremendous challenges. I will pursue creating a Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) model similar to Alaska, with the highest benchmarks for credible certification. Education funding is a priority, preK-12 and our institutions of higher education. Lastly I plan to be a voice for small business that has been disproportionately effected by the pandemic.
|Beverly Uhlenhake
Beverly Uhlenhake
Maine Senate - District 8
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Before we can consider what the State of Maine will ultimately do, we need to find out how the federal government will assist states. If money is being allocated to the states, it will be spent, whether or not Maine takes advantage of the system. Since the pandemic began in earnest, I’ve worked with many businesses who have found ways to nimbly adjust their systems to take advantage of new opportunities and to reduce costs in ways not previously available to them. For example, as a commercial real estate broker, I see many businesses making plans to continue to work from home to reduce costs. Many of the details for items such as lease terms are held within specific offices in state government; we should be asking administrative leadership to begin making proposals for consideration.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
If there is one thing that became exceedingly obvious when we became faced with huge job losses during a deadly pandemic, it’s that the tie between employment and health insurance has created an unsustainable system. A universal healthcare system should be developed at the federal level. While Maine is likely too small to be able to carry the weight necessary to effectively change the healthcare system, there are ways we can help individuals access insurance, whether that be assisting them in securing subsidized ACA plans or reducing barriers to our expanded MaineCare system. Covering our fellow Mainers in a preventative way is both ethical and, in the long run, often more economical.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Individuals, families, and businesses do best financially, socially, and mentally when they have the opportunity to plan. As a parent with kids in the school system and as the real estate agent who assisted the local YMCA try to secure childcare locations for kids in the hybrid school systems, I know that the lack of lead time on decisions about the reopening of schools caused tremendous stress for thousands of families. Many businesses were hurt by the short notice of extended closures within the phased system of reopening. And those who lost their jobs struggled because of an antiquated unemployment system that couldn’t guarantee a timeline for benefits. Better communications for all of these issues would have provided the predictability needed for greater success.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
First, I would like to applaud the Legislature for not only establishing this goal, but for also passing multiple pieces of legislation that spurred additional private investment in solar power. The elimination of gross net metering and the creation of a metering system applicable to commercial and industrial users have triggered a significant increase in projects in the pipeline. We must now focus on other ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how our current laws can be modified to create incentives for improvements. Some of that will come from creating efficiencies and others from eliminating barriers to change. We should work with the industries affected while keeping an eye on lobbyists with less altruistic intentions.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
As someone outside of the geographic region most impacted by this project, I have not fully reviewed the studies and am not prepared to give a statement at this time.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I am the only Clean Elections candidate in this race (primary and general). I strongly support the Clean Elections system, which keeps corporate lobbyists from over-influencing elected officials. We must do more to eliminate outside political action committees and lobbying groups. Maine has a fantastic Clean Election system and if elected I will be fortunate to only owe the people of my district and not a single lobbyist.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As someone working as a commercial real estate broker for the last sixteen years, I’ve spent my days speaking with businesses, from entrepreneurs to family-owned businesses to large employers. As we come out of this pandemic safely, I want to have legislators in Augusta who have that business perspective and can make decisions that will allow us to continue to have places to eat, shop and go to work on Monday morning. The economy is said to be a stool with three legs: for-profit, non-profit, and government. I have experience in all three and plan to take that knowledge with me to Augusta.
|Kimberley Rosen
Kimberley Rosen
Maine Senate - District 8
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
All options are on the table. Maine tax rates are higher than our New England neighbors. Tax increases that diminish our ability to compete weaken our local economy and reduce future revenue to support public services. I would consider a funding reduction for the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center and I would consider rescinding the tax break to corporations for headquarters expansion.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Expand risk pools to lower health insurance premiums, enhance health insurance affordability and increase access.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Governor Mills' commitment and dedication to ensuring the safety of Maine citizens is clear and I agree with many of the measures she has adopted. However, the administration has consistently dismissed the important co-equal role of legislative consultation and input.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Natural gas remains a low carbon fuel which can bridge the transition from oil to renewables. Support building the pipeline to connect Maine to low cost, plentiful mid western gas.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Adhering to the sworn oath-of-office should more than suffice.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I've used my experiences as a legislator, small business owner, community volunteer, mother and grandmother to be a strong voice for you at the State House.
|Teresa Montague
Teresa Montague
Maine Senate - District 8
|Joseph M Baldacci
Joseph M Baldacci
Maine Senate - District 9
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The federal government first and foremost needs to step in to provide relief related to the Covid-19 public health crisis. Any shortfall beyond that will need to be met by a mix of spending and revenue measures. I would oppose any cuts to Maine's public schools and any cuts to Maine's revenue sharing with local cities and towns.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I support universal health care with or without a pandemic. If the federal govt fails to act on the health care issue I would support creation of a public option in Maine at affordable rates for individuals and small businesses.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I have generally agreed with Gov. Mills' measures. She has done an outstanding job of focusing on protecting the public health of all Mainers. My major concerns have centered around the Department of Labor and in getting unemployment benefits to laid off Mainers in a timely manner and being responsive to their concerns in a very difficult time.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We should and can be leaders in the area of renewable energy; which will also create jobs and new small businesses here in our state. Solar, wind, geothermal, conservation all can not only help reach our environmental goals but can also keep dollars in Maine for Maine people.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I think having the legislature- both committee hearings and the full legislative sessions- televised like C-Span- would increase accountability and transparency for all citizens.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My first bill will be to fund a DOT rail study to bring passenger rail to Bangor and to our neighbors in Washington and Aroostook Counties. I will also focus on fully funding our public schools, and revenue sharing as one of the most important ways to reduce property taxes. I am also interested in pursuing legislation to double the homestead exemption for homeowners from 25,000 to 50,000 in value being exempt from taxation. Property taxes are the most regressive tax and we have a duty to help middle class homeowners, particularly those on fixed incomes, like our seniors, stay in their homes.
|Sean P. Hinkley
Sean P. Hinkley
Maine Senate - District 9
|Kristie L. Miner
Kristie L. Miner
Maine Senate - District 9
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
In June of 2020, WalletHub released its analysis of overall tax burden by state. Maine ranked 4th. The upcoming budget shortfall is going to require tough and painful decisions, but tax increases are not the correct approach. One of the first places to look for cuts is to find areas where the State government has ballooned during this pandemic, including DHHS and DECD. We will need to set priorities, such as protecting our most vulnerable citizens. In order to reduce the impact of state budget shortfalls, we must be more creative than ever. Public, private, and non-profit collaborations at the community level offer great opportunity for Maine ingenuity to shine.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We need to get people back to work and enrolled on employer sponsored health plans. In the meantime, the ACA Marketplace plans or MaineCare would help to greatly increase the number of Mainers with coverage. When it comes to new initiatives, I am interested in the proposals put forth in Restoring Quality Health Care, A Six-Point Plan for Comprehensive Reform at Lower Cost by Scott Atlas, MD of the Hoover Institute at Stanford University. Insurance that follows the individual/family and is not job dependent would help budding entrepreneurs be free from the concern over losing their health insurance. This would allow them to pursue their passions, start businesses, and create jobs benefiting themselves and our local communities.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I was in favor of initial stay at home orders to ensure that our hospitals could meet demands and not overwhelm our healthcare system. On April 7th, I posted on Kristie Miner for Maine Senate FB page “If the overall goal has changed and it is no longer about giving the healthcare system time to prepare, we need to have a frank conversation about what our expectations are and how we plan to measure success. Livelihoods and lives are at stake.” I remain as concerned about “deaths of despair” as I am about deaths from the virus. From the beginning, I would have insisted on having representation regarding economic concerns at the same table as the advisors regarding the public health response to COVID-19 to ensure that harmful economic impacts were minimized as much as possible.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Since its establishment in June of 2019, the Maine Climate Council has been hard at work. I agree with their guiding principles, including to improve the resilience of Maine’s communities, people, and industries to climate impacts and to foster the value of the State’s natural resources and natural resource industries. I look forward to working with fellow lawmakers, the Governor, and the people of Maine to review, adapt, and adopt the final four-year Maine Climate Action Plan which is due to be submitted to the Governor and Legislature on December 1, 2020. Increasing public awareness of current programs could help families achieve cost savings. Maine Housing Weatherization Program and the USDA Rural Energy for America Program are two examples.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Senator Chenette, sponsor of LD 54, testified that the real problem was the ability of lobbyists to contribute to PACs. Was the legislation harmful? No. Was it helpful? Most likely not. It did waste time and contribute to the erosion of voter trust in lawmakers. Many former voters tell me they don’t bother voting because no matter what, nothing changes. When legislators put forth legislation that doesn’t address the actual problem, nothing changes. Bills pushed through committees with divided reports that fall strictly on party lines do not serve the Maine people and could be seen as unethical. I support Stand with Maine for the 28th Amendment which has multipartisan support so that Maine elections are decided by Mainers, not by out-of-state donors.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As an Independent candidate, I will be free to bring the voice of the people to Augusta without the filter of political party expectations. One priority during my time in office will be to ensure that proposed solutions have evidence that they will be an effective match to a documented problem in Maine. Our freedoms are under attack. Freedom of speech and our collective ability to listen and engage with people with dissenting views must become a top priority. Though working through differences of opinion and solving real Maine problems should be the norm, during these contentious political times, it is better categorized as a “unique focus”. My focus will be solving problems and civil engagement with all stakeholders
|Frederick Austin
Frederick Austin
Maine Senate - District 10
|Stacey Guerin
Stacey Guerin
Maine Senate - District 10
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I am proud to be part of the Republican team that turned around Maine’s economy starting in 2011. We were able to increase revenues and had eight straight years of budget surpluses. We cut taxes, reformed welfare, and reduced regulations. We need to apply these principles to our current budget shortfalls. The unemployed need to fill the many job openings that now exist. Sadly, some jobs will not return and for some people a new career path will be necessary. The Governor should require zero-based budget proposals from all of her departments. There are unnecessary expenditures hidden in every sector of state government. A zero-based budget would force departments to justify all expenditures. This is the time to lessen the burden on Maine taxpayers by curtailing all unnecessary spending.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The best path to quality health coverage is through a job. According to Kaiser, nearly 50 percent of Mainers have health insurance through their employer. Maine should build on this by implementing work requirements in MaineCare to help move people back into the workforce, out of poverty and onto employer-sponsored health insurance. Maine should expand affordable insurance options for individuals and businesses by reinstating short term plans for those in transition and encourage even more small businesses to join an association health plan that lets them buy insurance like big companies. Maine should expand health care transparency and eliminate surprise bills by requiring health care providers to give good faith estimates 72 hours in advance of any shoppable health care procedure.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
The health and well-being of the Maine people is the top concern for all legislators. Physical, mental, and emotional health and a healthy economy are all factors that need to be looked at. Truly disappointing has been the Governor’s refusal to consult with legislators. Governor Mills has failed to look at the larger picture of Maine’s heath. Mills' lockdowns have devastated families, seniors, students, and businesses. Regional loosening of restrictions should begin immediately. Areas with low COVID rates should be considered separately in Mills' mandates.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Heat pumps are one excellent example of cost saving, energy efficient, energy investment. Investment here makes sense. During this time of economic turn down, Maine people cannot afford higher energy costs. Forcing Mainers to subsidize political decisions at a time when some people are in danger of losing their home, apartment or business is not acceptable.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine has strong ethics laws. When there are ethics violations, there are consequences mandated by current law. We need to adhere to these laws.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I believe that my experience as a public school teacher, small businesswoman, wife and mother, combined with my legislative experience in the House and Senate, make me uniquely qualified to continue to represent you in the Maine Senate. I have worked hard to be an excellent representative for all of the people in my district and a voice for all of Maine in the issues of job growth, personal freedom, gun rights, welfare reform and family values. I strive to be very responsive to constituent needs and a resource for the communities I represent. Being your voice in Augusta is a responsibility I am honored to hold.
|Glenn "Chip" Curry
Glenn "Chip" Curry
Maine Senate - District 11
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We are in the middle of a public health and economic storm. Recent reports show that nationally about half of households are facing serious financial problems. Right now we must focus on keeping our families, businesses, schools, and municipalities afloat. As our next senator I will work hard to build a budget to meet the critical needs of these times without sacrificing our long-term health and prosperity.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Affordable healthcare for all Mainers regardless of job or pre-existing condition is our number one priority. In the absence of national leadership, we must do all we can to ensure Mainers receive the care they need. Currently Mainers can go to coverme.gov (or call 800-965-7476) to determine if they are eligible for MaineCare or pick a plan from the Marketplace. Last year the Maine Legislature unanimously passed, and Governor Mills signed, legislation to create a state-based health insurance market. Maine will significantly increase support to those in need and will be able to tailor the marketplace for our specific situation. As senator for Waldo county, I will provide close oversight to both MaineCare and the new state-based marketplace to ensure they best serve the people of Maine.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Many have been directly impacted by the virus and many more will struggle to make it through the long winter. I am thankful that Mainers have once again done what is necessary to protect and take care of each other. Many critical services were not resilient enough to respond effectively to this unprecedented challenge. The dept. of labor was overwhelmed by unemployment claims, the Dept. of Ed. struggled to support school reopening plans, and we have lost ground in mental health and substance abuse treatment. As senator I would have used my position to encourage unity and the safe reconvening of the legislature. Moving forward I will make sure our agencies are prepared for all possible crises.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
This is the critical challenge of our time, and an enormous opportunity for Maine. Our natural abundance is central to our economy. Just as I support our lobstermen, loggers, and farmers who rely on our natural resources to survive, I also support our growing renewable energy sector. With our massive natural resources we can meet our current electricity needs and make the energy for electrification of transportation and home heating as well. Rather than simply serve as an extension cord connecting Canada to Massachusetts, we should produce more renewable energy ourselves, and sell it to our neighbors. We spend $5bn a year on fuel and electricity from out of state, and it is stifling our economic growth. We should be investing that in local renewable energy production and export.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I fully support clean elections as a proven system for reducing the undue influence of wealthy individuals and corporations. I also support legislation to reduce the influence of lobbyists and special interests. This includes abolishing PACs when using clean elections funds.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
For 25 years I've been working to help people make it here in Waldo county. As your senator I will fight for people to be able to afford to live here, make a decent living, send their kids to quality schools, access the health care they need, and support their parents as they grow old. I’m running so that rural Maine can continue to have a high quality of life and where people can thrive. We need to focus on our economic foundation, grow our small businesses, and increase our access to training for high paying jobs right here. We have diverse communities in Waldo county with different visions for how life should be. As your next senator, I will work to help our communities set a vision for their own future and assist them in taking the bold steps necessary to achieve that vision.
|Duncan S. Milne
Duncan S. Milne
Maine Senate - District 11
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I’m concerned about how the current administration has expanded state spending and erased savings. Maine left 2018 with a solid foundation of fiscal responsibility, but today we face a challenging budgetary landscape made even worse by the business-killing impacts from COVID restrictions. The good news is we solved these challenges before, and we can do it again. Tax cuts and reductions in regulations are more important than ever. If you look at the expansion of the budget over the last two years, there is room for cuts to reduce spending and get the budget back in order. I’ve had experience with budgeting for federal programs, private sector enterprises, and non-profit organizations that have run from millions to billions of dollars. I’ll be ready on day one to help solve this problem.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is a foundational issue in the lives of Mainers of all ages. Every elected official should have it as a top priority. Pandemic job losses have highlighted this ongoing challenge while reinforcing the need to have family wage jobs with full benefits that transfer the cost of health coverage from inefficient government programs to those funded by employers. Building quality businesses that are capable of attracting employees with living wages and benefits can help offset staggering costs like the Medicaid expansion that costs Mainers almost $500 million annually. We need to target the more expensive healthcare programs to our most vulnerable populations. The key to that is not the development of new programs but the inclusion of these at-risk populations into existing programs.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
We need to open Maine up responsibly and safely to ensure the long-term health of our citizens as well as the economy. Those two considerations aren’t mutually exclusive. The challenge of the pandemic has been made more severe by the administration removing the legislature and other stakeholders from the process. The response has been managed by technicians; what we needed was leadership, inspiration, and motivation to bring different stakeholders together to work for a solution. By applying cookie-cutter solutions across Maine instead of understanding the realities of rural Maine, I fear we’ve hurt generations of Mainers. Community health goes beyond medical health; it includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, environmental, spiritual, vocational, and financial health.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We must work for reasonable solutions to our environmental challenges while also fostering an environment fertile for business growth. The two cannot be each considered in a vacuum. We need to balance minimizing our impact on the environment with providing for the responsible expansion of opportunity and growth for Maine’s working families. When government forces unproven and immature technologies and investment where the marketplace is not prepared to respond it leads to waste and failure. When arbitrary caps and limits are removed, businesses can be a catalyst for environmental advances which can help draw new business to Maine. These efforts can help lower health care costs, property taxes, electricity rates, and position Maine as a business-friendly state that respects the environment.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Maine should have negotiated a better package to benefit our state.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The State of Maine has one of the most rigorous set of laws and regulations guiding the conduct of legislators in the nation. Even as a candidate for the legislature, I spend a great deal of time documenting my activities, all of which are visible for public scrutiny, this all well before any election. Each party has an ethics committee and there is also an Ethics Commission that oversees these activities. If gaps are identified in existing ethics laws, I will be at the head of the line to see that they are addressed so the people of the State of Maine can remain confident in the conduct of the officials they hire to work for them in Augusta.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I’ve been a public servant all my life, but not a politician. As a retired Marine Colonel, my resume includes 25 years of active duty combat and non-combat leadership. I’ve worked at the highest levels of our military and Government and have experience in executive-level corporate interaction. I’ve developed and implemented public policy at all levels of government; this experience will help me jump into action in the State Senate on day one to immediately work for the people of Waldo County and all of Maine. I want to turn the current political dynamic around, refocusing on elected officials being public servants of the people. For specific policy, I want to make Maine more attractive to potential businesses as well as work on how we can incentivize people to move to and stay in Maine.
|David Miramant
David Miramant
Maine Senate - District 12
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I have been advocating a comprehensive tax overhaul for Maine since my first term in the House 14 years ago. With a broad overhaul, we can reduce the burden on those who are paying an unfair percentage. A plan that many of us worked on in the 123rd Legislature would have taxed items like ski tickets, rounds of golf and many other items that tourists use. The money would have gone into the pockets of working Mainers, reducing the average tax bill by $300. In addition to reducing taxes overall, I would support a reduction of non-essential services until we recover from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I came into the Legislature 14 years ago ready to do anything to make the Dirigo health insurance program work. It didn’t. Next came a dedicated group of people who have been working on the proposal called Maine AllCare. That plan would use existing dollars spent on healthcare to provide coverage for all residents. I expect a preliminary report with suggestions for implementation to be out soon. I will also be looking to President Biden to quickly implement a system that works for America and support its implementation here in Maine.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I think the Governor has done a great job with a multitude of unknowns. When the pandemic hit and the Emergency Order was issued, she put into place measures that “flattened the curve” here in Maine. Because of what we’ve learned about how to reduce the spread, I felt that we could have reopened businesses more quickly as long as the necessary guidelines were followed. Governor Mills did prove ready to adjust her orders when she felt it was safe to move forward and she is still reviewing the results on a daily basis.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We need to stay on track when it comes to developing solar and offshore wind power generation. The cost of these has been rapidly dropping as technology has improved. We also need to remove the for-profit companies that use monopoly utility laws to line their pockets. I serve on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, and we’re working on a bill to save Mainers millions of dollars, improve the reliability of service, and eliminate the constant price hikes demanded by shareholders of our CMP and Versant. Maine has the resources to achieve complete energy independence. We can do this while cleaning our environment and creating good-paying jobs that stay here in our state. This transition away from companies that see us as an ATM for their profits should quickly be a bad memory.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
These have been welcome steps, but in general, we have a very ethical group of legislators. I have found that any problems identified are addressed. In addition, all legislators receive a multi-day ethics training every two years. The training covers past ethics violations, dilemmas that arise in the course of our work, and cases from other states. I wish the Legislature could approach issues like health care and taxation as thoroughly and effectively as it approaches ethics.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As both a small business owner and union member, I have had a unique perspective on many of the issues we debate in the Legislature. I have also been passionate about protecting our environment, fair wages and taxation, and making sure that every one of our residents’ voices is heard. The focus of the bills that I introduce is to improve lives and support good ideas while helping Mainers follow their dreams.
|Gordon Page
Gordon Page
Maine Senate - District 12
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
First, we need to review current expenditures, just the way my wife and I manage our household budget. We can’t have everything we want, so let’s determine what it is that we need. As a member of the Owls Head select board, I work every year with the other select board members and our finance chair to build a responsible budget to present to the taxpayers. During my years managing small businesses and while serving on non-profit boards, I often had to take the hard position of holding the line during lean times. I look forward to spending time on the state budget, but I’m confident that the state’s finances can be improved and the surplus can be rebuilt so that the state can be in a better fiscal position, similar to the way it was in the half dozen years leading up to 2018.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Affordable health care for families and seniors is critical to a vibrant society, but the cost cannot fall solely on the backs of the government or small businesses. When the economy is strong, employers are more likely to make the extra effort to offer solid benefits to their workers, and the best plans are those where the employee has skin in the game. Prior to the days of Covid, when unemployment rates were at their lowest, small businesses became more creative in their methods to attract employees. I am in favor of a multi-tier payment system that requires investment on the part of the user, and in which patients and their healthcare providers make the decisions.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
It would be easy to second guess the governor, but I won't. But as someone who is pro-business, it appears that her early actions and subsequent adjustments have been made in a vacuum. Inconsistencies in where and how restrictions are being initiated are troubling to me. Sitting legislators who are on the ground in their respective districts should have been more actively involved in the decisions made by the governor and her administration. During my time managing small businesses, and in my years involved in community and economic development, I always found that the best policies and solutions to the hard issues were informed by the opinions and input of those most directly impacted. Let’s establish the rules and then get out of the way so that small businesses can survive and succeed.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
As a resident of the Midcoast region for four decades I have seen evidence of climate change, and it is one of the key issues I have heard from those who live near or work on the water. Generations of Mainers have led the way on matters of the environment, and through good stewardship of existing assets, education and scientific exploration, we can continue to develop alternative energy sources, energy conservation, and find solutions to the threats of climate change, including rising sea levels which has a direct impact on the coastal communities in Knox County. The key to success will be to remove the stumbling blocks that hinder entrepreneurs, and to allow innovative ideas to blossom as the market dictates.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I have no strong opinion on the proposed CMP corridor project.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As a clean elections candidate, I have been impressed by the ethics rules regulating my campaign activities. In speaking to individuals who have served in the legislature now and in the past, it appears that current ethics regulations, even for traditionally funded candidates, are stronger and more evenly enforced. This oversight is important, and as a citizen, I am comfortable with the level of controls that are in place.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As a resident of Knox County since 1982, and as a member of the Owls Head Select Board, I have a solid understanding of the challenges that our taxpayers and homeowners face. I served as the president or as a board member of two chambers of commerce. I was the executive director of a downtown revitalization program focusing on community and economic development. I have worked closely with small businesses to help them thrive and survive. I worked 18 years in the frozen seafood manufacturing industry, and in my career in executive management positions in the media, hospitality and tourism, and transportation industries, I demonstrated that I will work hard to improve the bottom line for businesses, the condition of our local communities, and the lives and well being of my neighbors.
|Chloe Maxmin
Chloe Maxmin
Maine Senate - District 13
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
There are two guiding criteria in my mind as we face the budget shortfall. First, we must ensure that the burden of this financial crisis does not fall on working Mainers through property taxes. We are already stretched, and we cannot depend on individuals to make up for statewide losses. The second is that we rebuild in a way that makes us more resilient. We have seen the major gaps in our system, and we have a chance to invest in local businesses, support workers, and lift up our Maine industries. I do not support raising taxes on working class Mainers.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare access and affordability is a right. We have seen through COVID that working class Mainers have been most impacted. We know that there are still tough times ahead--whether with COVID, economic recession, or other challenges. We have the rare opportunity of seeing who is most impacted when these hard times come our way, and it’s Mainers who work hard every day. No Mainer should have to worry about going without healthcare. We need a healthcare system that allows all Mainers to access the care they need, when they need it. We must act now to ensure affordable access to healthcare, especially in rural places.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I think that the lack of transparency and communication with the business community has been very frustrating and unfair--short notice, changing regulations, etc, with little or no consultation with smaller businesses that needed to understand what was happening. I also know many businesses that have been unable to access benefits because they are small, rural, or only have a few employees. That is not ok. I am grateful that the Mills administration is following a science-based approach to COVID that has continued to keep our COVID rate low. I keep saying: we have to stay safe to stay open. We can’t let up now because it is our strategic re-opening that has kept Maine so safe for everyone, especially our Seniors.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I support strong climate action in Maine because the climate crisis threatens to undermine our economy and our way of life in devastating ways. We need to lower our emissions and move towards renewable energy that creates good paying jobs for Mainers. I believe that we need to transition to a new energy economy in a way that creates local economic opportunity and treats all Mainers fairly and equitably. This means that Mainers in rural places and low-income Mainers don’t pay the price more than other Mainers. It means that all Mainers have access to good jobs and job training. I believe in community-oriented policy to meet this crisis and take the burden off of working Mainers. This can be done through careful policy-making.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I support legislation that lessens big money’s influence over campaigns and Legislators. Elected officials should be accountable only to the people that they serve. I am proud to run as a Clean Elections candidate to support programs that take big money out of local politics. Further campaign finance reform is still needed, especially around out-of-state and third party expenditures’ roles in Maine elections. We fight fair in Maine. I appreciate the harassment training, but there is still a need for systems so that anyone working in the State House is better equipped to deal with inappropriate behavior and comments. This is true for all State Employees as well who may be treated differently due to any part of their identity.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
The deep crises that we face stem from a political system that has lost touch with its people because we keep electing individuals who are not transparent, responsive, or accountable. My promise is to build a new kind of politics that is rooted in community and values, not partisanship. I will always listen to you, even if we disagree, and answer your calls, emails, texts, questions, concerns. Our work is about respect, listening, inclusivity, and fighting for each other. This is important now more than ever as we recover from COVID-19. What kind of world will we build? We’re committed to a 100% positive campaign. We believe in a politics that can bring us together, not tear us apart. Please call me at 207-200-6224 or email me at ChloeForSenate@gmail.com to talk more.
|Dana Dow
Dana Dow
Maine Senate - District 13
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
In 2011, when Republicans took control of state government, Maine was recovering from what was then the worst economic decline since the Great Depression. I was serving in the House. In just a few years, Maine was in the midst of the most prosperous period in our history. This was the result of tax cuts and reductions in regulatory restrictions. It led to eight straight years of budget surpluses, record low unemployment, national leading wage growth, and more. State government spent $1 billion more in this budget than the previous one. The current forecasted shortfall is about that same amount over two years. This shows that there is ample room to reduce government spending in order to balance the budget.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The most effective way that government can provide health care is through a prosperous economy in which private employers provide better benefit packages to their employees. Before the pandemic, Maine was experiencing record low unemployment. Employers were struggling to find workers and paying larger salaries, signing bonuses, and better benefits. Providing health care directly is costly to the government. Medicaid expansion, for example, costs taxpayers more than $500 million annually. Better employer-based benefits through a prosperous economy cost government nothing.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
It is critical that we balance the health of the community with the health of our economy. In times of crises, it is important to collaborate, cooperate, and communicate with all of the major groups involved. Gov. Mills has not done this. Better communication would have allowed people and businesses to adapt their operations to new government guidelines. Confusion, a lack of consistency, and poor communication have made the reopening far less effective than it should have been.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
My “Community Solar” bill is the best example of how removing government restrictions and allowing market forces in the private sector to drive investments is the best path to success. Now law, my bill has created a huge rush to invest in Maine solar (a half billion dollars to date) and promises to lower health care costs (MaineHealth expects to save $1 million per year), property taxes (Augusta and other cities expect to eliminate electricity costs), and electricity rates (companies like Nexamp are offering CMP customers a 15% discount on their bills). When government tries to force technology and investment where and when the market is not ready, failure follows. Encouraging investment and removing arbitrary caps and limits works by engaging the private sector.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Strengthening the Ethics Commission and keeping its membership at full strength will ensure greater ethical standards in campaigns.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I have lived on the same piece of Lincoln County land my entire life. I was educated in the local schools and the UMaine system. I taught high school chemistry and physics, built a business into one of the most successful brands in the Midcoast, served on school boards, a planning board, and served in both the House and Senate – All from here in Lincoln County. Knowing my neighbors as I do, I feel I can serve them better than anyone else. My statewide economic experience will be critically important in rebuilding Maine's economy.
|Shenna Bellows
Shenna Bellows
Maine Senate - District 14
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Everything has to be on the table, but it must be bipartisan. We need to be fiscally responsible and fair. It will be really important that the decisions that we make at the state level do not shift the burden onto property taxpayers at the local level. I would prioritize our core services like schools, roads and public safety. In terms of potential cuts, I think it's important that we do a comprehensive review of state programs to differentiate between "must-have" and "nice-to-have." As a nonprofit executive director, I have over a decade of experience in balancing budgets, and what I've learned is that you have to be willing to carefully consider all the possibilities with an open mind.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The pandemic demonstrates the importance of universal healthcare. Federally, I think it's time for Medicare for All. In the meantime, I think we should continue to find ways to expand MaineCare to cover more people and small businesses. I'm proud of the work we did in the last legislative session to ensure that pre-existing conditions are covered as well as try to put in place some reforms to prescription drug pricing and surprise medical billing. There's still more to do on that front. I'm also proud of the work that we did to facilitate telehealth. That's a new frontier that we should continue to develop to expand healthcare access and reduce costs for services that might not require an in-person visit.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
There's no question that Maine has kept COVID-19 cases and deaths down to one of the lowest rates in the country, and that's because of strong leadership. Keeping those cases down has helped Maine have a stronger summer economically than many other states. I believe it's important to follow the science in any decision about reopening, and those decisions are difficult. I've worked hard to be a voice for small businesses when they're run into problems. For example, I argued for dentists to be able to open, and I've advocated for brewers and tasting rooms to be allowed to provide indoor service under the same health and safety guidelines as restaurants. As Senate Chair of the Labor and Housing Committee, I have been a strong voice about the problems with our unemployment system.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Last session, we made some progress, and I'm proud of my 100% record with Maine Conservation Voters, but there's still more we could do. One example is weatherization. Maine has some of the oldest housing stock in the country, and heating costs are extraordinarily high. We spend millions of dollars each year on fuel assistance for seniors and other low income families. What if we spent money on weatherization? We'd create jobs in construction, reduce fuel assistance costs and reduce emissions at the same time. This is an example of upfront investments now that will save money in the future. I also think the state should look at its own heating costs, promote more remote work and consider green energy installations including solar on public buildings.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
While I'm proud of the work the Legislature has done to tighten ethics rules for our members, we need to do more regarding ethics in local and municipal campaigns where enforcement of ethics rules is delegated to the municipal clerks. I'd like to see the Legislature give the Maine Ethics Commission more authority to monitor municipal campaigns. Given how many of our members serve in municipal office first, the double standard creates some potential challenges. Additionally, an important part of our ethical responsibility to serve the people is understanding the impacts that our decisions have on everyone. To that end, I'd like to see more work on racial equity as well.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am unique in that I am probably the only senator who grew up without electricity until I was in the fifth grade. As one of the Chairs of the Broadband Caucus, I bring a unique perspective to the work we are doing to expand investment in faster, high-quality, affordable Internet statewide. For a student today trying to learn, remotely or in a hybrid model, without good Internet is akin to what it was like for me without electricity. Similarly, small businesses and workers without high-speed, reliable Internet access are disadvantaged in their ability to connect with markets and grow. We need better Internet to grow our economy. Just as we as a country made universal access to electricity a priority investment after WWII, we need to make universal access to broadband a priority today.
|Mark L. Walker
Mark L. Walker
Maine Senate - District 14
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I would first look for cuts. Maine remains a "high tax state", much higher than New Hampshire and is in the top 10 in the country for tax burden on our citizens. This past Session the Governor and Democratic-controlled Legislature increased the state's budget by more than $1 billion, which is unsustainable at this time. Cuts to some of the recent increases is where I would start to reduce spending. Serving as its Mayor and also as Chair of the City's Finance Committee, which prepares the City budget, for over ten years Hallowell averaged a 1% annual increase in spending, despite reduced revenue sharing and increased RSU school spending. Fiscal prudence and budget management must be exercised even in troubling times.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Health Care clearly is important to all Maine citizens. Affordable and effective care should be the center of any discussion about how and who provides what coverage. Reducing the overall cost of care, addressing regulatory and legal barriers to lower cost care is our best policy. Coverage provided by employers has been Maine and the United State's primary avenue for health care coverage, so a strong economy with increasing jobs is one goal for maximum number of insureds.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Re-Opening Maine's economy has been a critical issue over the past 6 months. It requires finding a balance between safety for our citizens, and allowing business to open to provide jobs for these citizens, and generating tax revenue for the State. I was disappointed in the Governor's lack of communication with the Legislature, and her failure to include advisors from Maine's business leaders. Many businesses were capable to provide their goods and services in a safe and healthy manner but were not allowed to do so. Why a business in a rural town or county with almost zero cases of Covid could not open is a difficult question for the Governor to answer! The across-the-board policy ended up hurting businesses and their owners, employees and customers.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Just this week (September 16th) an out of state company invested in Maine solar by purchasing ten solar energy farms. Creating a regulatory structure and removing government restrictions, per legislation sponsored by Senate Republican Leader Dana Dow, has allowed such investment in Maine. I strongly favor market driven solutions for alternative energy in Maine. I do not favor government policy that subsidizes one form of energy over another.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine has enacted many laws on ethical legislative conduct , and on campaign finance. There are a number of reports filed regularly by candidates for office. There are Ethics Committees within the Legislature, and the Ethics Commission. Within a 3-4 week period in December/January, 2020, I had to have harassment training for my work, for my service as Mayor of our City, and also for requirements for lawyer registration. None of these entities would accept the training of the other entities! It was interesting to see the various perspectives for this training. I didn't mind the different sources for training and did not find it repetitive.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My experience both as a lawyer and as an elected City official give me the ability to work with all sides on an issue. I try to place myself in the shoes of those taking a different position on an issue. This has helped me craft budgets, helped resolve disputes and solve problems.
|Kalie Hess
Kalie Hess
Maine Senate - District 15
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Right now, we have enough funding to get us through fiscal year 2021 without touching the rainy day fund, but we are facing challenges in fiscal year 2022 due to COVID19. This is why we need leaders who will stand up and advocate for our towns, cities, and state to get the federal support we need to weather the lasting economic impact of the pandemic. I’m willing to consider tax policy changes that work for everyday Mainers, and we need tax incentives to help our local businesses thrive. We should protect or increase Municipal Revenue Sharing to alleviate the financial impact of the pandemic on our municipalities and property taxpayers.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The pandemic has been hard on many of us. People should be able to get and afford the care they need to stay well. I would continue to automatically enroll people in MaineCare if they are eligible, and get rid of the estate recovery component of MaineCare. We need to create a MaineCare buy-in option so that people who can’t afford Marketplace coverage or who experience the “family glitch” can afford coverage. Many behavioral health, home care, and dental providers are facing financial challenges that could limit their ability to stay open. We need to ensure these providers can continue to provide care, despite the extra costs from the pandemic. If we lose our ability to provide the care people need, then having health insurance won’t make any difference.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
A strong public health response to the pandemic is the best thing we can do to ensure that our economy can sustainably recover. Our efforts in Maine have saved lives and allowed businesses to maintain limited operations. That said, there are things that we could have done better. We should ensure our state departments are operating at full capacity to address state needs. Staff in DECD, DHHS, and the DOL were critical to answer questions Mainers had around our flawed unemployment system and the opportunities coming from the federal government. The partnership with L.L. Bean to hire staff for the DOL to help with unemployment claims was a good idea. This pandemic revealed a need for streamlining the hiring of workers in times of need.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We need to address Maine’s high electricity costs and invest in a stronger electrical grid. Transportation and heating are Maine’s biggest source of greenhouse gases; ensuring people have affordable alternatives to heat their homes and get around is critical. I support creating a statewide consumer-owned utility so that profits can be reinvested into creating a greener and more reliable electric grid. Unlike my opponent, I support solar net metering, which provides benefits to people who are able to generate enough solar energy to put energy back into the electrical grid. Investing in green energy infrastructure helps address electricity costs and creates good-paying jobs. These solutions put us on track to energy independence.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Transparency promotes ethical behavior. To that end, we must continue to address out-of-state and PAC spending in our elections and work to make it easier for Maine people to understand what is happening in the Legislature. The Legislature’s website is hard to use. We could make the website more user-friendly so that people could better understand the process and how their legislators have voted on an issue. Ensuring that constituents can stream public hearings and be involved in them remotely will be critical — and open up the legislative process to people who have traditionally been shut out. Accountability and ethics go hand-in-hand.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My career in public health has been dedicated to improving the lives of Mainers. I have worked to create healthy communities; help people have more opportunities to find healthy, local foods and safe places to exercise outside; improve rural transportation; and fix the health care system that leaves too many people without care or with huge medical bills. Our state is stronger when people have a community that helps them succeed. I know we can do better on this front. I have a strong commitment to listening to people and working on evidence-based policies to improve our state. As we move forward to handle the impacts of the pandemic, it will be important that our legislators value public health and understand how interlinked it is with our state’s recovery and ongoing success.
|Matthew Gary Pouliot
Matthew Gary Pouliot
Maine Senate - District 15
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Maine families cannot afford a tax increase. The current state budget was the first budget I have voted against in my 8 years of legislative service. The increase of over $1B in spending in just two years was too significant, and I didn't think Maine people would be able to afford it in the long run; unfortunately that came to pass more quickly than anyone could have expected. We have the ability to reduce spending. The shortfall projected leaves funding similar to what we operated the state on just a few years ago. As a business owner, I know what it takes to create a workable budget within our means. We also need to attract people to live and work at good paying jobs in Maine. A broader population base will help us raise the revenue we need to run the state without having to raise taxes.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
It is critical that all Mainers have access to affordable healthcare. I have long been a supporter of a strong MaineCare program because I have always felt that we need to make sure that all Maine people have a way to pay for the care they need. Ultimately, the way out of this is to create more jobs. Private health insurance benefits provided by employers who want to attract and keep employees is the best path forward -- and when we get people back to work, this will happen. One initiative I would support to increase coverage is better training opportunities for working age adults to ensure they have the skills necessary to help them obtain employment in jobs that provide good benefits.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Let’s face it, there is no playbook for how to deal with a pandemic. I think Governor Mills did many things right in her response to this challenge we all face. I keep a quote on my desk, it is from Teddy Roosevelt entitled, “Man in the Arena” where he says, “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena,...” If there is one thing that I believe could have helped, it would be to have allowed the members of the Maine State Legislature to play a more active role in some of the decisions being made. I voted to return to session and would have liked the opportunity to join her to make sure all of our constituents' voices were heard.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I’ve long been a supporter of renewable energy in the state of Maine. Frankly, I think it’s a way for us to have less dependence on foreign nations for non-renewable energy sources. One of the bills that I cosponsored last session, LD 1711, passed in a bipartisan manner and has significantly increased the use of solar energy in Maine. What does that mean for residents in my district? It means that property taxes will remain low due to an increase in revenues from new solar installations and it means that their hospital bills could be lower as a result of increased savings from the reduced energy costs of healthcare facilities. Use of renewable energy is the way that we will reduce carbon emissions and at the same time provide the scale needed to reduce costs for new projects in the future.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
We are very fortunate in Maine to have legislators that are committed to upholding ethical standards as it is. I don’t think we need to introduce new steps.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Maine needs to get serious about re-invigorating or trades education. We need people to do the jobs that are available, and that will require young women and men stepping up to take on jobs in the trades across our state. I’ve long been a supporter of this type of education as a pathway to success and when I return to the legislature, it will be my focus to increase learning opportunities in this area to help Mainers get the skills they need to have a good paying job and provide for their families.
|HIlary D. Koch
HIlary D. Koch
Maine Senate - District 16
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Budgetary decisions must be driven by putting people first, and we must prioritize essential services and protect funding for public health, safety and education. Based on recommendations from the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the state has already taken such steps and I support them. When we know there are Mainers who are struggling to put food on the table, why allow for our tax system to impact them disproportionately? Why should someone who earns $56,000 contribute more to the state than someone who earns $400,000? I will act to ensure our tax system treats Mainers fairly and will work on closing corporate tax loopholes. This isn’t about right or left leaning policies - it’s about using common sense.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Mainers were already struggling with access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs before COVID19. The pandemic has underscored why health insurance tied to employment is problematic. I’m intrigued by a 2019 fiscal study (Maine AllCare and Maine Center for Economic Policy) that indicates a Maine public healthcare plan could save $1.2 billion. If we can provide Mainers with a public option and save money, it’s a no brainer. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and make it happen.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Maine is faring better than most states, even other rural ones. Have we handled things perfectly? No. As long as people continue to die from COVID, we must strive to do better. I am proud of Maine. Our success is the result of Mainers working together to keep each other safe. Everyone deserves credit. Communication to businesses and workers should have been clearer. Guidelines were changing so quickly, and business owners and employees had a hard time keeping up-to-date. Additionally, unemployment assistance has been onerous to navigate. If we want to help people, we must make accessing help easier.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
From agriculture, to fishing, to tourism, Maine’s extraordinary beauty and natural resources are tightly linked to our economic success. Maine’s goal seems lofty, but it’s necessary. The cost of doing nothing would be catastrophic not just to the environment, but also to Maine’s economy. So I’m on board with doing what it takes, but we must devise strategies that ensure equity rather than burden vulnerable populations. I’m hesitant to commit myself to any stance before the release of the Maine Climate Council’s action plan (slated for December 1, 2020) because their work should help inform decisions. Their economic analysis suggests that Maine might consider implementing strategies at key sites rather than statewide, and I think that may be a good place to start and keep costs lower.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Elected officials need to be held accountable to their constituents, not lobby groups. I’m in favor of anything that protects that duty. Many people rightly feel as though politicians are in lobby groups’ pockets, so why on earth do we allow lawmakers to operate PACs? I’m in favor of prohibiting legislators and candidates from operating PACs. Also, the legislature banned lobbyist contributions to legislators and legislative candidates, but their lobbying firms can still give money. Loopholes like this need to be closed.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
No one should be faced with a choice between paying bills or paying for medications. No one should ever ration medication because they can’t afford it. No Mainer should have to risk their lives, because we’ve failed to protect them. States have been lulled into believing that federal laws supersede state laws. I want to spearhead legislation that addresses such price-gouging and provide all Mainers with access to affordable prescription drugs.
|Scott W. Cyrway
Scott W. Cyrway
Maine Senate - District 16
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I look at our State budget like I do my own. If you do not have it, don't spend it. My hope and goal is for no tax increase for it could cause revenue declines. During the 2019 session, the state budget increased over $1.2 billion, almost the amount we are facing for a shortfall. Most people I spoke to agreed we spent too much that year. Now we have to cut as much as we spent. I thought that increase was too much and did not support such a large budget. We need to work together in figuring out the best way to make these tough decisions to balance the budget. Whatever we do has a ripple effect so we need to be responsible. My budget experience: Real Estate Associate Broker and Insurance Agent (self-employed) Board Member of State YMCA Camp in Winthrop and MeANS at Goodwill-Hinckley.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Health care is important to all ages and every year we all work hard to support and improve it for the Maine citizens. Before the pandemic, Maine unemployment levels were at a record low. We should incentivize programs where private employers provide benefits to their employees. Currently Medicaid expansion costs taxpayers about $500 million annually. Expansion gave little incentive for employers to offer a plan, and it cost the State of Maine tax money we do not have. If coming up with the perfect healthcare plan was easy then this would have been resolved many years ago. I believe we need to help prioritize those that are most vulnerable by connecting them with the outreach programs currently available.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I believe the economy should have been taken into greater account immediately. While balancing the health of our communities, more should have been to balance that of Maine businesses.The lack of communication between the executive branch and legislature is a major concern. Greater communication could have enhanced business operations adapt to the situation faster.This would have lessened public confusion with schools, grocery stores, and what was essential and what was not in question by many. Rather than restricting businesses by type, it may have been better to limit them by their ability to provide services safely. To me this is a common sense approach. I know everyone cares for Maine people, how we have gone about doing so could have been better executed with greater communication.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I would like to see greenhouse gas incentives that don't take away from the ratepayers without the financial means to support them. I have spoken to CMP leaders and they will not take a loss. This means if energy tax breaks go to solar owners, the money is put onto the ratepayers which many are on fixed incomes. This is wrong. I also disagree with many solar companies coming into Maine and renting or buying up our land to send power to other states. Example: Unity Plt. has an 800 acre solar project where the land will be clear cut for solar, which will take all the trees, eliminating oxygen and our wildlife habitat. All power will be sent to Connecticut. Most of the power should be going to Maine, not out of state. I do think community solar projects "going to Maine" would be great.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I am a member of Veterans & Legal Affairs in which we review the laws established around lobbyist contributions. Director Jonathan Wayne has a great demeanor and is well respected. When ever we have a problem or area that we may have overlooked, he brings it forward. I have the utmost confidence in the standards that we currently have. The basic thing is to following the rules of standards and ethics to include annual training on harassment and ethics.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Being involved in law enforcement prevention for many years, my focus is safety for our families and friends. We have the safest state in the country. Many times I have seen legislation that weaken our laws and unintentionally puts our public at a greater risk of danger. Recently there were proposals to release many prisoners from facilities, which Judges would not allow to happen. There have also been movements trying to lower Class D and E crimes to civil violations. This is another example of not protecting Maine citizens. We must prioritize the safety of our communities and that is one of my top priorities.
|Jan Collins
Jan Collins
Maine Senate - District 17
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The LePage administration cut taxes to Maine’s highest income earners 3 times over 8 years. State budgets continued to rise. To make up for the gap in income Gov LePage shifted those costs to municipalities. Property taxes went up as did the tax burden for low and middle income earners. Fair and equitable taxes, will allow us to provide for those negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis and allow us to invest in education and infrastructure that will hasten Maine’s economic recovery. LePage tax cuts should be repealed.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Current options include applying for Medicaid or applying to the health insurance marketplace for subsidized health insurance. The most expensive insurance premiums often fall to those approaching retirement age. This is an issue nationally as well and could be remedied by allowing people age 55 to 65 to buy into Medicare.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I have generally applauded Dr Shah and Governor Mills science based approach to Covid-19 restrictions. However, many jails around the state have ignored protocols for protection of corrections officers and inmates and restricted testing to those who had obvious symptoms. This has placed the community at large at risk. The governor should use emergency powers to mandate compliance, as well as offer expanded testing to this population and those at higher risk due to homelessness.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Several countries are taking the opportunity to use government stimulus funds to green their economies. They are training unemployed workers to carry out energy saving projects like weatherizing and insulating homes, green energy projects including building solar and wind generation capacity, energy efficient homes, and restarting recycling programs. Maine should be proactive in this area as well. These steps would increase employment, improve quality of life and and move us toward accomplishing our emission reduction goals.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The legislature should close the loophole that allows legislators to accept campaign contributions from lobbyists when the legislature is not in session. Even so called Clean Elections Candidates may accept lobbyist contributions. That is in direct opposition to the intent of the Maine Clean Elections Law. It is difficult to argue that these contributions do not influence the votes of legislators.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Rural voters rarely have a voice in the legislature in significant policy areas. They are often underserved in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. We lack access to needed medical care, broadband internet, and adequate education funding. As a result our rural economies also lack vibrant job opportunities. It is time for that to change.
|Russell Black
Russell Black
Maine Senate - District 17
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We should take a hard look at everything and prioritize our actions. We need to be willing to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to come to solutions that have as little impact on residents as possible, while still maintaining fiscal responsibility.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
While I don’t have a specific initiative to propose at this time, I will be highly focused on this in the coming session, and intend to listen to all sides in order to help solve and alleviate this significant issue for so many Maine families.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I think Maine has handled reopening and restrictions responsibly, but conservatively. I believe we need to encourage more communication with the public and more ways for the public, small business owners, educators, health professionals and others to weigh in. We need to listen to these constituencies more and continue to find creative, responsible ways to keep our schools and businesses open to the maximum extent possible.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I think the key is to work with a range of stakeholders to identify where renewable energy development makes the most sense at the lowest cost to ratepayers, with the most impact on our climate. Utilities, developers, and others must work together to ensure that projects are being sited in areas that make sense for both developers and ratepayers. We should also continue to think about how other sources of energy, like natural gas, can provide a bridge to a lower carbon future. This work is important.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Generally speaking, I think members do uphold high ethical standards, and these laws continue to strengthen those standards. I support continued harassment training and campaign finance reform to ensure that everyone in the State House and the political process feel comfortable and that we attain the most transparency possible in our elections.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I will continue to focus on the rural economy, particularly our natural resource-based economy. This means supporting the expansion of broadband, and supporting this economy through the pandemic, as well as conserving our natural resources and public lands.
|Candidates
|D
|Gabriel M Perkins
|Senate District 18_
|Answers
Gabriel M Perkins
Maine Senate - District 18
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Mainer’s need a state budget that matters most to those of us working people. To do so we can’t burden everyday Mainers with this financial crisis we’re facing.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
In some ways I can’t believe we still have to debate health care for residents of our state. If we expand health care coverage to everyone we as a state can overcome significant challenges that our citizens face--and that starts with reducing the exorbitant health care costs--then the people of this state can have resources they can use to stimulate other parts of our economy. . I’d also continue to push for expanded and affordable rural high speed internet. Healthcare and high speed internet may not be connected at first glance but as we’ve seen in the pandemic access to healthcare (beyond the loss of coverage to 14k Mainers) is paramount and ensuring every Mainer can communicate remotely with their health care provider is essential as we move into the next decade.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I don’t feel as if any one person has done a perfect job in responding to the pandemic. It's been extremely difficult. However, the governor appointed strong leaders in each department and that has made some of this response easier on the population. Mainers deserve a government that works for them--whether that means clear and timely communications for our businesses or a transparent and responsive Department of Labor and Department of Education. I’ll be sure to keep the government accountable when I’m in Augusta. A few things are clear--when trouble hits--you need strong government departments to be able to manage the influx of work to be done. So it’s all of our jobs to make sure that we’re ready.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
This is our greatest opportunity and greatest threat. From a warming gulf and its effect on fisheries to the tourism economy and the type of animals we hunt and watch-- it’s time for Maine leader. The Maine Climate Council demonstrates we can lead in meeting the goals. We’re lucky we don’t have large fossil fuel plants but we do have one thing that no other state has more of-- trees. Here are four areas of focus: 1) Switching fossil fuels burned in home to wood based home heating--that means high efficient wood stoves, wood pellet boilers for business, municipalities, and homeowners. 2) More investment in heat pumps. 3) Move forward with investing in offshore wind. 4) We need to be ready for electric vehicles. They are absolutely going to be synonymous with driving in the near future.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I applaud the recent bipartisan law that addresses the influence of lobbyists. There’s no room in this modern world for harassment. I’d like to see continued study and possible reform around the lobbyists overwhelming our legislature with pressure to adhere to any single lobbying arm. Lawmakers hold the cards here and people in elected positions need to act in an ethical, accountable, and transparent manner. We should be listening to the citizens of this state and not just the lobbyists.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I thrive on working in my professional life to achieve community goals. My collaborative nature dovetails well with working in Augusta. I hear from voters all over my district who want someone they can relate to and trust in Augusta. That starts with listening. Maine is a special place. We know that. We choose to live, work, and play here. I want to continue to harness that spirit by working to create meaningful policies and laws. Not just gladhand at events. I’d like to see Land for Maine’s Future permanently authorized. LMF benefits Mainers broadly--from protecting working waterfronts, providing access to trout ponds and streams, creates recreational trail infrastructure for all in all seasons, and ensures that the landscapes we all love will always be there.
|R
|Lisa Keim
|Senate District 18_
|Answers
Lisa Keim
Maine Senate - District 18
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Maine is already the third highest taxed state in the nation, so tax increases are not the answer. Legislators can consider past budgets for areas of curtailment; our current budget is $1 billion more than our previous one. Additionally, Maine government should foster growth. Already attractive for lifestyle, Maine’s real estate is in high demand. State government can capitalize on momentum by easing pathways for business expansion. These past months, as a member of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee, I’ve been working with the construction industry and Maine DEP to craft recommendations that will shorten the time investors and entrepreneurs sit in limbo, waiting for finalization of permitting.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is a serious concern for Mainers, especially for older adults. I will continue my work to improve the system, as I have through price transparency legislation. We should strengthen these laws to allow residents the ability to compare costs of prescription drugs and procedures across providers. This knowledge allows patients and doctors to make the best care decision together. We also need to increase access to associated health plans that allow small businesses to join to get better deals on health coverage, and make sure small businesses have flexibility to use pre-tax income to help buy insurance for more of their employees. Market principles, applied in healthcare will increase access and quality, while decreasing costs
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Maine’s initial response was appropriate. Largely ignored, however, are the devastating effects of our response on the overall wellbeing of our communities, including physical and mental health and our economy. Increased alcohol consumption, domestic violence and overdose deaths are grave indicators. A tally of Covid-19 deaths is a myopic measurement. Another concern is the Governor’s lack of legislative consultation; Maine continues to be an outlier in this regard. The ability to conquer this virus rests solely with the people of Maine; yet rather than work with them, government has taken freedoms, insinuating Maine people are not, themselves, capable of proper precautions. The people’s representatives are excluded from discussion of pandemic response and CARES Act funding allocation.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Without increasing ratepayer cost and overburdening business, Maine should look to encourage private sector investment by removing arbitrary caps and limits, allowing entrepreneurs to lead innovation, and support them in ways that do not require subsidy. Although Maine already has some of the cleanest mixtures of energy resources, including hydro, biomass and solar, we also need to look for effective methods to replace our heavy reliance on home heating oil, giving our residents better options to help them achieve these goals.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine has many laws and regulations in place, some fairly recent, guiding the conduct of a legislators. Of course, voters have the ultimate power, every two years, to decide the acceptability of a candidate’s ethical behavior. I see no apparent gaps in current law. However, upholding the law, even in the gray areas, is contingent on folks being willing to speak up against infractions to create an environment of greater accountability.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
If I am honored with reelection, my overriding priority will be to preserve liberty. Our First Amendment freedoms, the bedrock of our democracy, must be safeguarded. I will also continue to push for reform of Maine’s system of justice for the poor, working for greater accountability in Maine Indigent Legal Services, critical to our Sixth Amendment rights, where systemic mismanagement has eroded access to justice for low-income Mainers and wasted taxpayer dollars. Additionally, as chair of the Council of State Government’s national Workforce of Tomorrow subcommittee, I have worked alongside legislators nationally to consider education reform. I look forward sharing those ideas in Maine, especially policies that increase hands-on learning opportunities through nontraditional partnerships.
|Candidates
|D
|Katherine Branch
|Senate District 19_
|Answers
Katherine Branch
Maine Senate - District 19
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Cutting existing services should not be our primary strategy. We need to support increased federal funding and greater flexibility with how federal funding can be used. I will not support tax increases for low income people. I support a wealth tax, and increased estate taxes so that wealthier Maine taxpayers help Mainers recover and rebuild by shouldering more. I support closing the loophole that allows businesses to hide income in Offshore tax havens, to increase profits and avoid paying taxes on those profits. I will vote to eliminate this deduction and save Mainers 7-10 million a year. I propose, like other states, that Maine have a higher Real Estate transfer tax on multi-million dollar home builders.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is a right everyone can count on -- NOT a for profit business. I will support a Universal Healthcare solution -- MaineAllCare, or other plan, that covers everyone head to toe, cradle to grave, and is not attached to employment. The plan we arrive at should: 1) give citizens incentive to stay healthy; 2) incentivize providers to ramp up preventative healthcare; 3) empower the state to negotiate the prices of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies; help the State achieve fiscal stability. When people have affordable care they have more money to spend- which helps keep business thriving. A Maine Center for Economic Policy study shows healthcare spending could decrease by $1.5 billion for Maine under a new public plan delivering benefits to residents, municipalities and employers.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I am proud of Mainers' response to the challenge of COVID-19. We have pulled together, working hard to keep each other safe, and generating innovative solutions to tough problems. I think we could have drawn more attention to the successes of keeping Maine's COVID-19 case load down to one of the lowest in the country and the success of innovation. Additionally, we could have done a better job with public education. Many small businesses have been particularly hard hit by the initial stringent regulations and closures. If regulations had allowed smaller businesses the option of staying open (while following CDC guidelines), some of this hardship may have been avoidable. It would have been good to inform and provide masks and sanitizer to our most vulnerable populations earlier.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Transitioning to 100% clean renewable energy for the State of Maine will reduce carbon emissions, create good jobs and protect Maine’s economy from fossil-fuel price volatility. Building Maine’s renewable energy infrastructure will keep our energy dollars in Maine instead sending them out of state. 54% of carbon pollution in Maine is from transportation. I encourage Maine to actively participate in the development of the Transportation Climate Initiative to improve transportation, develop the clean energy economy and reduce carbon emission from the transportation sector. I propose we invest in public transportation of at least $5 per capita/year. I support equitable incentives and grants that encourage electric vehicle expansion, manufacture of net zero-energy homes and heat pumps.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I appreciate the Maine Clean Elections option to run for a legislative seat without accepting money from PAC’s, lobbyists or big businesses. This levels the playing field and means candidates are accountable to the citizens in their districts. I think this would be a good model to hold all candidates to. If every candidate was a Clean Elections candidate we would be moving in a very good direction to get money out of politics. I am also in favor of extending the period of the “revolving door” prohibiting legislators from becoming lobbyists beyond 12 months (a lot of states require two years, some, even more).
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I bring a commitment to listening to find the places where we can all agree and work towards solutions together, not being so attached to partisanship. Other areas I feel committed to are: Food sovereignty, high quality, accessible, affordable health care, reducing carbon pollution, sustainable regional economic support, high speed internet, addressing housing insecurity and inclusion of vulnerable populations in discussions about them.
|R
|Richard A. Bennett
|Senate District 19_
|Answers
Richard A. Bennett
Maine Senate - District 19
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Maine people and small businesses are hurting. Now is not the time to increase their strain with tax increases. Before the pandemic, the Governor and the Legislature increased the State budget by approximately $1 billion. We need to review those increases, make some hard decisions, and find more efficient and cost-effective ways of doing the job. When elected I will propose a reform of the rules so that the Legislature devotes the first two months of the session to a thorough review and audit of all the departments and agencies to learn which programs are getting the job done and which are not and should be ended.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I support health care solutions that promote healthy living and favor patients, nurses and doctors over bureaucracy, insurance companies, and Big Pharma. In past service I enacted legislation to provide insurance reform and consumer choice. I also support portability of insurance coverage, tort reform, voluntary alliances to allow small businesses purchasing power, and tax changes to encourage coverage. We must fight to preserve the “critical care” designation for our local hospitals. And we must provide affordable long-term care for our seniors, with more choices for residential care, whether at home or in boarding homes or nursing facilities.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
We need to get Maine back to work and open for business – with care and safety for our most vulnerable. The Legislature should have reconvened months ago to do their job and act as a check on power of the Governor as well as a voice on how her policies were working. We should have put local businesses first by aiming regulatory policies toward helping small business, not transnational corporations and big box stores. Longer term, we must build high-speed fiber networks in rural Maine to provide tele-health, remote education, and connectivity for small business entrepreneurs.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I support this goal along with actions like last year's enactment of LD 1711, a bipartisan bill that promotes community solar installations -- saving GHG emissions and while lowering costs for consumers, businesses, and municipalities. We can accomplish this goal by looking for common ground around common sense solutions.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I support campaign finance reform to staunch the flows of big corporate and lobbyist money and foreign involvement in funding our elections. Unhappily we've seen in the effort to force the CMP Corridor upon Maine that foreign money is rampant in Maine politics, as is the revolving door between holding office and lobbying for corporate interests. Other measures too should be adopted to insure a more open, ethical system, like popular election of our Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer. I have been a leading voice and vote to preserve term limits in Maine, and we should pass them for Congress too.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My mission is to restore "Common Sense and Common Ground" to Maine politics, and I have a track record as a uniter who has earned respect across the aisle. When the 2000 elections left a 17-17-1 partisan tie in the Maine Senate, I crafted a power-sharing agreement that worked for everyone, and I was unanimously elected President of the Senate. I am successful businessman, having rescued and built several Maine-based businesses including GWI, the Biddeford-based telecom company now building miles of fiber in western Maine, and Quoddy, the storied Maine moccasin and footwear maker employing 20 in Lewiston.
|Candidates
|D
|Ned Claxton
|Senate District 20_
|Answers
Ned Claxton
Maine Senate - District 20
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
There is no simple answer to making up a shortfall that big and no one option will meet the states needs. We need to look for programs that aren’t succeeding as intended and consider ending them. We also need to consider increasing revenue by decreasing deductions, allowances and loopholes, as well as making the tax structure fairer for all - increasing some taxes on larger businesses and high-income earners, for instance. Some combination of these approaches will emerge from the political debate.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
As a starting point, we should develop a MaineCare buy-in option to provide an alternative to private and marketplace policies. Beyond that, we need to separate health insurance and employment. Having the two tied together made sense after WWII. It does not make sense 75 years later. Freeing employers of that cost could stimulate the economy. Making health insurance affordable for those who want it is important, as is doing whatever we can to lower the costs of care.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Yes, I have generally agreed with the current approach. Because the Gov. clearly weighted health and safety ahead of pushing for the economy to reopen, Maine has been spared the higher rates of disease and medical chaos experienced in other states. The efforts to partner with private companies for testing have been crucial in making sure Maine had the testing resources it needed. Overall, the effort to control COVID-19 has been hampered by the lack of a national commitment to getting PPE supplies to everywhere they are needed. That has impacted us here but to a lesser extent than in many other states because of the aggressive early efforts to acquire as much PPE as possible.. In hindsight, getting a more robust CDC website (as now exists) could have been a higher priority.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
In the next 30 years we should see a marked increase in electrical generation from offshore wind turbines and the development of larger and more efficient solar farms. We need to do what we can to give these options a chance to be successful. Investing in efforts to improve the efficient use of electricity in businesses and homes will help, especially in the short-term. Promoting work from home will decrease the demand for fossil fuel and requires that we get broadband access to more places in Maine.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Lobbyist contributions should end. Any funds raised should come only from individuals and the amount of all donations should be public knowledge. Efforts to limit the influence of PACS/Independent donations should continue.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My decades in healthcare, as a physician, teacher, quality improvement specialist and consultant, have given me tools I want to bring to the ongoing work of improving access to good care, improving health outcomes for all Mainers and decreasing health care costs. These have been a passion during my professional time and there is more opportunities to pursue and work to do. With the retirement of 2 physicians in the legislature currently, a physician voice is needed in the difficult discussions and decisions ahead.
|R
|Matthew Leonard
|Senate District 20_
|Answers
Matthew Leonard
Maine Senate - District 20
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Getting back on track is going to come down to needs versus wants. In light of unprecedented spending by the governor and legislature we need to restore the priorities that benefit the people of Maine rather than special interests and lobbyists. There’s no more room for ideological pet projects. As a small business owner, I know how to manage budgets and will bring that experience to Augusta to get us back on track.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The current administration’s restrictions devastated Maine’s economy put thousands of Mainers out of work, and shuttered businesses all over the state while our elected representatives stayed home and collected their legislative pay. Our representatives focused on politics and upcoming elections and failed to represent our voices when we needed them the most. My 21 years in the United States Navy was spent in healthcare including three years at the Pentagon crafting and managing high-level, complex healthcare policy for hundreds of thousands of military service members all over the world. I'll bring that experience to bear in tackling the issue to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all Mainers.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Our representatives failed to represent our voices when we needed them the most. While focused on politics and upcoming elections, they continued to collect their legislative pay while thousands of Mainers couldn’t access unemployment benefits and businesses shuttered all over the state. Our elected representatives didn’t do their job. Mainers are frustrated by the failure of their current elected representatives to represent their voices in Augusta. My concern will always be for the people and not politics. The first step to getting back on track will be getting to work representing the people.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Balancing the importance of Maine's economy and environment is an incredibly complex issue that should be evaluated thoughtfully and pragmatically. The beauty of Maine is why we live here, and we need to preserve that while strengthening Maine’s economy. I strongly oppose increasing the gas tax and adding a mileage tax that my opponent strongly supports. We can preserve Maine’s environment without crushing everyday Mainers with more and ever-increasing taxes.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
The question should be voted on by the people of Maine.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Hundreds of bills were introduced in the last legislature that were copy and pasted from out-of-state lobbyist groups. Maine is our home and not a test bed for radical policy experiments. Our elected representatives should “show their work” when crafting proposed laws to help the Maine people. Bills that include a significant amount of lobbyist input and/or templated copy should be disclaimed in the proposed bill submitted by an elected official.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My priorities for the next session of the legislature will be: Strengthen Maine’s Economy, Child Care Access, Reducing Health Care Costs, Addressing the Coronavirus Outbreak, Addressing the Way Racial and Ethnic Minorities Are Treated by the Criminal Justice System, and Fixing Education.
|Candidates
|D
|Nathan L Libby
|Senate District 21_
|No response
Nathan L Libby
Maine Senate - District 21
|R
|Timothy Joseph Gallant
|Senate District 21_
|No response
Timothy Joseph Gallant
Maine Senate - District 21
|Candidates
|D
|Martha M. S. Poliquin
|Senate District 22_
|Answers
Martha M. S. Poliquin
Maine Senate - District 22
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
If we need to look at making short term cuts, we should prioritize funding programs that do the most to keep our citizens safe and healthy and keep public education running, because it benefits our children and helps keep parents working. Instead of tax increases, we should look for federal funds in existing programs to help with revenue.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Allow family members to remain on a policy beyond the age of 26 and share the cost as they see fit, like sharing a cell phone plan.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Yes. Gov. Mills has made very difficult decisions in a very unprecedented and difficult situation. All decisions have been made in order to keep Maine’s rate of infection and death from COVID 19 as low as possible. I do think the legislature should have been included in conversations about reopening as they are the voices of their constituents.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We can start by requiring municipalities and state facilities to generate a certain percentage of their electrical needs through solar power, with a schedule to increase the percentage over time.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Make lobbyist and PAC contributions to state legislative campaigns illegal. Have legislators sign a “public service employment contract” with a Code of Ethics and Conduct, which if violated, results in consequences such as loss of legislative pay.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As a member of the Maine School Nutrition Association and the Maine Farm to School Network, I know that increasing the purchase and use of Maine grown and processed foods in our school meal programs can improve the health of our children. Incentives for schools to “buy Maine grown” can be an economic engine for our farms and producers.
|R
|Jeffrey Timberlake
|Senate District 22_
|Answers
Jeffrey Timberlake
Maine Senate - District 22
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The state should deal with the budget shortfall by making cuts. The most recent biennial budget was an increase of about $1 billion over the previous biennial budget (which is why I voted against it). Maine can operate at the spending level we were at until this budget went into effect. However, Maine families can’t afford to send any more of their hard-earned money to Augusta and our small businesses can’t handle more of a tax burden. Getting Maine’s economy back on track depends on our employers being able to operate successfully and Mainers having more of their own paycheck to spend. Raising taxes is not the way to do this. Instead, I will continue advocating for responsible budgeting by our government. I have always stood up for our state’s taxpayers, and I will continue to do so.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is important for everyone. However, government can’t be responsible for everyone. There needs to be a balance between government providing programs, assistance, and coverage to the people who really need the help and encouraging better health coverage in the private sector through an improved economy. A successful economy is important in many ways for improving access to healthcare. I also believe continuing to work to increase transparency in healthcare costs will benefit Mainers by making healthcare more affordable as people have better information about the cost of care.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Running a business and being a legislator has given me direct experience with the restrictions and reopening in several ways. Maine’s reopening has been an unclear process for many folks. Business owners, schools, sports teams, etc. all could have benefitted from better and clearer communication from the executive branch. I’m still disappointed in the executive branch’s lack of communication with legislators, which has been a problem in many ways. It’s made it harder to help our constituents and prevented us from actively being involved in the reopening decisions. I’m also disappointed that a regional approach wasn’t the first approach for reopening. A regional approach would have balanced health concerns in areas with higher risk while letting other places get the economy going again.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
A lot of Mainers are natural stewards of the environment just because of the work they do and their love of the outdoors. We shouldn’t be putting new fees or taxes on Mainers and Maine businesses to get us there. We should let market forces drive us there by encouraging private investments in renewable energy.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine has strong ethics laws and the House and Senate both have ethics committees. There aren’t new steps I’d take right now, but if a new issue or clear need comes up I’d work to address it.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
It might not be unique, but it’s important. I’m going to keep standing up for working Mainers and make sure our tax burden and government regulation aren’t making it harder and harder to live here and make a living. Maine’s a beautiful, special place and every day as I’m out on the farm I thank God to be able to live and work here. I want to keep working to keep more young Mainers here to work and raise their families in this special place for generations to come.
|Candidates
|D
|Eloise A Vitelli
|Senate District 23_
|Answers
Eloise A Vitelli
Maine Senate - District 23
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The best way to address budget shortfalls is through investments that stimulate economic activity that support Mainers, generate revenues for essential services. The pandemic has shown that investing in the health of our people, supporting small businesses, partnering with industry are key to our economic health. We need to keep Maine people working -in stores, nursing homes, schools, etc. As with the current curtailment , belt-tightening should be shared; further cuts made gradually and carefully so investments in infrastructure are still made: child care, education; expanded broad band; affordable and accessible health care (including telehealth) especially for essential workers. Tax increases are a last resort and should be weighed for balance and fairness on overall tax burden.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Build on steps taken to expand coverage and reduce costs prior to the pandemic: passage of LD 1; expansion of Medicaid; a suite of bills to reduce the cost of drugs, prevent surprise billing practices, and a cap on the cost of insulin, among the most significant. Major reform of our health care system at the federal level will be needed to significantly improve coverage. Steps the state can still take to improve access, equity and affordability: Make permanent provisions for telehealth enacted during Covid; Extend the time period for prescription refills; Ensure our public health nursing system is fully staffed and working in our communities. Merge individual and small business markets under the ACA; Increase marketing and extend enrollment periods for Mainecare
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I have generally been in agreement with Gov. Mills and her administration in balancing the need to protect the health of Maine people with the health of our economy. There were some tough calls early on and confusion about how and when different industries could open safely; to some extent I think that was to be expected given all that was still unknown. I did hear from constituents earlier this spring/summer that information about testing protocols (who should get tested when), the availability of tests, and the cost to individuals was confusing and unclear. I worked with my colleagues to communicate our concerns to the CDC and DHHS even as they were ramping up test sites and working on faster turn around time for results.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Steadily and surely. I sponsored (LD 1494) legislation to increase renewable energy porfolio.The first round of the revised procurement is proceeding and appears to be attracting new renewable generation, particularly solar, an indication that the market is there for renewables. The Commission to Study Energy Storage report stated that storage has the potential to reduce costs and improve reliability to consumers. IThe Climate Council’s Transportation sub-group has recommended strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. Both the Commission and the Transportation committee argue that the benefits of renewables must be available to low-income communities. We should look to other states’ – VT, MA who are further along in this regard.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I am a strong supporter of Maine’s Clean Election laws and believe we ought to abolish PACs on order to reduce the influence of special interests in Maine’s government and politics. I am open to any additional ways we can to ‘shine the light’ and create greater transparency in our elections.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My priority is to make sure Maine is a place where everyone is afforded the opportunity to lead a healthy, productive life. It is grounded in my values and my life’s work of nearly 40 years helping individuals gain skills, access education, find a good job, start a small business, take charge of their finances, and participate in their community. I bring a perspective gained from the entrepreneurs and small business owners I have worked with: curiosity – the ability and willingness to see opportunities, to think creatively; caring – a passion for this state and its people and the potential that exists in each of us; connection – the act of building networks, collaborating, partnering with others, recognizing that none of us succeeds on our own.
|R
|Holly JP Kopp
|Senate District 23_
|Answers
Holly JP Kopp
Maine Senate - District 23
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
While the budget shortfall seems unsurmountable, our state has overcome such economic decline and budget shortfalls as recently as a decade ago. I believe that cuts and not tax increases are the way to promote revenue growth. As a newcomer to State level politics I am not in a position to suggest cuts to specific areas without adequately understanding the complexities of the State budget. That said, as a veteran school board member I have been committed to fiscal responsibility. Needs, not wants are the priority and long-range planning and saving for future expenditures through use of fund balances are important strategies to mitigate tax impacts.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Access to affordable health care is an important issue for so many Mainers. From young families to seniors, it is a real concern for many. There is no easy answer to this complex issue, but I believe addressing Maine's overall business climate is one avenue to improving access to affordable healthcare. We need to improve our infrastructure, workforce availability, access to capital, technology/innovation, and connectivity to attract businesses and incentivize employers to offer good benefits packages. Increased revenue from economic activity can also help improve access through certain government programs for those in need. A strong economy is key to addressing many issues Mainers face.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Maine people embody the philosophy of “neighbor helping neighbor” and were committed to “flattening the curve.” While the health and safety of Maine citizens is paramount, the health of our communities must be measured by more than just the prevalence of COVID-19. An increase in overdose deaths, an increase in domestic abuse reports, an increase in depression and anxiety, and the closing of schools and permanent closing of businesses are only a few of the negative consequences that are the result of a prolonged government shutdown. A more swift and clear response as to the requirements for a business to safely reopen may have lessened the economic and social-emotional impacts of the Governor’s restrictions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
As a native Mainer I value our natural resources and the beauty of our State. We must be stewards of our environment for future generations and that requires us to take swift action now. The economic impact on individuals and businesses must also be considered and I would favor a strategic plan that outlines the short-term and long-term objectives of reaching the 2050 goal. As Senator I will commit to working towards solutions that balance economic impact while also protecting Maine’s environment.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes, I continue to research this issue and to listen to constituents
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As a candidate I have observed robust ethics laws via the Maine Commission of Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. Upholding high ethical standards is a priority and I would support taking action to institute new laws or regulations should issues regarding ethical behavior arise.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My professional career has been dedicated to supporting education and promoting educational opportunities for students. Education is key to economic success. Promoting access to Career and Technical Education (CTE) is paramount to solving Maine’s skilled labor shortage and providing economic opportunities to Maine citizens. A cut to CTE funding in the Governor’s budget coupled with barriers to student access to CTE programs is counterproductive to supporting Maine’s economic growth and solving our skilled labor shortage. As State Senator I will work to strengthen access to CTE.
|Candidates
|D
|Matthea "Mattie" Daughtry
|Senate District 24_
|Answers
Matthea "Mattie" Daughtry
Maine Senate - District 24
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We first need to make sure we are taking care of the most critical areas of state services like schools, infrastructure, and public safety. We need to be certain that these most immediate and direct areas of need are paid for, and that we do so equitably without shifting the tax burden on to low- or middle-income Mainers. In terms of cuts, we need to make sure that all options are reviewed to make sure that state services are functioning as efficiently as possible and that we don’t leave any Mainers behind during this difficult time.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I’m proud of the work the legislature has done to expand access to affordable and quality healthcare. The pandemic has made it more clear than ever before that we need to ensure universal and affordable coverage for Mainers and also work to increase transparency and accountability in the healthcare system. I will pursue solutions that will get us to that goal of universal and affordable coverage.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
In my own brewery and testing room, I have seen and felt the daily impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy. As a small business owner, the restrictions have been difficult. But I’m grateful that Maine has followed a path dictated by science and I think it is ultimately paying off, as our economy is in better shape than nearly any other state. If you look at our rates of infection--compared to the rest of the country--it’s clear we are taking the right approach. We need to continue to aid our small businesses with thoughtful and evolving supports, common-sense and scientific based regulations, and continuing programs like the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program that the Department of Economic and Community Development is administering.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We need to work towards building infrastructure for sustainable energy sources like wind and solar, while also offering options to homeowners to winterize their homes. One major source of reduction can come from public buildings- schools, libraries, state offices, being equipped with solar and wind power sources. Developing these sustainable, renewable energy sources will grow Maine’s economy and ultimately, will create more reliable and stable energy costs for Mainers.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As a Clean Elections candidate, I know how important this is as a tool to ensure fair and clean elections. We need to make sure that the Maine Clean Elections system remains strong and demands accountability and transparency from those running for office. In the same vein, we need to abolish PACs that bring excessive money and outsider influence into Maine campaigns. I am a firm supporter of the increased harassment training for members and lobbyists. We need to expand opportunities to continue the dialogues that have come out of this training to ensure that everyone in the Legislature--regardless of their position--feels safe.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As a young, small business owner, born and raised in Brunswick, I understand the challenges facing our business community as we move through the pandemic. Small businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy and are severely challenged to stay economically viable. This perspective also connects me with so many individual Mainers and their families working to stay afloat in this difficult time. I think this year more than ever, that focus and understanding will enable me to be a strong advocate for our district in Augusta.
|R
|Bradford Pattershall
|Senate District 24_
|Answers
Bradford Pattershall
Maine Senate - District 24
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The state budget is complex, so I’d really have to research where there are possibilities for cuts in government spending. I’d take a triaged look at where cuts could be made, making sure to protect our most vulnerable citizens and distinguishing between wants and needs. Maine has been through tough times like this before, but we can reverse the status quo in time. I’m extremely hesitant to consider tax increases now given how much working families have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Raising taxes could very likely lead to more business closures, which ultimately would reduce revenue to the state. Closed businesses and unemployed workers who used to work for them will no longer be a source of any tax revenue.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We all agree that healthcare is important to people of all ages, and I will work to improve the health of all Maine residents. Getting the economy back on track will help people find jobs that provide the benefit of health insurance. Another consideration is to promote healthier lifestyles. With COVID-19 we have taken steps to protect people from the virus, and we have all changed our behavior to stay healthy. Yet, there are many products and lifestyle choices that are dangerous and remain legal, from high fat foods to smoking to riding a motorcycle without a helmet etc. Insurance costs depend on risks. If we could collectively lower our rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease or traumatic injury, for example, we could incrementally make health insurance more affordable.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Life is inherently full of risks, and the COVID-19 response has been an attempt to balance the public health risk of the virus with our economic needs. I think we can all point to inconsistencies where certain stores could remain open and others had to close. Some of those seem arbitrary, but we have to appreciate that this was a situation we have never dealt with before, and hindsight is 20/20. No one wants to get sick with a virus, but on the other hand, no one wants to lose their life’s work because of an overreaction. I typically default to allowing consensual behavior over conduct mandates from the government. Nevertheless, I do not know what, if anything, I would have done differently, as I was not privy to the information that went into Governor Mills’s decisions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
This is about balancing environmental goals with the burden that higher energy costs have on Mainers. This goal has to be gradually implemented. Most people cannot afford a drastic increase in their winter heating oil costs, for example, nor can businesses compete with others who are heavily subsidized for embracing alternative energy sources. The reduction of greenhouse gases is a noble goal, and I would like to learn more about this complex policy issue. There are people on all sides of this issue whose positions I'd want to understand.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I think people inherently know to do the right thing or they do not. Ethics are hard to teach, and I cannot think of specific new steps that should be taken. I say this because we already have many laws and rules that guide us. I welcome that guidance and the accompanying training. In my profession, we are governed by the Maine Bar Rules and the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct. We have certain ethics requirements that we must complete each year as well. Each legislative body has an ethics committee, and the state has the Ethics Commission—on which I served as a Commissioner from 2016 to 2020—that oversees the campaign financing laws with which we must comply. Finally, the voters have the ultimate say in whether we have upheld high ethical standards.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My priority would be to chip away at the polarization between the parties right now. People are judged by the party they are in and not on an individual basis. In life in general, I’m opposed to judging people based on categories. That is not to say I do not judge, but my considerations concern character, intelligence, and conduct. Looking past the D or R beside our names is a way to find common ground on policy. Along these lines, I will act with civility. As an attorney, I fight for my clients, but I do so with respect to my opposing counsel and the courts. Finally, I'd act with integrity. I don’t lust for power such that I would compromise my core principles and support a position I don’t believe in just to stay in office.
|Candidates
|D
|Cathy Breen
|Senate District 25_
|Answers
Cathy Breen
Maine Senate - District 25
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We should use reserve funds and the Rainy Day Fund before we consider revenue increases.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Making sure every uninsured Mainer is aware of the new state-based marketplace under the ACA, and recent expansions for MaineCare eligibility.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Yes, I've generally agreed.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We should follow the work of the Climate Council and its implementation steps. This is great time to borrow money, so we should bond as much as we can under law.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
waiting to see if anything comes before the legislature on this question
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
None come to mind at this time.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I think we can do better in mental health awareness and services. I have fought and will continue to fight for this priority, as well as a variety of environmental goals.
|R
|Jennifer White
|Senate District 25_
|Answers
Jennifer White
Maine Senate - District 25
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Solutions to solving our state’s budget shortfall should be carefully crafted with well thought out and creative approaches. Nonessential government spending should be cut from the budget as well as reducing government positions that are not necessary. Responsible and balanced decision making is critical so that cuts made will not negatively impact small businesses and families who are struggling. Being a business owner for over twenty-five years has taught me how important it is to have financial integrity and to monitor cash flow and spending. Taking care of my employees during financially lean times is important. It should be the same in our state government. Focusing on the best interest of Maine people while reducing government spending and nonessential programs is needed.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Health care coverage in Maine is a huge concern. All people of every age should be able to have access to affordable health care and without waiting for months to be seen. We need to strengthen our state economy again so that employers can afford to offer health care benefits (like the ICHRA) to their employees. Health care coverage should be improved upon so that individuals and families can custom choose the types of coverage they want and not have to choose pre-packaged plans with options they will pay for and not use. Medical facilities should have to tell patients up front what the out of pocket costs will be before a procedure is done. It would be helpful for those who lost health coverage to know all of their options including medical health sharing plans.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Opening our state back up safely and responsibly requires considerations ranging from health and safety protocols to economic impacts. Protecting those at high risk should be balanced with protecting our constitutional freedoms and the restrictions placed upon us. To arbitrarily choose to restrict businesses by type instead of limiting them based on their ability to operate in a safe manner has created an economic disaster. The horrible effects of the pandemic go way beyond Covid deaths. How many died from drug overdoses from support systems disappearing? How many children have been left in abusive homes without someone able to monitor them? The Governor’s lack of collaboration with legislators since the shutdown began in March has caused an imbalance of leadership and decision making.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I would like to see our state look at the potential of utilizing offshore wind energy as a renewable energy source for electricity. It does not emit greenhouse gases or environmental pollutants. Offshore wind speeds tend to be faster and can generate a steady source of energy with larger increases of production. Maine has nearly 3500 miles of tidal coastline and can accommodate this type of renewable energy.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine legislators have an ethics committee and have laws and regulations in place to help guide them. I believe it is important that all legislators complete ethics training to ensure they are upholding high ethical standards. I also believe it is important that lobbyists complete ethics training as well.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My business background and community service experience has given me a deep interest in advocating for children, families, those who are underserved, and small businesses. As a small business owner for over twenty- five years, I understand firsthand the challenges that Maine’s businesses are facing right now. I also know how important it is to support our families and those experiencing hardships due to this pandemic and the economic upheaval. I know how to prioritize when it comes to budgets and I believe in financial integrity especially when handling taxpayer’s money. I have the capacity to sit down with others who may have a difference of opinion and really listen to their perspective. We need to move past our political divisions and start working on real solutions for our state.
|Candidates
|D
|G. William Diamond
|Senate District 26_
|Answers
G. William Diamond
Maine Senate - District 26
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We need to make necessary and significant cuts throughout state government. Having served years on the AFA Committee including as Senate Chairman I know how difficult it will be to cut, however we cannot put a tax increase on our citizens during these very difficult times.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The importance of health care coverage for our citizens became more obvious as the pandemic expanded. I don't have a specific option as yet, however I'm convinced if the legislature and gov are willing to work together we can create a meaningful health care program for Maine. We need to work together on this.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I generally agree with Gov. Mills decisions, however as I have expressed to her directly, I think one issue regarding business openings/closings restrictions based on county boundaries was not the best approach. Counties like Cumberland, York and Penobscot were defined as urban because of a few large cities which ignored the largest parts of those counties which are rural.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The key word is "goal" - we have to deal with keeping energy costs as low as possible in the short-term. Frankly, given the severe challenges of creating a reduced budget over the next two and one half years, many laws passed previously by the legislature will need to be reevaluated in terms of timing.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I'm still studying this issue - a lot to learn.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
First, I believe that as a whole Maine legislators are ethical and follow the legislative ethics laws. There is always room for improvement and the key to overseeing the process is to give the Ethics Commission the oversight powers necessary.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
One of my top priorities is to improve our child welfare system. We still need to do a better job in protecting children under state care. We've had too many deaths of children due to inappropriate state supervision and I believe we have many children who are still at risk of being abused, neglected and sexually assaulted.
|R
|Karen Labbe Lockwood
|Senate District 26_
|Answers
Karen Labbe Lockwood
Maine Senate - District 26
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
In 2011 Governor Paul Lepage inherited a budget with deep gaps, and unpaid bills to the hospitals. Working together with the legislature, his administration focused on fiscal responsibility and improving the economy of Maine. The budget shortfall is a symptom of a much deeper problem of people having lost their jobs, businesses closing, and mental health concerns. I am in favor of budget cuts and holding the line on tax increases. The people of Maine cannot afford tax increases. I serve on the Raymond Budget Finance Committee and am always looking for ways to save money in the budget for my community.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare and insurance coverage are important to people of all ages. I will always work hard for health care and coverage for Mainers. While I had health coverage through my employer, I have witnessed the struggle of close friends without coverage to obtain and pay for health care. Getting people back to work will strengthen the economy and help with health coverage losses. Many private employers offer health insurance coverage to their employees. Maine had record low unemployment prior to the pandemic and employers were offering better benefit packages to entice workers. Where would the money come from to support a new initiative? The Medicaid expansion is already costing Maine taxpayers $500 million annually.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
While it is important to balance health concerns with the economy, the pace of reopening was too slow and restrictive causing job losses and businesses to permanently close. Many people have been harmed by these restrictions and the impacts will be felt for years. The legislature was not included in the decision-making process, and communication about the rules has been unclear and confusing. Maine is largely a rural state and the rural areas should have had fewer imposing restrictions than the more populous urban areas. The guidelines should have been set up so that a business could determine if it could provide goods and services in a safe manner, not having the rules set based on the type of goods and services a business provides.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I look forward to using my common sense and collaborative spirit to find solutions to this complex issue. We need to find common ground between the regulators and industry providers to encourage investment in renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint. It is important to consider the businesses that operate in Maine, and the burdens that environmental regulations put on them. At the same time, preserving Maine’s environment; clean air and clean water are a top priority. We must sustain our natural resources of soil, forests, water and air for future generations.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Upholding high ethical standards and integrity is important when working for the people of Maine and earning voter trust. There are many laws and regulations already in place for guiding the conduct of a legislator. As a candidate I have completed many forms and filed timely reports through the Maine Ethics Commission website. Through my former employer I was required to be trained and tested on ethical standards on an annual basis. If I learn of any gaps in the laws as a legislator, I will be sure to take steps to address the policies.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I retired from Bath Iron Works in June of 2020 after a nearly 40-year career. I am grateful to have lived the American dream from starting my career as a shipfitter in 1978, to retiring in 2020 as the executive assistant to the vice president of Supply Chain Management and Quality. Manufacturing jobs are good paying jobs with good benefits and provide a strong backbone to a growing economy. More manufacturing jobs are needed in Maine. I will work to provide a robust technical education for our kids and interested adults, as an alternative option to the expensive traditional four-year college path. BIW had to open a training center to train new employees in the basic skills of trade work. Having a work force trained and ready to go will entice manufacturing companies to come to Maine.
|Candidates
|D
|Benjamin M. Chipman
|Senate District 27_
|No response
Benjamin M. Chipman
Maine Senate - District 27
|Candidates
|D
|Heather Sanborn
|Senate District 28_
|Answers
Heather Sanborn
Maine Senate - District 28
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The most important aspect of our economic recovery will be continuing to control the virus and ensuring that Maine continues to lead the nation in its public health success. If we can do that, I think we'll see the forecast gap shrink considerably as our economy recovers more smoothly than those states where the virus was allowed to spread without any effective check. With a strategic and values-based approach to our budget process in 2021, we should be able to get ourselves back on sound footing fairly quickly.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Maine is the process of taking over the marketplace for individual health insurance from the federal government, thanks to strong leadership by the Mills administration and the Maine senate in the last legislative session. This will allow us to tailor our health insurance offerings more closely to the needs of Mainers and respond as crises arise like this one. Once Maine is in control of its marketplace, for example, we can allow for a special open enrollment period so Mainers who need health insurance in the midst of a pandemic can get it. This is something that the Trump Administration has repeatedly refused to allow us to do while we're still relying on the federal healthcare.gov marketplace.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Though I have not always agreed on all of the details, I have generally been a strong supporter of Governor Mills's leadership approach since March and her strong reliance on science to guide the reopening. The proof of the success of her policies is in the numbers -- the relatively low virus transmission rates and the fact that our economy seems to be getting back on track faster than those in some other states. The "Back to Normal" ranking put together by CNN and Moody's Analytics ranks Maine at a best-in-the-nation 93% back to normal economic activity. That is really praise-worthy success. We have a long way to go and the winter is going to provide its own challenges for virus control and the economy alike, but the efforts to-date have been quite successful.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Renewals are becoming less and less expensive and green technology is creating good paying jobs here in Maine. As this trend continues, we will find that the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering energy costs are not at odds with one another. Embracing Maine's unique opportunities for cleaner energy and staying at the forefront of the technology will allow Maine to accomplish both goals.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine's Clean Elections Program sets the standard in the nation for how to ensure that money and fundraising pressures do not shape our legislators' actions. Continuing to fund and support the Clean Elections Program is critical to ensuring that Maine continues to be a place where anyone can run for office and represent their communities, regardless of their background or connections.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
In the next session of the legislature, I will continue to focus on health care. There are still too many Mainers who have to make unacceptable choices between paying enormous medical bills and putting food on their tables. The cost of health insurance continues to make it out of reach for too many Mainers and the system is too complex for most of us to navigate. I've been working for four years to make it better - and we did see double digit percentage declines in the cost of individual health insurance rates for next year. There is so much left to be done to ensure that every single Mainer has access to high quality health care and no one is left worrying about the cost of that care.
|Candidates
|D
|Anne Carney
|Senate District 29_
|Answers
Anne Carney
Maine Senate - District 29
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We addressed the Fiscal Year 21 shortfall with a combination of savings, CARES Act funds, and frugality to reduce spending without cutting critical services Mainers rely on during tough times. Our first step to fix future budget gaps should be to promote economic recovery so Maine can increase revenue, including both public health steps to keep infection rates low and supporting Maine people and businesses. Second, we should advocate for and use funds made available by the federal government in response to the economic crisis. Third, Maine should address the remaining shortfall by cutting expenditures that don’t jeopardize our people and businesses. I would be reluctant to raise taxes because Maine people and businesses are in an economically vulnerable position now too.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We are just beginning to understand how pandemic job losses impact health coverage. Maine already had a high rate of uninsured children, and the pandemic shows the urgency of separating health insurance from employment, especially for children. That’s why I am advocating for covering more Maine children through the federal Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). CHIP funds nearly 90 percent of the cost of child-specific health insurance. I will re-introduce my legislation to provide CHIP to kids with family incomes up to 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Whether parents have lost work due to the pandemic or can’t afford employer-sponsored insurance due to high premiums and co-pays, CHIP will bring much needed coverage to Maine children and financial security to their families.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I agree with the steps Gov. Mills has taken to keep Maine’s coronavirus infection rate among the lowest in the country and to respond to the economic crisis. The restrictions have made it safe for many Mainers to return to work and for some businesses to reopen. The pandemic continues to inflict financial harm on individuals and businesses throughout our state, especially Mainers in low-wage jobs, and small businesses. Going forward I would strengthen programs to eliminate disparities in infection rates impacting Black Mainers, healthcare providers and frontline workers; to give financial relief to Maine families and the child care providers who make it possible for parents to return to work; and extend the CARES Act grant program for small businesses and nonprofits.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
In the Senate, I will continue to pursue a bipartisan approach to enact legislation adopting the most environmentally-impactful and cost-effective strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Maine Climate Council, created by the same law that set the emissions goal, is working on a Climate Action Plan with strategies to meet our goal. The Climate Council is looking at the “cost of doing nothing” as well as the cost and benefit of recommended strategies. If we do nothing, the cost is staggering - $16.9 to $18.2 billion in building damage alone over the next 30 years. We can fund infrastructure costs with bonds to keep short-term energy costs low. We have to take into account the great cost of doing nothing, and move forward to help Mainers mitigate and adapt to climate change.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The Legislature should establish a Diversity and Inclusion Officer within the Executive Director’s office, to support the Legislature and its large non-partisan staff. We should provide diversity and inclusion training along with the ethics, harassment prevention and other training given when each new Legislature convenes in December. It would also be helpful to have a follow-up session for first term legislators part way through the session. With so much to learn, new legislators will understand the information better once they have some experience and context. Providing the training in smaller groups, which may be a necessary precaution this year, would also help us hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
This is a great question. While the Legislature works as a team to enact the policies that best serve Maine people, each legislator brings unique skills to the team. I have the proven ability to identify, draft and work collaboratively with legislators from all parties to pass environmental legislation related to climate change mitigation and adaptation. Maine’s new oil terminal clean up law is a good example of my focused determination and effectiveness. All three senators on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee have completed their legislative service. We need a senator who is familiar with this committee work who can step in and lead Maine to enact legislation adopting the most environmentally-impactful and cost-effective strategies of the Climate Action Plan.
|R
|Stephanie Anderson
|Senate District 29_
|Answers
Stephanie Anderson
Maine Senate - District 29
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
It is not possible to know currently how much, if any, the economy improves between now and January. Maine Law requires a balanced budget, so everything must be on the table. We must protect the most vulnerable, including the elderly, disabled and veterans. The choices to be made will be very difficult, and that is why it is critical to elect people to the Legislature who understand how budget decisions affect people on the ground, who are bi-partisan and can think independently, and who support growing the state revenues through growing the economy.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Many of these Mainers could have taken advantage of the 2019 Medicaid expansion. We need to have more choices in Maine. Maine has a lot of mandates, which drives up insurance costs – we lost competition as insurers left Maine’s market. The biggest fears for consumers include surprise billing, skyrocketing premiums, and being able to choose their own doctors. We need to provide for more flexibility and choice and purchase across state lines. We also need more transparency in billing and require providers to give a real price estimate before the service which will increase competition and drive down prices. It is time to explore other options and look at how insurance is tied to employment.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
The administration has done a good job at preventing COVID deaths. But the health of a people involves a lot more. Maine people understand that a healthy economy requires a healthy people, and vice versa. I would have listened to the members of our Legislature, who have the closest connection to people in their communities, and to Maine business owners and operators who I would have trusted to put the health and safety of their employees and customers in the forefront of their decisions. It will be very important for our next Legislature to have a more holistic, comprehensive, and focused view to promote a safe and growing economy.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Maine is doing well – 80% of our electrical production is from renewable sources. We still subsidize solar and wind in our electric rates to make them more price competitive and increasing these will increase the energy costs. We need to focus on transportation, which is more challenging. We can take lessons learned from COVID and use these to reduce greenhouse emissions, by example, encouraging people to work remotely even after the crisis has passed. Our next legislature should support this as well as make awards of Tax Increment Financing based on considerations that support a cleaner environment and increase broadband. We all need to recognize that government cannot reach these goals alone. It requires the support of individuals in their wallets and in their actions.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No, I would like to see a full environmental impact study by the Army Corps of Engineers
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As its President for over 20 years, I was responsible for the ethics training for all of Maine's prosecutors. As current member of the Grievance Commission, I make judgments about the conduct of attorneys. There are also strong ethics laws governing the Maine Legislature, and these are fortified by ethics committees in the House and the Senate and an Ethics Commission. The conduct of every legislator is public and open to scrutiny and subject to the ballot box every two years. If I become aware of any ethical gaps, I will work to eliminate them. We need full financial disclosure from outside organizations, including non-profits, that are trying to influence elections. In the legislature, as in all bodies, the best safeguard is to elect the most ethical people.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
As your District Attorney for 28 years, I saw firsthand how failed policies and well-intentioned but misguided laws adversely affect the real lives of Mainers because those failures often end up in court. I will bring real life understanding to work to avoid often-foreseeable consequences. As DA, I brought people together across different viewpoints to build coalitions that made a difference in countless lives. As president of the MPA, I worked with and advised 4 Governors and 14 Legislatures on hundreds of legislative proposals over 20 years. Finally, as an alcoholic and drug addict engaged in and committed to long term recovery, and active in the recovery community, my perspective will be invaluable in addressing the key social issues of our time.
|Candidates
|D
|Stacy Fielding Brenner
|Senate District 30_
|Answers
Stacy Fielding Brenner
Maine Senate - District 30
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
In the midst of a state emergency resulting from a pandemic, we should be prioritizing our social safety net and not cutting services to Mainers most in need. I'll be focused on ensuring that local property taxes don't force seniors out of their homes as they age, and making sure that we have resources to invest in quality education and health care services for our district. I’ll also work to close tax loopholes that benefit out-of-state corporations doing business in Maine and crack down on giant corporations and private equity firms that treated the pandemic as a time to turn a profit. Meeting the needs of all Mainers means making sure everyone pays their fair share so that everyone can access the services we all need.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
As a nurse, I am acutely aware of the disparities in the healthcare system, and over the past twenty-five years, I’ve become more and more convinced that the system in its current form simply doesn’t work for most people. As someone who purchases health care for my family, I’ve experienced periods of not being able to afford coverage for the people I love. We need to prioritize the uncoupling of employment from access to health care coverage and expand MaineCare to cover more people. Additionally, entrepreneurs who want to leave jobs that cover health care service for their families to develop new small businesses are hampered by this model: they become reluctant to take the risk of losing their health insurance to grow their ideas and our economy.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Most of Governor Mills’ actions around the pandemic have been exemplary and have contributed to our low virus count and our ability to track and trace the cases that do arise because Maine’s CDC is not overwhelmed. We are all in this together and our careful, measured approach as a state will be what keeps us safe. However, the state did not act swiftly enough to address the deep racial disparity in Covid cases, and as State Senator, I'll make sure that the communities impacted first and hardest are at the center of conversations about solutions. We need to also continue to see our economic recovery as a collaborative process that brings all Mainers--not just industry lobbyists and trade representatives--to the table.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Second to recovering from Covid -19, there is no more pressing a priority for Maine than each community addressing the mitigation of climate change in every way possible. Our policy should prioritize protecting programs that aid low and middle-income Mainers with energy and heating costs, as well as incentivizing the installation of solar panels and other forms of clean energy. We need to treat climate change as a threat to our present--our health and our fishing and tourist economy--and address it with urgency. And more than ever, creating clean energy jobs requires solutions that stretch across state lines, so I’ll work to collaborate with neighboring New England states on common sense policies like strengthening and enforcing clean air and water standards that affect us all.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
First and foremost, protecting the Maine Clean Elections Act is an important piece of ensuring that the legislature upholds high ethical standards. The legislature should also act to require corporations spending political dollars in Maine disclose that spending to their shareholders, as another measure of transparency when large corporate interests are attempting to influence the actions of Maine’s elected officials. Lastly, ensuring that the Legislature participates in racial justice training helps uphold the highest of ethical standards by equipping members to consider the disparate racial impacts of a wide range of policies and legislate with clarity about the needs of Black Mainers, Indigenous and Tribal communities, and people of color in Maine.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
If elected, my focus will be on the importance of stabilizing our small business economy and supporting the workforce of Maine, with particular attention on policy that supports our traditional land- and sea- based economies (farming, forestry and fishing) and how to align them with a changing climate to create higher-paying ‘green’ jobs. Ideally, anyone can come to Maine, with a dream to farm and make it happen. This means finding tillable land, credit to get their operation off the ground and viable markets to sell their products. We have an abundance of clean water and open land and strong schools. Maine is an ideal place to follow a dream and raise a family and we need to continue to ensure this remains true with continued welcoming gestures of love, acceptance and equality.
|R
|Sara L Rivard
|Senate District 30_
|Answers
Sara L Rivard
Maine Senate - District 30
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Since our shortfall is large, we have to work together to find ways to close that gap without further damaging our economy and leaving our vulnerable behind. Maine has the 4th highest burden in the nation and when we consider that juxtaposed against the looming budget deficit, it seems impossible to bridge the divide without increasing taxes in some way. I believe this will only further burden our elderly, our veterans, and our young families who are trying to build a life in our state. We need to attract people to our state, and make living here as viable as it is to visit. Nobody likes budget cuts, but we have done it before with success. Our state budget is complex and how and where to make changes would have to be carefully considered before anything should be final.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Being a healthcare provider -- and seeing the struggles of families trying to balance the cost of health with the cost of their insurance -- touches home with me. Without jobs, health insurance is out of reach for some, but government funded healthcare is expensive for the state. When our economy fosters jobs and prosperity, people have better access to insurance. Making our state easier for small businesses to thrive in, helps all Mainers and is the place to start. Since our budget shortfall does not leave room for the expansion of Medicaid, we may need to make healthcare more transparent for the user. Having access to costs of services allows people to make informed choices and keeps prices in check.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
The shutdown hit our state particularly hard and many businesses have closed. This has left many without jobs and Maine with the highest unemployment rate it has had in years. I believe owners and operators of these businesses, which are the lifeblood of Maine, should have had more input into decisions that were made that impacted their livelihood. They should also have input into what decisions are made toward recovering our great state. Augusta should bring legislators and business people together to make decisions to move the state forward. Utilizing the resources we have at home, our knowledgeable and industrious people of Maine, to help recover our state gives us an advantage and a greater investment in the state we love.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The need to protect our beautiful state is important, as our choices impact our future generations. If we make our state open to investment by industries, businesses, and the private sector, innovations will follow. The government forcing policies, many times, can hinder this change. We need to consider any project for the feasibility in our particular state. We cannot let the cost or impact of these initiatives fall on our elderly, our working small business owners, or our rural communities. This is an area I look forward to working to find feasible solutions for Mainers.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I have done much research into the corridor and I personally support the project. The people of my district do not, so as their representative I would not support the corridor.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I believe that our legislature does a great job of upholding ethical standards. Our representatives should always be held to the highest of standards and voters have the ultimate say if they are doing a good job maintaining these standards. From my experience as a candidate, there is great oversight by our Ethics Commission. If elected, that would be the time to notice issues and address any breaks in the laws.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
This state matters to me. I was born and raised in Southern Maine. I want my children to be able to prosper here, although our state has not made that easy. Living here is expensive, our taxes are high, and well paying jobs can be scarce. I believe investing in our community by bringing business to Maine, working on keeping our state expenditures low, fostering further education via community college and vocational school, and taking care of the people who need us. This is what makes Maine a great place to live. We can continue to grow and maintain the traditions of our close-knit state by making conscious choices about our future, together.
|Candidates
|D
|Donna Bailey
|Senate District 31_
|Answers
Donna Bailey
Maine Senate - District 31
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
As with my business or family budget, when facing an unforeseen loss of revenue, I first cut discretionary spending. If that is not enough to close the gap, then we need to look at increasing revenue, but only in a way that does not further burden those who are already struggling. I would consider reasonable combinations of both, as well as passing a local option sales tax to give more local control to towns and cities to address their shortfalls without municipalities having to raise property taxes.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
If the Federal Government will not address this crisis, we need to continue initiatives at the State level. I would support allowing Mainers to buy into Medicaid coverage on a sliding scale (so-called “Public Option”), based on income, so that more people can be covered. To improve the coverage people do have, we need to look at the limitations placed on healthcare providers by insurance companies, so that we can be assured providers are making decisions based solely on what is best for their patient, not the insurance company’s bottom line.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I have generally agreed with the pace at this time. I support more tailored approaches for those businesses that don't neatly fit into any category, and believe individual businesses should have the opportunity to present a safety plan to open and be considered. I did not support the total lock down of campgrounds in the beginning and notified the Governor’s office of my concerns. The Governor should have involved business owners in the decisions early on with a task force made up of interested parties from business and public health. I would like to see rental assistance for small business owners. Lastly, the Legislative branch should have been more involved in decisions, and should be called back into session to help pass legislation, (like LD 2174) to help Mainers.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The State should continue to invest in renewable energy. Maine is uniquely poised to harness all types of renewable energy, including, wind, solar, geo-thermal and tidal. This investment will also spur thousands of jobs, and attract more young families to our State. We also should continue to offer incentives for businesses and new construction to be “carbon neutral”, such as the new Judicial Center in Biddeford being built.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The Legislature should look at updating its Legislative Code of Ethics, to include a prohibition against sexual harassment. This should also include a clear and fair process for holding legislators accused of violating the Code accountable. A Task Force of interested parties should look at whether our Code needs to be codified into law, or is the present model sufficient and to make other recommendations to update the Code. As an Attorney and former Probate Court Judge, I have followed both the Professional Code of Conduct for Lawyers, as well as the Judicial Code of Conduct. Legislators should have a similar Code.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am uniquely qualified to be a State Senator. As a small business owner, lawyer and having served for 4 years as a State Representative, I bring the business perspective of having had to make payroll, the legal expertise of a lawyer, and have enough experience in the Legislature, to know how to get things done. As the House Chair of Judiciary, I also understand the Committee process and how to “work” a bill so as to garner bi-partisan support. I would be honored to put my vast knowledge, experience, and Yankee common sense to work for the citizens of District 31 in the Senate.
|R
|Craig A. Pendleton
|Senate District 31_
|Answers
Craig A. Pendleton
Maine Senate - District 31
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Now is not the time to be raising taxes. Citizens are finding it hard enough to pay rent, mortgages and even buy food. Now is an opportunity to take an in depth look at every department, every expenditure and trim government down to basic needs, just like we all do in our own households. I would also look at revenues and do more to promote business investment to create good jobs. I would also create a much more positive message coming out of our state to promote tourism and to grow our workforce.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I believe part of my answer is embedded in the answer to the last question. We need young people to stay in Maine, relocate to Maine and invest in Maine. Our premiums are high because the general belief is we are mostly old and unhealthy. That makes Maine less attractive to do business in from a health care insurance provider point of view. We need to reach out to encourage competition and look at options like health care exchanges where we can find ways to reduce costs.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
On one hand, I compliment state leaders for keeping our citizens safer than most states in the union. On the other hand, I found decisions such as letting large national corporations operate under guidelines not allowing local small businesses to do the same quite disturbing. I would have allowed small businesses to operate under similar guideIines instead of allowing so many to fail. I did not see a lot of collaboration between the parties and that needs to stop. What a perfect opportunity to ask our leaders to do what is right for Maine rather than what's right for politics.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I can only give you an example of how complicated this is. Portland Metro and Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit will be receiving 4 electric buses and remote charging stations in the near future. On the one hand, we look forward to eliminating 4 diesel buses and removing the exhaust gases from our environment. On the other hand, electricity costs associated with the remote charging stations are so high that it will cost more to run the electric buses than the diesel buses. I find that disturbing.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I am leaning toward yes but I am finding it very difficult to find real facts to base my decision on. The rhetoric on both sides clouds everyone's decision making. I question the jobs they claim it will create. I question the long term impacts on our environment. I also question many of the proposed benefits such as lowered energy costs. But I also see the need for better and more efficient energy delivery infrastucture.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I do not believe you can legislate morality and ethics. Those are taught at home and handed down from generation to generation. In the early stages of my first ever campaign, I have found the clean elections process and my interaction with the Ethics Commission very transparent and fair. If anything, there should be zero tolerance for violations. We are voted in by the citizens of our districts and they deserve every bit of our attention and ethical behavior.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I bring a very diverse background to the political arena. I successfully operated a small business in one of the most dangerous professions in the world, commercial fishing. I created and led a grassroots non-profit that brought fishermen, scientists, environmentalists and citizens together under one roof. I went back to school after 30 years. I changed professions and successfully led the Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce & Industry and was an outspoken advocate for local business and community growth. I now work in public transportation and have witnessed the complications of funding and operating a public transit system. My career has provided me with skills required to operate in the political world. Collaboration, Compromise and Conviction are ideals I believe in
|Candidates
|D
|Susan Deschambault
|Senate District 32_
|Answers
Susan Deschambault
Maine Senate - District 32
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
In the short term I do support Governor Mills' recent plan to manage the projected budget shortfall due to the pandemic. Proposed ways to close the budget gap includes funds from the Federal CARES Act, $70M in liquor tax receipts and $255. in cost reductions. The plan does not include tax increases or significant cuts in programs or personnel. In the long term we must continually identify our priorities and to design efficient and effective delivery of services
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The availability of health coverage is still tied to your job. We witnessed since COVID how detrimental it has been for many workers who were separated from their employment. The Federal Government must commit to ensuring people have access to health insurance and schedule an open enrollment. At this time the State is not positioned to subsidize coverage. Recent Maine legislation has designed coverage to be more accessible and affordable. This session we have passed laws which will lower cost of prescription drugs, makes most office free or less costly, and helped make premiums more affordable for small coverage.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
. Over the months we have all been educated about the spread of this disease, how best to keep ourselves and others safe from harm. The Governor's methodology is focused on keeping people safe by making sound decisions based on science and data. I would not have done anything differently in promoting use of face masks and social distancing. The creation of the Economic Recovery Committee with membership from small businesses and hospitality organizations also is a way to hear from owners and consumers. I have confidence in the Maine Center for Disease Control in applying a best practices approach to preventing or reducing the incidence of community transmission.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Maine people in recent statewide surveys have listed climate change and the environment as a priority. This session the Legislature passed bipartisan bills in support of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating clean energy jobs. One bill sets a target to increase Maine's renewable portfolio to 80% within the next 10 years. Another law has created incentives for energy efficient heating and a new solar incentive program. These goals and other related concerns of keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible will be addressed and monitored by the newly created Maine Climate Council, an assembly of scientists, industry leaders, bipartisan local and state officials and engaged citizens/
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
People of the State of Maine want money from big corporations out of politics. Senator Justin Chenette (D) Saco, sponsored a first of its kind campaign finance reform bill which bans lobbyists from contributing to a candidate's campaign. However the passed version of the bill leaves the door open for Political Action Committees (PAC) to continue donating funds to candidates. This issue will retur during the upcoming session because of this loophold of lobbyists still being able to funnel money thru the unlimited nature of PACs. The law is new and is subject to rulemaking which will include monitoring of contributions which will ensure ethical standards are met. I will support further review and final passage.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I have submitted “unique” legislation in the past because I incorporated the suggestions and views of constituents in crafting a bill. The people asked for a mandate to require defibrillators in stores and body cams for police officers. The bills are currently being finalized for a vote next session. This upcoming session I will draw on my experience of listening to my constituents during this difficult time in our history. We as a collected group must reflect and respond to addressing the needs of others who are not fully employed, fear of being homeless, know financial instability or food insecurity, or who have not had the availability of treatment for a mental health diagnosis or substance use disorder.
|R
|Robert Daigle
|Senate District 32_
|Answers
Robert Daigle
Maine Senate - District 32
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The overwhelming correction should come from cuts to state spending. However given the dramatic realignment of our economy (for example less road travel and more work-at-home via internet) it may be fair to make some adjustment to targeted taxes to ensure it is a fair "user fee".
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The first approach must always be to stimulate the economy so these people can get back to work in a field that offers health coverage again. There may be opportunities to support a bridge in health care coverage similar to COBRA
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I believe reopening is going too slowly. The original "flatten the curve" objective has been met. We must now allow more expansion of economic activity where informed consumers can volunteer to take on more risk.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Like so many previous environmental goals, such as recycling and fuel economy standards, this goal is impractical and represents an example of disrespecting the people of Maine by claiming credit for an outcome that will not be realized, but only long after the legislators claiming credit have long left office. I would prefer to respect the intelligence of Maine voters and set a series of very short term greenhouse gas reduction goals and the immediate fiscal impact on these choices so the people understand their investment and expected returns.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
These new steps have yet to take effect. These steps have an impact on the public's access to the legislative process. This must be understood before additional measures can be put forward that avoid unintended consequences.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
The post COVID-19 Maine economy will not "go back" to the way things were. We will evolve rapidly to make many of these changes to our workplace permanent. We will also see a longstanding stimulation to some manufacturing sectors such as laboratory testing supplies and PPE. We will see a migration of a new remote workforce from national metropolitan areas to Maine communities that will offer a better quality of life to these workers and their families We will see some sectors of our economy never recover, and we will have to identify those and adjust quickly. This will require a legislature that is technically savvy, acutely aware of how business operates, and one that has the courage to make big changes rapidly. I believe my life experiences have prepared me to be that agent of change.
|Candidates
|D
|Michael McKinney
|Senate District 33_
|Answers
Michael McKinney
Maine Senate - District 33
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Raising taxes during these difficult times will only hurt working Mainers and small businesses who are already struggling due to the pandemic. We need to find bi-partisan solutions to ensure a quick economic recovery.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthy workers are needed for a healthy economy. We need to expand Medicaid health coverage for those who lost coverage from their jobs due to Covid 19.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
According to Moody's Investment Service, Maine is recovering from the pandemic better than any other state. The service stated because of Maines low infection rate and by not rusing to reopen were important factors. I believe in a balanced approach of keeping business open and ensuring public safety with safety guidelines. We can't get through these difficult times without working together for bi-partisan solutions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
I would increase tax credits for purchasing solar or wind power and hybrid or electric cars. I would also increase tax credits for energy efficient/low emission heating systems. We need to do whatever we can to preserve our planet. I also oppose the CMP Corridor 100 percent.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Bi-partisan solutions are needed. We need to work together accross the aisle to ensure there aren't any loopholes to the current laws. I would expand PAC reform to also ban legislators and legislative candidates from operating PACs. I would also look to expand on the current law that bans legislators from becoming lobbyist from a 1 year waiting period to a waiting period of a full legislative term.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am against the CMP Corridor. It is a bad deal for Maine. CMP is not acting in the best interest of the people of Maine but what is the best interest of Quebec and Massachusetts and their parent company in Spain. My other goals include addressing the opioid crisis that no one is left behind, ensuring proper funding for our schools, giving our teachers a raise and expanding laws to keep dark money out of politics. The people in my district come first always over party. Together we can ensure a brighter future for Maine. God Bless our Great State and Nation. On November 3rd, I ask for your vote.
|R
|David Woodsome
|Senate District 33_
|No response
David Woodsome
Maine Senate - District 33
|Candidates
|D
|Joseph E Rafferty Jr
|Senate District 34_
|Answers
Joseph E Rafferty Jr
Maine Senate - District 34
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
A billion dollar plus shortfall requires a critical review of current expenditures and the value of what they support. We must work to protect programs that relate to public health and safety while pushing Congress for additional federal aid that preserves critical services for state and local governments. I'd call for a review of all upcoming state/local projects and expenditures with the mindset of imposing temporary delays and reductions in spending. The ability to raise revenues through tax increases is not automatic but more limited by how people respond. Personal incomes reduced by the pandemic to date have encouraged less spending resulting in less revenue at state and local levels.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Navigating insurance can be a lengthy and time consuming process. It is especially important for everyone to have insurance coverage right now. My initiative would be to adjust MaineCare thresholds of the state mandated poverty level in order to expand access to those having lost coverage as a result of the pandemic. I would also generate an open enrollment period statewide to a spouse, partner or family member attempting to "buy into" existing coverages held by said person. I encourage employers and state officials to broaden assistance and resources that help individuals and families navigate through the obstacles related to the insurance side of job loss.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Playing Monday morning quarterback would be unfair to Governor Mills or any governor's decisions facing a pandemic. I haven't seen any "everything was done right" to date nationwide. Yes, I feel the governor did respond appropriately having kept the safety and well being of all Mainers at the forefront of her decisions. Due to her early, consistent response, Maine remains in a far better place than others across our nation. Unfortunately, businesses were negatively affected particularly as they relate to restaurants and tourism; my district included. It is important that we continue to utilize all available resources, both federal and state, in the recovery of businesses and families throughout Maine.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We've established an ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It is both challenging and doable. As a society, we must create a culture that values the conservation of resources. I believe an important step is to fully fund educational programs that include environmental science curriculums in our schools. In the meantime, communities should maintain a local climate action plan meant to keep citizens as "stakeholders" aware of local short and long term goals. In the meantime, support the mission by pushing forward legislation that accelerates renewable energy. Communities should push for more efficiency in home construction and commercial buildings in addition to proposing regulations that cut harmful air pollutants.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I'd like to restrict campaign contributions to only those allowed under the Maine Clean Elections Act for all elections of Governor, State Senate and State Representative. Make this "voluntary" program a mandate. I also feel that recent congressional race of 2018 and our current U.S. Senate race between Susan Collins and Sarah Gideon highlight the need for reform.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My priority of access to affordable health care for all is not unique. I believe my commitment and compassion to assist my constituents are. My availability and access at all times will be of benefit to all residents in our district. I remain committed to the tasks at hand, make a promise of continued communication and possess the ability to put the needs of people over partisanship to do what's right for my communities.
|R
|Michael W. Pardue
|Senate District 34_
|No response
Michael W. Pardue
Maine Senate - District 34
|Candidates
|D
|Mark W. Lawrence
|Senate District 35_
|No response
Mark W. Lawrence
Maine Senate - District 35
|R
|Bradley S. Moulton
|Senate District 35_
|Answers
Bradley S. Moulton
Maine Senate - District 35
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Set goals and plans to lessen regressive tax policies, namely user fees and similar taxes more greatly affecting lower income families, with greater use of tax fairness credit. Follow examples of other states in taxing visitors to the state for services directing affected by their enjoyment of our resources. Restore a progressive tax policy without placing Maine outside (above) neighboring states. Revive municipal and state planning with upon affordable/workforce housing using commuting distances/cost as an additional benchmark to measure progress. Avoid gimmicks like that attempted revenue bond($475 million) in 2005, to balance budget.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The Baldacci administration failed with the Dirigo health plan by failing to project accurately, the cost of the system for the limited number of people subsidized, in part, by a “tax” upon privately insured users and others for medical services. That failed, and taxpayers paid in unsustainable amounts to keep the system afloat. Many ACA plans have such high deductibles for expensive catastrophic plans that people cannot afford basic health services. Would it not be better to first establish a framework of direct services limited in cost while still maintaining provision for “re-insurance” that was created several years ago? Working incrementally for achievable goals would seem a better approach.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
While the Governor has generally succeeded in limiting health issues, she has not handled economic impact well enough and has avoided legislative input by people elected to provide input. Many business people in my tourist-dependent area plead for use of the same safety standards to apply to our visitors as we impose upon ourselves to loosen the strangle-hold on our local economy. Without the help of a polarized federal government, we are in danger of seeing our local economy collapse before we address this problem.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
One concept in discussion involves dividing the electrical grid into smaller distinct, but connected, regions with their own sustainable power production to address consumption. Together with off-shore use of tidal electrical generation, it would be attainable goal for a state attempting to reduce its reliance upon external supplies of petroleum and other sources of energy together with conservation to reduce demand, a goal towards which we need to make progress short-term as well as long-term.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Legislature has already established financial, behavioral, and ethical standards for legislators, including training. Introduction requirements for education and/or training in policy-making would disqualify many from service. However, voters use other criteria for judging qualification for service. Legislature will continue to consider other criteria as needed.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Mainers used to live, work, play, educate, and play in one community, which has changed, greatly increasing cost of living. My education and experience have given me insight by which I seek to address those broad and complex considerations just as other legislators focus on key elements such as housing, roads, schools, energy, recreation, and employment. Also, much of my work has involved issue of use/abuse of police power which pervades society, almost like the “force” introduced in entertainment. “Do we need this bill?” must be considered as part of legislation.
|Candidates
|D
|Kristi Michele Mathieson
|House District 1_
|Answers
Kristi Michele Mathieson
Maine House of Representatives - District 1
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
First, we have to help small businesses recover from the serious economic impact of the pandemic. This is true in my district, Kittery, a town that relies heavily on tourism. The Maine legislature has done a effective job with it's budgetary decisions over the last few years. The short term budget reserves will help, but, (like most states,) we need coordinated federal investments to help with critical services. I believe one of the most difficult tasks for the 130 will be sifting through competing interests with a budget deficit. We will need to generate new ideas around increasing revenue at the same time we tighten our belts.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Expanded voter-approved Medicaid was one important step to increasing healthcare accessibility, but more needs to be done to increase access and cut costs. Complementary and alternative providers (CAM) need to be a part of multidisciplinary teams. Some policies prohibit access to licensed CAM doctors even if the treatment promises the best outcome. Licensure is set by individual states, which sets the scope of practice and determination of insurance coverage and access. We need to look at policies that encourage teams of integrative care-- including CAM providers, doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants--so that these teams would provide not just medical care, or care for a particular illness, but also wellness care, prevention and support for a healthy life.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
It is extremely important to manage the spread of COVID-19. This balance of supporting public health and maintaining economic stability is a difficult one. I am thankful that Governor Mills worked with healthcare experts for reopening plans. However our businesses needed clearer, more timely and coordinated information for reopening. We saw restaurants planning to reopen for inside dining one week, but the next week no indoor dining was allowed. This was an unfair financial burden on the restaurants. If all towns have clear and timely guidelines, consumers will have confidence in the necessary safety precautions taken and business's can prepare appropriately.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Maine needs to be a leader in clean energy. We have 145 towns on the coast that rely on working waterfronts. Economic headaches for towns are happening now. Our water is warming, acidification is happening, winter storms are causing infrastructure damage, and our lobsters are moving north to find colder water. I am looking forward to learning more from the 'Maine Climate Council's comprehensive plan to fight climate change'.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Mandatory unconscious bias and diversity training. Open up access to the legislature so that a more diverse group of individuals can afford to run and serve. Require standardized audits for both traditional and Clean Elections candidates.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am a small business owner, a health care provider, a community activist, and a problem solver. I love Kittery and Maine. I spend a good deal of my day with patients actively listening for opportunities for change. I believe strongly that this is a skillset necessary for representation. I look forward to being a strong, progressive leader representing a community I love.
|Candidates
|D
|Michele Meyer
|House District 2_
|No response
Michele Meyer
Maine House of Representatives - District 2
|R
|Dan L. Ammons
|House District 2_
|No response
Dan L. Ammons
Maine House of Representatives - District 2
|Candidates
|D
|Lydia Blume
|House District 3_
|No response
Lydia Blume
Maine House of Representatives - District 3
|Candidates
|D
|Patricia Hymanson
|House District 4_
|No response
Patricia Hymanson
Maine House of Representatives - District 4
|R
|John James Leifheit II
|House District 4_
|No response
John James Leifheit II
Maine House of Representatives - District 4
|Candidates
|D
|Charles Galemmo
|House District 5_
|Answers
Charles Galemmo
Maine House of Representatives - District 5
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We should roll back the tax cuts instituted by the Le Page administration which favored the wealthiest and then institute the voter referendum approved 2% surcharge for education.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Universal healthcare is the ultimate answer. In Maine we need to find ways we can close the gap for those who qualify for medicaid and those who qualify for medicare.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I agree with the way the Governor has handled the pandemic. It is those who refuse to follow the commonsense precautions of face masks, hand washing and social distancing that have set back the State's ability to more fully reopen. In the end this opposition have extended and worsened the economic pain.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We need to invest in solar and wind. We should decentralize our power generation by encouraging individuals to install solar panels and windmills. By increasing this small scale energy generation we can drive down prices without incurring the cost of large power generation and transmission infrastructure.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
We need full disclosure readily available to the public.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
The property tax is a regressive tax hurting seniors, working people and small business. We should raise the money for k-12 education solely through a progressive income tax that will hold rate steady for working people and have the wealthy pay their fair share. This would cut property taxes in half at least, putting money in the pockets of those who will spend it, generating more demand and economic activity.
|R
|Beth A O'Connor
|House District 5_
|No response
Beth A O'Connor
Maine House of Representatives - District 5
|Candidates
|D
|Tiffany D. Roberts
|House District 6_
|No response
Tiffany D. Roberts
Maine House of Representatives - District 6
|R
|Burnell W. Bailey
|House District 6_
|No response
Burnell W. Bailey
Maine House of Representatives - District 6
|Candidates
|D
|Daniel J Hobbs
|House District 7_
|No response
Daniel J Hobbs
Maine House of Representatives - District 7
|R
|Timothy M. Roche
|House District 7_
|No response
Timothy M. Roche
Maine House of Representatives - District 7
|Candidates
|D
|Christopher W. Babbidge
|House District 8_
|Answers
Christopher W. Babbidge
Maine House of Representatives - District 8
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Legislators must meet Mainers' needs (education, public safety, essential services) within a balanced budget. Like N.H., Maine must raise $ with external revenue from our 30 million visitors. I support a seasonal rise in the gas tax to support Maine’s roads and bridges, with an offsetting reduction the remainder in the year, including a tax credit for Maine’s businesses in commercial transportation. But the bottom line is that the legislature and the governor have put Maine in a good position, with the largest budget stabilization reserve fund in history. Democrats will always prioritize the needs of middle class, working-class families and an economy that promotes small business prosperity, and I will continue to make my voice heard as we craft a thoughtful and wise policy.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
When the ACA was attacked in D.C., we protected 590,000 Mainers with pre-existing conditions. We funded voter-approved Medicaid expansion, 90% paid by the federal govt, which protected pandemic-hit Mainers. We have increased the pay of healthcare workers modestly, but not enough. We have big challenges regarding mental health and substance abuse, made worse by the pandemic, and dental health, with fewer providers accepting MaineCare patients. Health costs in the U.S are highest in the world, and the federal government must cut costs and expand access to coverage. Within our means, I will explore all avenues for the legislature to help Mainers find access to healthcare and combat high health costs in these difficult times.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Without reservation, I applaud Governor Mills and her team for tough decisions that saved Maine lives and salvaged a July and August that saved so many businesses. Despite that good news, many still are hurting and we must take action to promote a strong economy, which is the engine to personal prosperity, collective prosperity, and the state resources needed to address our societal responsibility to Maine’s children, Maine disabled, and Maine’s elderly. Businesses that informed customers with certificates in their windows demonstrating compliance with the safety checklist (as proudly used during the Great Depression) was good, but only optional. Businesses and teachers understandably wanted to plan ahead, but the governor rightfully waited for updated medical data to determine policy.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We must reduce the burning of fossil fuels until they are replaceable. Heat pumps and electric cars are our future. The Maine brand, dirigo, and Mainers’ ingenuity and work ethic could make renewable energy an economic driver, and make Maine a renewable energy leader. Energy storage technology will be key. Constant assessment of our economic strength will determine the speed of conversion while focusing on the welfare of middle class families and small businesses. The legislature’s expansion of solar capacity has opened up opportunities for several municipalities, such as covering land fill locations with solar farms. We have banned polystyrene containers. We established a Climate Council to guide progress to meet goals. If we don't act, the economic and environmental cost is dire.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No. But if it happens, ME compensation not finite but perpetual.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Maine is a role model with the public right to testify, clean election rules with Ethics oversight, and its investigative Office of Program Evaluation and Govt Accountability. I will be term-limited and unaffected, but legislators and the governor should be paid more, as a package. U.S. House 2-year salary is $348K & 1.88 mil for staff. ME House 2-yr. salary is $25K, no office, no personal staff. Candidates for public office should be determined by merit, but middle class candidates with family expenses are deterred, so most are older candidates like me with enough money. Facing a budget shortfall, we should not raise salaries until signs of economic recovery, but the recommendations of the State Compensation Commission should be honored to ensure representation of Maine families.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Over 40 yrs., I taught HS history and govt at Greenville, Kennebunk, and Bates College Summer Scholars. I served 10 yrs in the legislature under 4 speakers, meeting with each every a.m. I have gained knowledge with 2 terms on Energy, 1 on Environment, 1 on State Govt, and 2 on Judiciary. I saved my constituents $3 mil. in taxes, avoiding the dismantling of our excellent schools, in my first term. I am a champion of the environment; my MCV lifetime rating is 100%. I have long advocated for equality regarding race, sexual preference, and gender. I am a champion for women’s economic and reproductive rights. I ran for the legislature to promote clean energy. I dedicated my professional life to young people, and education is my passion. I know a strong economy requires good-paying jobs.
|R
|Todd Vincent DiFede
|House District 8_
|No response
Todd Vincent DiFede
Maine House of Representatives - District 8
|Candidates
|D
|Traci Gere
|House District 9_
|Answers
Traci Gere
Maine House of Representatives - District 9
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We need to help Maine people weather the pandemic and emerge as strong as possible. Maine came into the pandemic in a strong fiscal position due to the actions taken by the legislature and Governor Mills. The administration took quick action to curtail spending early in the pandemic. We need to prioritize services that sustain the health and safety of Maine, including healthcare, public health, education, employment supports, public safety, and revenue sharing line items. We must look for savings in less essential areas, keep working people employed, and close tax loopholes. We must prevail upon the federal government for coordinated financial assistance and allocate those funds to keeping local Maine businesses and people afloat.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I don’t believe in duplicating services that are already in place. Through the Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges and the expansion of Medicaid (with the federal government covering 90% of the cost), health insurance options are available to Mainers who lose their jobs due to Covid. Both Maine DHHS (https://www.coverme.gov/) and Maine Health are offering online and telephone assistance to people who have lost their jobs and health insurance. We need to make sure that everyone who gets a lay off notice is put in touch with a service to help them sign up for the most appropriate option for them. I will work to make sure that no one is falling through the cracks in House District 9 and across the state.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Governor Mills has taken a science-based approach to fighting the pandemic, and her public health team has focused us on the actions that limit the spread of the virus. The administration dealt with an extraordinarily challenging situation by using data and medical expertise, listening to people from various sectors, adjusting to conditions in real time, and making the tough decisions that keep us safe. There were times when communications could have been quicker, but the administration steered us through this situation remarkably well. The phased approach to reopening businesses, and the on-going assessment of public health conditions is helping to limit the spread of Covid. I congratulate our many businesses for finding effective ways to serve their customers. It’s a team effort!
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Last month, I attended an outdoor, distanced briefing by Maine’s Climate Council. This group is doing a remarkable job researching the emerging climate challenges around the state, listening to our local officials and experts, and creating the expertise and infrastructure we’ll need to mitigate the impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Key steps we need to take include deploying renewable energy sources, including solar and wind which have gotten much cheaper in the past few years, moving our transportation and heating technologies (our biggest generators of greenhouse gases) to electric, and lowering the price of electricity by removing monopolistic forces from our power infrastructure. We need to foster innovation in all aspects of power generation.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
From what I understand of the CMP Corridor in its current form, it does not guarantee that electricity coming from HydroQuebec will be from clean energy sources, nor does the deal significantly reduce the cost of electricity to Maine people. I therefore have concerns about the Corridor and do not support it in its current form.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I support the steps the last Legislature took in limiting lobbyist contributions and increasing harassment training. I believe in respectful dialog and fact-based inquiry as key elements of how our democracy should function, so I will model and encourage these behaviors.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I believe that in every crisis, there is opportunity. During the pandemic we have an opportunity to further strengthen our regional economy and create a foundation for economic growth for the future. In the Legislature, I will bring a focus on sustainable economic development, including legislation to support regional economic linkages, development of new, green Maine industries, and education to build our workforce.
|R
|H Stedman Seavey
|House District 9_
|Answers
H Stedman Seavey
Maine House of Representatives - District 9
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
I would push the pendulum more toward budget cuts. It is hard to justify raising any tax which some individual has to pay when everyone is making less income. With my legislative experience on the Taxation committee in the 127th and my service on the Appropriations committee in the 128th legislature, I feel I have the experience and knowledge necessary to find the correct balance.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We should offer incentives for existing businesses to offer health insurance and be very careful about a new or expansive government run program.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Safety is a critical issue in dealing with Covid both from a sickness and death perspective. However, I believe the sanctions imposed are extreme in that they deal only with the safety issue and do not to find the correct balance between safety and working. The Maine CDC should be more open with statistics and analysis. We seem to be informed only about how many new cases each day and not other demographics such as age and health of each case. With a shutdown of this magnitude other policy makers from all walks of life should be included in the sanction recommendations.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The 80% was overly ambitious and drastic regarding both our culture and economy. However, I do feel more effort should be made in the solar and hydro sectors
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
These are fine steps but you can't legislate morality even for legislators. Especially for legislators.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I have served seven terms and fourteen years in prior legislatures. I have served on the Health committee, the Taxation committee, The Appropriations committee and the Marine resources committee and been deeply involved in each specific area of legislation that these committees deal with. I have also been the town grocer for 30 years and have listened to people from every possible walk of life and situation. This gives me a unique perspective that other legislators do not have.
|Candidates
|D
|Henry Ingwersen
|House District 10_
|Answers
Henry Ingwersen
Maine House of Representatives - District 10
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Anything we do in the next legislature should be done to support working class Mainers and small business owners - they are the backbone of our economic recovery. We made some very good decisions in the 129th Legislature that will help us with the shortfall in the short term. We have more reserves than we’ve ever had to help us meet challenges we are facing. We should use these reserves and also look for savings that don’t impact our vital services such as local education, health care, and revenue sharing. Finally, Maine would benefit from a federal investment that focuses on critical services provided by state and local governments such as education, law enforcement, and fire departments.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
As a member of the 129th Legislature I helped implement and fully fund voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Maine. Many of the Mainers who lost their employer-sponsored health care due to the pandemic will be covered by MaineCare and the federal government will cover 90% of the cost. Going forward, we need to make health care more accessible by reducing costs and protecting consumers from surprise billing, Finally, we in the legislature need to do what we can to help health care providers attract and retain qualified workers, particularly for the elderly and those with disabilities.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I believe the Mills administration has done a very good job in balancing public health and economic health. This is being accomplished because Maine has taken a collaborative approach to managing this pandemic by involving many different stakeholders, including business, medical experts, labor, education, and local officials. Maine focused on the pandemic early and worked closely with Maine labs and vendors to make testing and PPE more accessible. One thing that could have been done differently is that industries needed more notice of the reopening guidelines that were often changing due to changing information. Many places had to alter how they did business and missed out on days or weeks of income because they didn't get enough time to implement the safety precautions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Most importantly, Maine needs to pursue Maine Climate Council's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by energetically encouraging the electrification of transportation and heating, which are responsible for 84% of Maine’s greenhouse gas emissions. The technologies for this electrification are now mature and available. However, in order for consumers to switch and electrify, electricity must be more reliable and affordable. The best way to save money, create jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to replace foreign-owned CMP with a consumer-owned utility, or COU. COUs use financing that costs consumers only half as much when financed over 20 years. Much new generation can be financed the same way.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I think we need to standardize audits for both traditionally-funded and Clean Election candidates, and make these audits transparent and easily available to the public. I also think it would be helpful to have an easily understandable education program or document regarding Maine’s unique Clean Election laws. We also need mandatory diversity and inclusion training.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I believe that climate change is the most serious and urgent problem facing our planet. My priorities in the 130th Legislature will be to help carry out the recommendations of the Maine Climate Council. Since transportation accounts for 54% of Maine’s greenhouse gas pie, my focus will be on implementing policies that further the goals of the Transportation Working Group of the Maine Climate Council - specifically, expanding electrification of transportation, both public and private, and reducing vehicle miles traveled by expanding telework and teleservice opportunities.
|R
|Wayne Parry
|House District 10_
|Answers
Wayne Parry
Maine House of Representatives - District 10
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Go back to all the budget increases made by the Mills administration and the Majority democrats. There was almost a BILLION DOLLARS of new spending. I've always been for freezing the budget, then if increases need to be made, that's one thing. Automatic increases is why we are in the trouble we are. If the Maine taxpayers pay in extra, give it back to them. If this was done then if taxes needed to be raised, I believe the people would understand. Tax increases should be a last option not the first. It always seems to be the first option for democrats in Augusta.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I believe if you lost insurance because of the pandemic, your coverage for a certain period of time should have been covered by the federal government. Maybe instead of paying people in some cases double what they were making, some of that money could have gone to businesses to continue their employees healthcare.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Some things I agree, but most I don't. Gov. Mills has attacked small business throughout this pandemic. If Walmart and Home Depot could open with 100 people, a small mom and pop business could open with a very small number with safety protocols. Gov Mills continues to move the goal post on almost everything.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Just another feel good bill, everyone wants a clean environment, but this would force most cars off our roads and close our airports, that may work in Portland and a few big cities, but that's not Maine.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Not as proposed, I do want clean power and hydro is absolutely the best one. The deal Gov Mills did was weak on protecting the rate payer , and strong for special interest.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The law that was passed was unconstitutional, to say any person can't donate. This is an attempt to force everyone to take taxpayer money. I believe contributing to a candidate should be a choice. I'm forced to pay more in taxes, so my opponent gets his free taxpayer money under clean elections. Yet he will still receive $10's of thousands in outside money dumped into his campaign. The law that passed says nothing about those same lobbyist helping with campaigns. I have always believed that the millions each cycle spent in taxpayer money could go to a higher priority, like nursing homes or our developmentally disabled.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I was on the Transportation Committee all my 8 years in Augusta (6 years as the Republican lead). We must fix our transportation funding, increasing the gas tax doesn't work long term. I put out a whole plan to move the Sales Tax on Vehicles (which is 100% road use) into the Highway Fund. The last budget was the perfect time to do this with around $800 million of additional revenue, but as usual Gov Mills and the majority democrats spent every penny and more. And we are still borrowing to fix out roads. I would continue to push this if elected.
|Candidates
|D
|Ryan Fecteau
|House District 11_
|Answers
Ryan Fecteau
Maine House of Representatives - District 11
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
The incoming legislature will have to make decisions concerning budget cuts and generating new revenue. For example, a Mainer who earns a little more than $50,000 is in the same income tax bracket as a Mainers who earns $200,000 or $500,000 or $1 million. We need to reconsider whether it makes sense to cut vital services or fairly tax those with immeasurable wealth. It would be important to study our tax code and make sure it is equitable for Maine's working families and small businesses.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
There are so many fundamental and systematic flaws in our health care system -- many of them by design to ensure large corporations accumulate enormous profits at the expense of our good health. Action is needed in Washington to spearhead the kind of big structural change that our health care system so desperately needs. However, we can continue to make progress here in Maine by assisting Mainers who are eligible for MaineCare to sign-up.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I generally agree with the actions taken by the Mills Administration to protect our communities. Ultimately, these actions have permitted us to re-open our economy without having to retreat due to spikes in cases. When one looks at what has occurred in other states like Florida where re-opening happened too quickly and without proper safety measures, the impact of reverting back to the strict measures and closures is hugely detrimental not only to businesses but to consumer confidence. It's unfortunate that the nation did not receive the kind of leadership from the White House that a pandemic demands.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
There are many ways we can achieve this goal, but transportation is a key factor. Mainers travel long distances to work and schools. We need to get more electric vehicles on our roads and thus electric vehicle charging states. In addition, we have to improve access to and the reliability of public transportation. Not only is public transportation good for our environment, it is a growing expectation among young people that public transportation will be readily available.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Again, this is an area that would be most profoundly impacted by action in Washington. We need to overturn the Citizens United decision which has allowed corporations to make unlimited contributions to political action committees (PACs). As state lawmakers, we need to take every opportunity to advocate for such action in Washington.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Increasing the availability of affordable housing in Maine remains my top priority. I was proud to pass legislation in the 129th Legislature to make one of the largest investments in production of affordable housing in our state's history. We need to start reducing barriers to production of affordable housing such as restrictive land use and zoning ordinances that either intentionally or unintentionally prevent affordable housing from being developed in our communities. It's time to build back better (and more affordably)!
|Candidates
|D
|Erin Sheehan
|House District 12_
|Answers
Erin Sheehan
Maine House of Representatives - District 12
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We must do whatever it takes to get our families and small businesses back on their feet in the wake of the pandemic. The pragmatic work of the legislature over the past two years has bolstered the state’s reserves to unprecedented levels, putting Maine in a strong position to address this budgetary challenge. Maine will need to identify opportunities to save that do not compromise our ability to deliver badly needed services around health care, education, and revenue sharing. We'll also need to review our tax system to help working families and small businesses. Finally, we must push for a strong program of federal investment to support our efforts. Without assistance from Washington, the vital work of teachers, health care workers, and first responders will be compromised.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Many of those who lost coverage due to COVID-related job loss will be covered by MaineCare, thanks to the legislature’s implementation of the popular Medicaid expansion. 90% of the costs associated with this coverage will be covered by federal funds. We have a long way to go to improve and increase coverage. I will support the continued work of reducing costs and bolstering the efforts of providers across the state to attract workers with the credentials to provide high quality care, especially for elderly Mainers and disabled Mainers.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I've generally agreed with Governor Mills’ sober, science-led approach. I understand that developing science moves quickly and that policy can’t always keep up, but in some instances, the state should have given industries more notice and less back-and-forth to help them prepare for efficient reopening. However, it’s a mistake to pit public health against economic stability. Economies that rushed ahead allowed subsequent outbreaks to knock them down again, and are taking longer to rebound. The pandemic is not over, and we need to continue reopening carefully, so people stay housed and fed, and that businesses keep their lights on without drowning in debt.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
As a legislator, I'll support proposals that minimizes and balance the upfront costs of infrastructure investments while expanding the benefits of reduction to all Mainers. In making decisions and weighing proposals, I’m committed to following the advice of scientists and experts in the field of clean energy (including and especially those serving on the Maine Climate Council.) My priority will be expanding programs to assist lower-income households in acquiring new technologies, mobilizing local companies and workforces, and the development of consumer-owned utilities to electrify heating and transportation affordably.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Out of respect for the high stakes our rural neighbors hold, and out of a desire to hear more from concerned voters in my district, my position on this question remains open. As it stands though, I have reservations about the project: I’ve seen no reliable evidence that the CMP will result in a global reduction to greenhouse gas emissions and Hydro-Québec has worked to block independent analysis of their claims to that effect. Environmental justice and local control need to be our guiding values, and we mustn’t let the construction project damage our rivers, watersheds, and forest lands.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I welcome these advances, which will work to increase public confidence in the effectiveness of Maine’s campaign laws and reduce the influence of money in politics. As a prospective legislator, I would support substantive (and mandatory) training for members around diversity and inclusion.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I have nothing flashy to report: I will work tirelessly to understand and faithfully represent the concerns of people in my district, collaborating with my colleagues in good faith to promote legislation that makes life better for all— in Biddeford and across Maine.
|R
|Timothy Shawn Keenan
|House District 12_
|No response
Timothy Shawn Keenan
Maine House of Representatives - District 12
|Candidates
|D
|Lori Kathryn Gramlich
|House District 13_
|Answers
Lori Kathryn Gramlich
Maine House of Representatives - District 13
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
We worked hard during the 129th Legislature to assure that we increased the state’s share of educational funds, increased the states commitment to 5% municipal revenue sharing and assured that more Mainers had affordable accessible health care. While we were in an incredibly positive posture to meet budgetary challenges prior to the pandemic, we will face the exceedingly difficult challenges of supporting the economic recovery of working-class families and small business owners throughout our state. We need to take an expansive solution focused approach to addressing projected budget shortfalls, that include looking for savings that don’t impact the delivery of vital services like local education, health care and revenue sharing, as well as a thorough examination of our tax system.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Health care coverage continues to be tethered to one’s employment. Even prior to the significant job losses due to the pandemic, hardworking Maine families struggled with low wage paying jobs, many of which do not provide health care coverage. Fortunately, in the 129th Legislature we were able to implement Medicaid expansion with the federal government picking up 90% of the cost. However, 105,000 Mainers continue to lack accessible, affordable health care coverage. We can build upon legislation enacted to protect health care coverage for Maine families. We can assure that fair drug pricing legislation is enacted, and we can decrease the exorbitant costs of prescription medications – all of which will help assure that Mainers are closer to having the health care coverage we all deserve.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Our economic health and public health are not binary or mutually exclusive. I am proud that Gov. Mills continually had her focus on the health and well being of Mainers. Her cabinet was and is transparent and innovative in their approach to addressing issues impacting our business community. We still need to find more ways to support our businesses. I would have liked to have seen more emphasis placed on smaller businesses that are struggling. I would also have liked to have more consistency in guidance for large and small businesses and a more universal approach with public health guidelines. Earlier and more timely guidance relative to executive orders was needed. In seasonal communities, we did not have the lead time to properly plan for what is already an abbreviated season.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
84% of Maine greenhouse gas emissions are the result of heating costs and transportation. We have emergent technologies that can address most of these emissions. Transitioning to more public mass transportation to include rail is but one solution. Serving on the Environmental and Natural Resources committee, we passed a number of initiatives to address climate change, however the Governor’s Climate Council takes an expansive view to provide solutions to meet these objectives. From weatherization to public transportation to combined heat and power, there are ways we can reduce both costs and emissions through efficiency and conservation, however, we must assure that programs for rural and low-to-moderate income households can afford these new technologies and efficiencies.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Mandatory training for all legislators, legislative staff and lobbyist to include implicit bias and diversity, in addition to the sexual harassment training should be required. Corporate money should not be an influence in the legislative process. The Maine Clean Election Act is a great first step, however, there is much work to do. Assuring that audits for both traditionally funded and Clean Election candidates, will help to not only potentially raise the level of compliance, but implementing standardized audits will also help increase the public’s confidence in our campaign laws and in our public policy work.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Disability payments available to Veterans may not always include full coverage for vision or dental care. Mental health care still falls short. Veterans with 100% disability rating who receive the full benefit allowed by the Veterans Administration, while those with an 80% disability rating only receive 50% of that of their counterparts. The suicide rate for Veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-Veteran adults, which included 17 suicides per day according to the most recent Veterans Administration data. We need to have enhanced mental health services for our Veterans. These issues, as well as PTSD and behavioral health care for our Firefighters and other first responders are issues that demand our attention, which I will make priorities in the 130th Legislature.
|R
|Sharri K. MacDonald
|House District 13_
|No response
Sharri K. MacDonald
Maine House of Representatives - District 13
|Candidates
|D
|Lynn H. Copeland
|House District 14_
|Answers
Lynn H. Copeland
Maine House of Representatives - District 14
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
As a Saco City Councilor, I have always advocated for spending within our means. When facing revenue shortfall, we first should prioritize legislatively mandated items, and then health and safety measures to ensure that vulnerable Mainers don’t slip through the cracks. All of these should be routinely scrutinized. Another way to offset a budget shortfall would be to make a concerted effort to bring businesses who pay a living wage to Maine to broaden the tax base to keep local real estate taxes from going through the roof. Serious sustainable energy improvements could also save large amounts of money.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Single payer health care would allow health care for every Mainer, regardless of who their employer is. As we have learned from this pandemic, our personal health can be impacted by the health of others and vice versa. Single payer health care would also benefit taxpayers. When folks without insurance need healthcare they either go to emergency rooms they cannot pay for, and that cost is passed on to taxpayers, or, worse yet, they do not seek health care at all.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Governor Mills has done a good job dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, which is evidenced by the relatively low infection rate in Maine. What I would like to see is more direct input from small business owners. There are some, such as photographers, who, if they were given the option to prove public safety requirements were met, could have been working sooner.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The State of Maine should support Maine entrepreneurial efforts in developing sustainable energy sources. In Maine there are a variety of ways to tap into clean energy, such as offshore wind farms, solar farms (1 solar panel = 7 trees), harnessing wave action (and potentially slowing down the erosion on our shores), hydropower, and geothermal. We should be designing buildings and homes for energy efficiency by requiring building permits to include efforts toward sustainability). We should also encourage and support municipalities to use electric vehicles and buses, and install charging stations.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Employ a system where violators must attend more stringent in-person training and appear before the Ethics committee to explain transparently and publicly what happened. This would inform voters.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
My experience as a therapeutic foster parent has shown me that there are many youth who are at risk of falling through the cracks, leading to homelessness, substance abuse disorder, and incarceration. This increases public safety risks for our communities and increases the need of funding our jails and other social services. One solution is to bring more livable-wage job opportunities to our communities to support families. This could reduce food insecurity, and provide a better home life so kids wouldn't end up in foster care in the first place. Another way is to have accessible secondary education for all who seek it. We need more stakeholders at the table, including aged-out foster kids, direct supports, families and municipalities to see what works best in their communities.
|R
|Theodore L Sirois
|House District 14_
|Answers
Theodore L Sirois
Maine House of Representatives - District 14
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
An across the board cut on all departments should be considered until all elected officials return to work and restore funding to specific departments on a one-on-one basis. This gap can be minimized if we wisely use our reserve funds and the federal COVID-19 relief money coming our way. Until the gap is closed, no money should be siphoned off on pet projects until all pandemic related financial obligations such as delayed unemployment payments and payments owed to businesses affected by the pandemic are paid in full ASAP. Until the state fully recovers from this pandemic, we should not consider any tax increases on the Maine citizens who have suffered so much through this pandemic.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We should ensure funding for our current MaineCare system continues. We should also consider expanding MaineCare to include children that the federal government’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) has left out due to a “family glitch” in that system. Also, Mainers approved our current MaineCare system through a statewide bi-partisan vote. During the short time of one party dominance in Augusta, the government expanded MaineCare to include people that we voters did not expect to be covered when we created that system. Those unsolicited expansions to the system need be rolled back so we can now afford to have children not covered by ACA and also cover the thousands of new Mainers needing medical coverage due to the pandemic.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Gov. Mills should have long ago lifted restrictions on the least affected counties and allowed their communities decide on their own reopening measures. One sure thing I would have done differently as a representative is not allow myself to be declared a “non-critical employee” and cede all power to Governor Mills without at least establishing a time limit on such emergency powers. Many Maine citizens are dependent on their representatives for help dealing with state government agencies during this pandemic. It’s unconscionable that critical employees such as myself still have to report to work during this pandemic while so many of our elected officials decided to sit on the sidelines. Reopening the state of Maine while keeping lawmakers locked out of Augusta doesn’t make sense.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Unfortunately, all energy projects needed to meet this goal (hydro-dams, wind & solar farms, nuclear, etc.) are being contested by lobbyists of competing energy producers and citizens opposed for aesthetic reasons or unfounded environmental concerns. A non-partisan panel should be created with experts from all areas to guide us towards meeting our goals. Raising taxes on gasoline and heating oil during this interim period should not be considered. This will cause a tremendous transfer of wealth from our most vulnerable citizens (elderly & working poor) to our most wealthy who can afford electric cars and solar panels on their private homes. Many vulnerable citizens can only afford to live in rural energy-efficient homes and drive older vehicles to get to needed services or work.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
Yes
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
What we need to deal with now is the uncontrolled flood of money coming from out of state to influence Maine’s political system. Out-of-state funded Political Action Committees (PACs) must be controlled. Although what state government can do is limited by the US Supreme Court Citizens United ruling of 2010, state government should at least demand to know who funds the PACs that influence Maine politics. The use of so-called anonymous "Dark Money" to control state government must be stopped. What I find most unethical now are legislators who stand stand by silently while PACs savagely attack their opponents with totally false or misleading accusations.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
No matter what committees the legislature puts me in, I have the academic, work-related, and life experiences to be focused & effective. Veteran issues? I am a retired Navy veteran with 3 children currently serving. Immigration issues? I am a naturalized American. Education? I have a master’s degree in education and served on the Saco School Board. Technology? I was an electronic technician in the Navy and currently work at Texas Instruments. Rest assured though, no matter where the legislature places me, I will prioritize lobbying fellow representatives in other committees on issues of importance to Saco. These matters include our filling our industrial park, the Camp Ellis erosion issue, or getting our Young School students out of the rusty trailers they are currently in.
|Candidates
|D
|Margaret O'Neil
|House District 15_
|Answers
Margaret O'Neil
Maine House of Representatives - District 15
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Though our state faces challenges in the coming session, Maine is in a stronger position than other states (who are already faced with difficult cuts) because we have prepared by reserving additional resources in our "Rainy Day Fund," which now totals $258 million. In the coming years, we will need to draw on our reserved funds and locate savings that do not take away from community infrastructure, including our schools, health care, and revenue sharing. We will need to support the economic recovery of our small businesses and working families and identify tax loopholes that benefit large, out-of-state corporations. States and communities across the country will require the federal government to be a strong and coordinated partner in providing relief.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
To maintain public health and safety, Gov. Mills ensured that Mainers would be able to access COVID tests by (1) setting up no-cost, state-partnered "swab and send" sites and (2) mandating insurance coverage of testing. Similarly, when a vaccine comes out, our state and federal government must take steps to protect the public and ensure access. Importantly, Maine has implemented voter-approved Medicaid expansion and fully funded it. Many more people, including those who have lost their employer-based coverage during the pandemic, are covered by MaineCare with the federal government covering 90% of costs. The pandemic has shown the risks of an exclusively job-based insurance model. I went to college in Canada and learned by observing the differences in our respective healthcare systems.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
As I've talked to families, seniors, and local businesses through this process, I do think Gov. Mills effectively protected public health and safety. Gov. Mills has led us through a very difficult time. As for opportunities to improve, the process could have been clearer and more transparent for those most impacted and making adjustments, including local businesses adapting to significant changes. I'm proud of our community and how we have supported one another thus far. As we know, states and local communities have shouldered much of the burden of responding to this crisis, and many of these outcomes could have been avoided with a more coordinated and proactive response from our federal government. We're not in the clear yet, and we must continue to stick together on our road to recovery.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We can meet these important goals responsibly and without leaving anyone behind. First, our transition to lowering our carbon emissions through clean energy and improving our transportation infrastructure will create jobs and grow our economy. To reach our emissions goals, we will need to invest in infrastructure. I will consider replacing foreign-owned CMP with locally controlled, not-for-profit consumer ownership. Existing consumer-owned utilities in Maine have shown that this approach can help us save money (estimated savings are at least $9 billion over 30 years), create jobs, and meet our environmental goals with no new spending on energy by local consumers. As always, I will draw on your input as we consider these and other proposals.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No, No. Maine is not getting nearly enough out of this deal for what we would give up. I would have to see a significant reduction in electricity costs for Maine customers and other benefits to consider supporting this deal.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
As a young woman, I understand that we have a lot more work to do. What we need is a culture shift, and, thankfully, that is already underway. In part, it helps to have more diverse leadership and public support for these changes. Diversity and inclusion training would further impact the way state government functions. As for the influence of money in politics, Maine people need to be able to have more influence in the political process. Those with resources are able to pay lobbyists to follow bills and advocate, while regular people aren't able to be in Augusta. This year, our school board meetings have seen increased public participation via Zoom. The State could similarly amplify the voices of Maine people by facilitating remote participation at public hearings and work sessions.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I will continue to focus on (1) improving our state's conservation infrastructure and (2) helping more folks access treatment for substance use disorder. First, this term, I restored planning and acquisition functions for our Public Lands and fought for investments in our State Parks. We know that investments in conservation infrastructure generate significant economic returns for our state's tourism economy and natural resource-based industries. Second, this term I successfully required pharmaceutical companies to help pay for substance use disorder treatment and prevention in Maine. I will push for folks to get the help they need through a community and healthcare-centered approach. The opioid epidemic has hurt a generation of Mainers, and we need creative, compassionate solutions.
|R
|Marc Chappell
|House District 15_
|No response
Marc Chappell
Maine House of Representatives - District 15
|Candidates
|D
|Dave Durrell
|House District 16_
|Answers
Dave Durrell
Maine House of Representatives - District 16
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Working Maine people cannot afford a tax increase. The Governor’s order for all state departments to find 10% in budget cuts is an excellent starting point going into this process. In an 8B Biennial budget that would be a 1.2 billion dollar contribution over 3 years. The process will not be as simple as that math of course, as some spending is less discretionary, and we will have to make difficult decisions. There are also significant cash reserves right now, and we may even have to use some of that on an emergency basis, if we can show a clear line back to fiscal health. If any revenue must be raised I would look at the upper level cuts that the prior governor made, thereby preserving the progressive tax code, and protecting working and middle class Mainers.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
We are in a challenging crisis with the state budget right now, so unfortunately I don’t see much financial relief coming from Augusta in the coming budget. I would recommend people take advantage, if they can, of the Affordable Care Act expansion that we Mainers voted on and was finally enacted last year as re-enrollment comes up. There are other factors involved- employment for one- that complicate the options that may be available. The large losses of health insurance due to the pandemic underscore how we need universal coverage on the national or regional level however. This pandemic underscores how dangerous it is to have one’s healthcare tied to one’s job.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I believe Governor Mills has generally done a very good job addressing the Covid crisis and protecting the health of Mainers, at a time when national leadership was lacking. Was it perfect? Of course not, but Maine currently shows the strongest recovery in the nation. Hopefully we will have a vaccine in the not too distant future, and be able to distribute it by spring, finally taming this virus. However, that would still leave us with an indoor season with it. We need to remain vigilant and use what we have learned so that we do not need to shut down the state again.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We have an abundance of renewable and clean energy resources here in Maine, and we should take advantage of them, including continuing to support the development of commercial solar and wind energy projects, as well as such technologies as geothermal heat and cooling. Efficiency Maine is a great program at the end user point, and the state should continue to ease the regulatory path to fruition for commercial projects, actively seeking out private partners in energy development.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No, I I believe we need more compensation and environmental guarantees.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
I would continue the excellent work of our own Senator Chenette to limit the outsized influence of special interest groups and lobbyists, and to make their efforts and financial contributions even more transparent.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am a longtime small business owner, a group which is not over-represented in the legislature. I bring a desire to streamline state regulations and paperwork for small businesses and to ease their roadblocks to profit wherever possible. I believe small business people and average Mainers pay more than their fair share of taxes, and I will fight to shield them from any increased taxation, and to further help offset local education costs
|R
|Nathan M. Carlow
|House District 16_
|No response
Nathan M. Carlow
Maine House of Representatives - District 16
|Candidates
|D
|Chelsea Sanders
|House District 17_
|No response
Chelsea Sanders
Maine House of Representatives - District 17
|R
|Dwayne W. Prescott
|House District 17_
|No response
Dwayne W. Prescott
Maine House of Representatives - District 17
|Candidates
|D
|John L Tuttle Jr.
|House District 18_
|No response
John L Tuttle Jr.
Maine House of Representatives - District 18
|R
|Pamela Diane Buck
|House District 18_
|No response
Pamela Diane Buck
Maine House of Representatives - District 18
|Candidates
|D
|Patricia Ellen Kidder
|House District 19_
|No response
Patricia Ellen Kidder
Maine House of Representatives - District 19
|R
|Matthew A Harrington
|House District 19_
|No response
Matthew A Harrington
Maine House of Representatives - District 19
|Candidates
|D
|Daniel J Lauzon
|House District 20_
|No response
Daniel J Lauzon
Maine House of Representatives - District 20
|R
|Theodore J. Kryzak Jr.
|House District 20_
|No response
Theodore J. Kryzak Jr.
Maine House of Representatives - District 20
|Candidates
|D
|Clifford Krolick
|House District 21_
|Answers
Clifford Krolick
Maine House of Representatives - District 21
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Tax increases based on holdings(Second homes, and highest income earners)
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Healthcare is a basic human right. There is just one fair and equitable option Medicare program from birth to death covering all citizens equally
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Yes I agree. However she has lost site, left out, our main workforce, our major economic driver(Gig Economy-hotels, food services, recreation, self employed, Tourism) . She failed to address the dire need soon enough
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The state should support current energy legislation from Rep. Seth Berry. The state needs to encourage the development of a not for profit Maine Consumer Owned Utility! This will keep our short and long term financial goals down. Consumer power Authority can float a bond at 3%, modernize our grid and earn 300-500 million each year in profit which will remain in the state employing many new workers and reducing our electrical costs for all by 15-20%.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Fully fund a Clean Elections only program for all legislative positions and cap spending for all positions. Provide numerous opportuities for debates and public input and require that all legislative candidate submit 300-500 word essays on three different topics all this to be reviewed and made available to the public
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Prior to each legislative year or session a team building experience - adventure of several days in length in Maine should be enacted. The Legislature will be divided up into groups of 15-20 or 10-15 people with an equal amount of political parties in each of the groups. Each group will be assigned a specific adventure working and playing together, getting to understand and respect eachother.
|R
|Heidi Sampson
|House District 21_
|No response
Heidi Sampson
Maine House of Representatives - District 21
|Candidates
|D
|Richard J. Fitzgerald
|House District 22_
|No response
Richard J. Fitzgerald
Maine House of Representatives - District 22
|G
|Michael Thomas Barden III
|House District 22_
|No response
Michael Thomas Barden III
Maine House of Representatives - District 22
|R
|Mark Blier
|House District 22_
|No response
Mark Blier
Maine House of Representatives - District 22
|Candidates
|R
|Lester S. Ordway
|House District 23_
|No response
Lester S. Ordway
Maine House of Representatives - District 23
|U
|Timothy Goodwin
|House District 23_
|Answers
Timothy Goodwin
Maine House of Representatives - District 23
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Legislators should consider a combination that includes higher marginal tax rates on high incomes. I believe that a boost to the economy through infrastructure spending would change the projections.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Universal single-payer health care is the way to go and it should be undertaken at the federal level. In the meantime, I would support expansion of MaineCare (and see if there is a way to fund it through the CARES Act).
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I read recently that Maine ranked #1 for business re-openings and Maine has a very low Coronavirus rate; I think Gov. Mills has done a good job. I believe that testing and tracing is essential to truly getting back to normal (especially in schools) and should be more widespread. Gov. Mills should be making this possible.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Transportation and heating account for over 80% of Maine's greenhouse gas emissions, any solution must include electric vehicles and heat pumps along with clean electricity. Maine can reduce emissions and save money by replacing the foreign-owned CMP and Versant with consumer owned utilities which come with lower financing costs and no profit motive. New in-state clean electricity generation and storage can be financed the same way, again keeping our energy spending in the Maine economy. When we generate green power in Maine--off-shore wind power, for instance--we also create jobs for Mainers. Reduce emissions, create Maine jobs, and lower energy costs, this is more than just an energy policy, it is an economic development policy.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Make it less profitable for businesses to lobby. For instance, a consumer owned utility would remove profit from the equation and thus remove the incentive for the utility to lobby the legislature. Remove the possibility of lobbyists contributing to campaigns by making all candidates publicly funded. The structure is already there in Maine Clean Elections.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Rural village development and connection to regional public transportation.
|Candidates
|D
|Mark E. Bryant
|House District 24_
|No response
Mark E. Bryant
Maine House of Representatives - District 24
|Candidates
|R
|Patrick Wayne Corey
|House District 25_
|No response
Patrick Wayne Corey
Maine House of Representatives - District 25
|Candidates
|D
|Maureen Fitzgerald Terry
|House District 26_
|No response
Maureen Fitzgerald Terry
Maine House of Representatives - District 26
|R
|George Louis Vercelli
|House District 26_
|No response
George Louis Vercelli
Maine House of Representatives - District 26
|Candidates
|D
|Kyle R. Bailey
|House District 27_
|Answers
Kyle R. Bailey
Maine House of Representatives - District 27
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Maine is better positioned than most states because of our unspent federal relief and rainy day funds, and the fact that our economy is performing at 93% of pre-COVID levels; however, the next Legislature must think differently and act boldly to help families and businesses fully recover from this crisis. Lawmakers should agree to use nonpartisan data to inform decision-making and adopt serious solutions to the challenges we face. I am excited about the opportunity to represent my community in the next Legislature and work with people across the political spectrum on meaningful tax, expenditure and transportation funding reforms, and on a comprehensive plan to grow Maine’s economy.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The protections guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion have saved lives, and will save the lives of thousands of Mainers; however, these are short-term solutions to America’s healthcare crisis. We need a sustainable, long-term solution from the federal government. I favor expanding Medicare to cover all Americans. “Medicare for all” or “all who want it” would ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable healthcare with a system that has been tested and proven to work. The Maine Legislature should find ways to improve access, quality and affordability in healthcare, including urging Maine’s congressional delegation to make changes to federal laws necessary to further those objectives.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Maine’s economy has rebounded better than any other state’s economy because the restrictions and reopening measures put into place by Gov. Mills have been successful in containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Mainers have followed these science-based guidelines because we’re hardy, humble, innovative, and we care about our neighbors and seniors. Democrats, Republicans and independents in the next Legislature should work together to ensure that those who have lost their jobs and loved ones as a result of this virus have a helping hand, and work to minimize the financial burden and hardship imposed on the Maine people by this pandemic.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Our state’s energy policies should focus on creating prosperity for Maine. Our state isn’t rich in oil, coal or natural gas, but we have plenty of wind, water and sun. By harnessing these sources of energy to power our homes, businesses and vehicles, we can create new industry and good paying jobs for Maine people. In the process, we will improve air quality, protect clean drinking water, address climate changes, get better health outcomes, and support Maine’s heritage industries. Fortunately, the list of proven solutions and best practices is lengthy and includes tax expenditures and credits, strategic R&D investments, and public-private partnerships.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I question how much this project benefits the Maine people, and whether we got the best deal. Complicating this conversation and adding to the list of reservations is the reality that Central Maine Power has lost the trust of Maine consumers. CMP has a lot of work to do to earn back our confidence. Their failure to do so could be their undoing.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Ethical elected officials model the way for the general public. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers should wear masks at committee workshops and public hearings, and during sessions. Lawmakers should engage in the work of rooting out structural racism by participating in diversity and inclusion training. Lawmakers should also participate in civility training. It takes years to pass meaningful reforms that strengthen our democracy. While working and waiting for these changes, we can change the way we treat one another starting today and maybe find a little more common ground in the process.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am passionate about healthcare, education, economic and climate change policy; however, six years ago, increasingly alarmed by the influence of special interests to bend public policy to their will, I began working on reforms to strengthen our democracy. Since that time, I have had thousands of conversations with Mainers across the political spectrum, learned a lot about how our elections work and can be made more secure and our democracy more participatory, and led several successful initiatives for structural reform. As State Representative, I will offer my colleagues this unique perspective and be a strong voice for our democratic principles. I will also focus on getting results that improve lives and make our democracy more vibrant.
|R
|Roger E. Densmore III
|House District 27_
|No response
Roger E. Densmore III
Maine House of Representatives - District 27
|Candidates
|D
|Christopher J. Caiazzo
|House District 28_
|No response
Christopher J. Caiazzo
Maine House of Representatives - District 28
|Candidates
|D
|Shawn A. Babine
|House District 29_
|No response
Shawn A. Babine
Maine House of Representatives - District 29
|R
|Annalee Z. Rosenblatt
|House District 29_
|No response
Annalee Z. Rosenblatt
Maine House of Representatives - District 29
|U
|Sophia B. Warren
|House District 29_
|Answers
Sophia B. Warren
Maine House of Representatives - District 29
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
As part of our state government, we should review our current budget, and programs. Is there waste? Programs we could handle differently or privatize? Or programs that we could put on hold for 1-3 years? I am inclined to think this is not the case. We then should look to gain additional revenue. One example is the Coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is a national problem. I believe associated costs must be paid for by our federal government through increased income taxes on the wealthy, not pushed disproportionately onto the most vulnerable communities in our state, for example by raising funds through an increased property tax burden. Coronavirus is a national problem, and we need to look towards a national solution. I would push for national coronavirus help for Maine and other states.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
This is a crisis. If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that human beings need good medical attention in the same way they need oxygen to breathe, food to eat and water to drink. There is no benefit for our state to have had 14,000 of our fellow human beings lose health insurance coverage this past spring or summer. What do we do? We set up a system to make sure if they have medical needs, they can see a doctor or other health care professional. Simple. End of story. I grew up on the coast of Maine. People would get stuck on the sand bar that went from Pine Point Beach out into the ocean. Our Fire Department rescued them--anyone. That is how we need to do health care in Maine.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Your answer: I admire how Gov. Mills has handled the Coronavirus pandemic by paying attention to the medical evidence, and being cautious with human life. In going driveway to driveway in Scarborough this spring and summer during my campaign, I have heard from several business people who have told me of the tragic economic harm their businesses and employees have suffered due to Covid-19. They expressed to me that they did not believe Gov. Mills understood the monetary devastation. I may disagree, but it was clear to me the Governor did not get through to them and persuade them that she cared about small businesses in Maine.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
We should do everything we can, every day, as a state, and as human beings, to help protect (and save) our planet. I support bipartisan legislation prioritizing massive reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As we see greater effects of the climate crisis, I believe it the responsibility of our Legislature to protect coastal communities like ours through robust mitigation effects--and to also be adaptive and responsive as new needs arise. That said, climate change is a national and international crisis, not just a state or local one. The solutions must come nationally. MPG laws and guidelines are critical. Municipal land-use planning is also a major participant in helping form good policies on asphalt, buildings, etc.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The legislation on lobbyists’ being solicited by legislators for campaign contributions is long overdue. It is a revolving door and establishment all its’ own, with horrible incentives that hurt Maine people. As for harassment, legislators need to be role models. Many aren’t. In my own hometown, Scarborough has had male legislators who have treated fellow female public servants poorly in public sessions. In private, complaints have indicated even worse. Let us assume and hope some of the conduct is being perpetrated by people with insufficient awareness and training on how their conduct affects others. Training will help them be better people, and better drafters of legislation on the topic.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
Two things. The first is a generational sense that climate change is a world-threatening ticking time bomb we are already facing, and have been for 20 years or more--and we must act. NOW! The second priority I would bring to the Maine Legislature is the need for civility, kindness, collaboration and conciliation in day to day legislative debate and activity. I believe in process. I believe in humanity. The past ten years have seen only increasing chaos and mayhem in the two-party system nationally and, even occasionally, in Maine. I decided to run as an Independent for the Maine House. I think this gives me a good and unique platform to try to help establish a culture of peace and love and being mature human beings who set aside differences to find common ground every day.
|Candidates
|D
|Rebecca Millett
|House District 30_
|Answers
Rebecca Millett
Maine House of Representatives - District 30
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
Maine will need to use its Budget Stabilization fund, budget savings, CARES Act and future federal aid packages, and its strong bonding capacity. Before the legislature adjourned, we increased the Stabilization Fund to an all-time high of $257 million and left $193 million in the General Fund in anticipation of an economic downturn. As Senate Chair of the Education Committee, I co-authored a letter to our Congressional Delegation asking that federal pandemic aid be allowed to replace lost state and local revenue to avoid painful cuts to our schools and services which could deepen a recession. Maine enjoys high bond ratings and is below the national average for state and local interest payments, so we are well poised to increase our use of bonds for infrastructure investments.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
I am proud that the 129th legislature and Governor Mills implemented the will of Maine people and expanded Medicaid per the 2017 referendum. Many of Maine’s workers who lost their employer’s health insurance due to the pandemic qualify for this expansion. There remains the issue of workforce shortages in healthcare that continues to prevent Mainers from accessing affordable services. Maine Community College’s free fast track online training for laid off employees is a great example of how our state has responded quickly and creatively to this challenging situation. As a member of the 129th legislature, I cosponsored and supported laws that help reduce costs to patients and prevent surprise billing. We must continue to build on that work and lead by example for other states and our nation.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
The recent Moody’s Investment Service report that ranks Maine number one in the “back to normal” index is very encouraging. Having Maine operating at 93% of its level back in early March is a testament to the thoughtful balance of public and economic health policies. Most Mainers continue to listen to Governor Mills, local officials and public health experts to ensure not just their own but others’ safety which is essential to keeping our economy stable. It has made me so proud of our state! We need to continue to press for clear and consistent communication and guidance from the Governor and her administration and minimize confusion for those trying to keep our businesses operating.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
The cleanest most affordable energy policy is use reduction. Weatherizing existing housing and supporting the Maine Climate Council’s buildings, infrastructure and housing working group’s strategies are critical including “net-zero, renewable-ready new construction that makes use of Maine-made, low global warming potential building materials.” Maine also needs to focus on using low/zero emission vehicles and infrastructure as transportation accounts for 53% of our greenhouse gases. I cosponsored a bill to support our schools transition to zero emissions busses. This a good way to reduce carbon in our atmosphere and reduce our children’s exposure to pollutants. I support Maine considering a Green Bank for financing clean energy investments and reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I believe an independent assessment of whether the CMP transmission corridor actually reduces green house emissions is necessary before it’s allowed to proceed. I voted in support of such a measure last session and was disappointed that it failed in the House.
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
The Maine Ethics Commission is empowered to take action against unethical campaign finance practices and should fully utilize their authority. The electorate as well should send the strongest message by not voting for candidates who exhibit unethical behavior. I commend the legislature on the steps that have been taken to date, and if elected to the House, I will encourage us to build on harassment training to include diversity and inclusion.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
If elected to the Maine House of Representatives I will continue to push for the elimination of wait lists for individuals with disabilities and health challenges for home and community based services. We must commit to policies and to providing the resources that support persons with intellectual disabilities, autism and brain injuries in leading independent lives and as such not imposing waitlists or delaying services to accomplish that goal. Additionally, this pandemic has laid bare how insufficient our childcare resources are for working families. We have known this to be true and have not taken bold steps to boost our providers. This will be an immediate priority for me should I have the honor to serve as Representative for District 30.
|R
|Timothy Lee Thompson
|House District 30_
|No response
Timothy Lee Thompson
Maine House of Representatives - District 30
|Candidates
|D
|Lois Galgay Reckitt
|House District 31_
|Answers
Lois Galgay Reckitt
Maine House of Representatives - District 31
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
It is likely some of both will be needed. However, I am reluctant to shred the minimal safety nets provided to our citizens. I am in favor of tax increases for the wealthy (definition to be determined).
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
Further MaineCare expansion - perhaps as a temporary measure
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
I generally agreed with Governor Mills' responses/actions.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Increase wind and solar power options and opportunities.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
I was a Yes and the more I study the question, the closer I get to No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that the Legislature could take to ensure that members uphold high ethical standards.
Increase trainings in collaboration - and ethics in general.
Name a unique focus or priority that you would bring to the Legislature if elected.
I am a crusader for gender equality including a state Equal Rights Amendment,
|Candidates
|D
|Christopher Kessler
|House District 32_
|No response
Christopher Kessler
Maine House of Representatives - District 32
|R
|Tammy B Walter
|House District 32_
|No response
Tammy B Walter
Maine House of Representatives - District 32
|Candidates
|D
|Victoria Morales
|House District 33_
|No response
Victoria Morales
Maine House of Representatives - District 33
|Candidates
|D
|Morgan Rielly
|House District 34_
|No response
Morgan Rielly
Maine House of Representatives - District 34
|Candidates
|D
|Suzanne M. Salisbury
|House District 35_
|No response
Suzanne M. Salisbury
Maine House of Representatives - District 35
|Candidates
|D
|Michael F Brennan
|House District 36_
|No response
Michael F Brennan
Maine House of Representatives - District 36
|Candidates
|D
|Grayson Lookner
|House District 37_
|Answers
Grayson Lookner
Maine House of Representatives - District 37
Maine is facing an estimated $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. Should the state fill that gap with cuts or tax increases? Give examples of what you would consider.
At this time, our priority as a state must be to ensure that every Mainer can keep a roof over their heads, food in the fridge, and be able to get healthcare when in need. Those without homes are unable to shelter-in-place. These are not only humane policies--during a pandemic they are public health and safety necessities. During the Great Depression when millions of Americans were starving and homeless, did the government cut taxes and spending? No, it implemented the New Deal which was in large part responsible for building the middle class, and paid for it by taxing the wealthiest among us. At a time when billionaires are exponentially increasing their wealth, it is sad that we are talking about cutting support for vital programs that support Maine families.
An estimated 14,000 Mainers lost health coverage between February and May amid pandemic job losses. What is a new initiative you would support to increase or improve coverage?
The pandemic has exposed the inadequacy of our for-profit healthcare system. Employer-based healthcare is of no use if you lose your job. During a public health emergency, we need to guarantee healthcare to every Mainer as a right, regardless of their ability to pay. That's why I support a single-payer system. In the meantime, I'm glad that the state implemented Medicaid expansion that was approved by voters. Also, the last legislature took some important steps in regulating the price of critical prescription drugs. I support efforts to be able to import medications from Canada for a fraction of the cost of what they cost here. The state must expand community health clinics around the state, and make healthcare employment in areas such as elderly care more attractive for young people.
The pace of economic reopening has been a major issue nationally and in Maine. Have you generally agreed with restrictions and reopening measures from Gov. Janet Mills? What would you have done differently?
Governor Mills has done a tremendous job heeding the advice of Dr. Shah and listening to the science. Maine has the lowest rate of COVID-19 of any state in the country because of it. Recent projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show that we could be in for another resurgence of COVID-19 during the fall and winter during peak flu season. The concurrence of flu and COVID-19 could prove especially deadly. We must continue to prioritize human lives and public health/safety. The criminally incompetent and callous federal response has demonstrated that "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Hundreds of thousands are dead because of it. Maine has shielded itself from the catastrophe unfolding elsewhere. We must continue to remain vigilant and adaptable.
Last year, a wide, bipartisan majority of the Legislature passed a law establishing a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. How should the state pursue this goal while keeping short-term energy costs as low as possible?
Maine just had the hottest summer on record, as a good portion of the American west is on fire. We are out of time to reverse the most destructive effects of the climate catastrophe. Science tells us we have 10 years to transform our energy system away from fossil fuels. As with the pandemic, the more we heed science now, the better off we will be in the future. Under Lepage, Maine lost time in becoming a leader in offshore wind. There is incredible potential to harness the power of the of the gulf to produce clean, low-cost energy for Mainers. I support efforts to create a Consumer Owned Utility (COU) from CMP that will be accountable to rate-payers instead of shareholders overseas. Additionally, We need to be thinking about building sea-level rise mitigation infrastructure NOW.
Do you support the Central Maine Power corridor project as proposed and permitted by state agencies to date?
No
Recently, the Legislature has tightened laws around lobbyist contributions to campaigns and increased harassment training for members. Name new steps that th