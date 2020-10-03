This year, Mainers will pick a president, decide three other federal races and turn over a new Legislature. Between absentee ballots and social distancing requirements at polling places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will be different during this consequential election.

We’ve been asking you all year about the subjects you care about. We used those responses to ask pointed questions of the candidates. The result is this voter guide, which distills the positions of top-tier candidates while putting questions to every candidate for Maine’s 186 state legislative seats.

Here is everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the 2020 election.

Type in your address to find your candidates and where many of them stand on the issues.

Search by candidate's name:
Find candidates based on your address:
- Indicates Incumbent

US Senate
Candidates
D Sara Gideon Stances
I Lisa Savage Stances
I Max Linn Stances
R Susan Collins Stances

US House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Candidates
D Chellie Pingree Stances
R Jay Allen Stances

US House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Candidates
D Jared Golden Stances
R Dale Crafts Stances

Maine Senate - District 1
Candidates
D Troy Jackson Answers
R Brian Schaefer Answers

Maine Senate - District 2
Candidates
D Michael Carpenter Answers
R Harold "Trey" Stewart III Answers

Maine Senate - District 3
Candidates
R Bradlee Farrin Answers

Maine Senate - District 4
Candidates
D David Francis Ziemer No response
R Paul T. Davis Answers

Maine Senate - District 5
Candidates
D James F. Dill Answers
R Christian Ireland Answers

Maine Senate - District 6
Candidates
D Jeffrey Lovit Answers
R Marianne Moore Answers

Maine Senate - District 7
Candidates
D Louis J Luchini Answers
R Brian D. Langley Answers

Maine Senate - District 8
Candidates
D Beverly Uhlenhake Answers
R Kimberley Rosen Answers
U Teresa Montague No response

Maine Senate - District 9
Candidates
D Joseph M Baldacci Answers
R Sean P. Hinkley No response
U Kristie L. Miner Answers

Maine Senate - District 10
Candidates
D Frederick Austin No response
R Stacey Guerin Answers

Maine Senate - District 11
Candidates
D Glenn "Chip" Curry Answers
R Duncan S. Milne Answers

Maine Senate - District 12
Candidates
D David Miramant Answers
R Gordon Page Answers

Maine Senate - District 13
Candidates
D Chloe Maxmin Answers
R Dana Dow Answers

Maine Senate - District 14
Candidates
D Shenna Bellows Answers
R Mark L. Walker Answers

Maine Senate - District 15
Candidates
D Kalie Hess Answers
R Matthew Gary Pouliot Answers

Maine Senate - District 16
Candidates
D HIlary D. Koch Answers
R Scott W. Cyrway Answers

Maine Senate - District 17
Candidates
D Jan Collins Answers
R Russell Black Answers

Maine Senate - District 18
Candidates
D Gabriel M Perkins Answers
R Lisa Keim Answers

Maine Senate - District 19
Candidates
D Katherine Branch Answers
R Richard A. Bennett Answers

Maine Senate - District 20
Candidates
D Ned Claxton Answers
R Matthew Leonard Answers

Maine Senate - District 21
Candidates
D Nathan L Libby No response
R Timothy Joseph Gallant No response

Maine Senate - District 22
Candidates
D Martha M. S. Poliquin Answers
R Jeffrey Timberlake Answers

Maine Senate - District 23
Candidates
D Eloise A Vitelli Answers
R Holly JP Kopp Answers

Maine Senate - District 24
Candidates
D Matthea "Mattie" Daughtry Answers
R Bradford Pattershall Answers

Maine Senate - District 25
Candidates
D Cathy Breen Answers
R Jennifer White Answers

Maine Senate - District 26
Candidates
D G. William Diamond Answers
R Karen Labbe Lockwood Answers

Maine Senate - District 27
Candidates
D Benjamin M. Chipman No response

Maine Senate - District 28
Candidates
D Heather Sanborn Answers

Maine Senate - District 29
Candidates
D Anne Carney Answers
R Stephanie Anderson Answers

Maine Senate - District 30
Candidates
D Stacy Fielding Brenner Answers
R Sara L Rivard Answers

Maine Senate - District 31
Candidates
D Donna Bailey Answers
R Craig A. Pendleton Answers

Maine Senate - District 32
Candidates
D Susan Deschambault Answers
R Robert Daigle Answers

Maine Senate - District 33
Candidates
D Michael McKinney Answers
R David Woodsome No response

Maine Senate - District 34
Candidates
D Joseph E Rafferty Jr Answers
R Michael W. Pardue No response

Maine Senate - District 35
Candidates
D Mark W. Lawrence No response
R Bradley S. Moulton Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 1
Candidates
D Kristi Michele Mathieson Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 2
Candidates
D Michele Meyer No response
R Dan L. Ammons No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 3
Candidates
D Lydia Blume No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 4
Candidates
D Patricia Hymanson No response
R John James Leifheit II No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 5
Candidates
D Charles Galemmo Answers
R Beth A O'Connor No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 6
Candidates
D Tiffany D. Roberts No response
R Burnell W. Bailey No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 7
Candidates
D Daniel J Hobbs No response
R Timothy M. Roche No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 8
Candidates
D Christopher W. Babbidge Answers
R Todd Vincent DiFede No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 9
Candidates
D Traci Gere Answers
R H Stedman Seavey Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 10
Candidates
D Henry Ingwersen Answers
R Wayne Parry Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 11
Candidates
D Ryan Fecteau Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 12
Candidates
D Erin Sheehan Answers
R Timothy Shawn Keenan No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 13
Candidates
D Lori Kathryn Gramlich Answers
R Sharri K. MacDonald No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 14
Candidates
D Lynn H. Copeland Answers
R Theodore L Sirois Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 15
Candidates
D Margaret O'Neil Answers
R Marc Chappell No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 16
Candidates
D Dave Durrell Answers
R Nathan M. Carlow No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 17
Candidates
D Chelsea Sanders No response
R Dwayne W. Prescott No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 18
Candidates
D John L Tuttle Jr. No response
R Pamela Diane Buck No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 19
Candidates
D Patricia Ellen Kidder No response
R Matthew A Harrington No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 20
Candidates
D Daniel J Lauzon No response
R Theodore J. Kryzak Jr. No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 21
Candidates
D Clifford Krolick Answers
R Heidi Sampson No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 22
Candidates
D Richard J. Fitzgerald No response
G Michael Thomas Barden III No response
R Mark Blier No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 23
Candidates
R Lester S. Ordway No response
U Timothy Goodwin Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 24
Candidates
D Mark E. Bryant No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 25
Candidates
R Patrick Wayne Corey No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 26
Candidates
D Maureen Fitzgerald Terry No response
R George Louis Vercelli No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 27
Candidates
D Kyle R. Bailey Answers
R Roger E. Densmore III No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 28
Candidates
D Christopher J. Caiazzo No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 29
Candidates
D Shawn A. Babine No response
R Annalee Z. Rosenblatt No response
U Sophia B. Warren Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 30
Candidates
D Rebecca Millett Answers
R Timothy Lee Thompson No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 31
Candidates
D Lois Galgay Reckitt Answers

Maine House of Representatives - District 32
Candidates
D Christopher Kessler No response
R Tammy B Walter No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 33
Candidates
D Victoria Morales No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 34
Candidates
D Morgan Rielly No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 35
Candidates
D Suzanne M. Salisbury No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 36
Candidates
D Michael F Brennan No response

Maine House of Representatives - District 37
Candidates
D Grayson Lookner Answers