This year, Mainers will pick a president, decide three other federal races and turn over a new Legislature. Between absentee ballots and social distancing requirements at polling places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will be different during this consequential election.

We’ve been asking you all year about the subjects you care about. We used those responses to ask pointed questions of the candidates. The result is this voter guide, which distills the positions of top-tier candidates while putting questions to every candidate for Maine’s 186 state legislative seats.

Here is everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the 2020 election.

