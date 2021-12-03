Winter in Maine can bring impossibly short days that feel devoid of sunlight, massive piles of snow and temperatures so cold they are prefaced with a negative.
While winter in the Pine Tree State is no joke, it doesn’t have to break you as long as you are prepared.
We’ve compiled our winter coverage in one spot so you can ready yourself for the coldest season.
What to do before winter hits
How to handle the snow
Managing your mental health
Enjoying outdoors in the Maine winter
Plus, here are some tips so you can enjoy walking, ice fishing, making a snowman, being outside with your pet, hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and skating.