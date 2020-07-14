TUESDAY LIVE BLOG
Live coverage of Maine’s July 2020 primary election
Follow along as we gather the latest coverage, results and analysis from the July 2020 primary election.
CD2 GOP primary
* This race will be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of total votes, the Maine secretary of state will conduct a second ballot tally at a later date to determine the winner.
0% of Maine has reported- Race has been called
- Candidate has been eliminated
US Senate Democratic primary
0% of Maine has reported- Race has been called
- Candidate has been eliminated
Bond questions
Question 1: High-Speed Internet Infrastructure Bond Issue
Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?
0% of Maine has reported
Question 2: Transportation Infrastructure Bond Issue
Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?
0% of Maine has reported
Maine voting in July on $120M in borrowing for stressed transportation, broadband systems
Maine voters will soon have the chance to borrow millions of dollars to fund two infrastructure systems that have been stressed by the coronavirus pandemic.