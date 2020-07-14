TUESDAY LIVE BLOG

CD2 GOP primary

2nd Congressional District Republican Primary

    Candidates%votes
    Bennett, ABennett, A (R) 0.0%
    		0
    Brakey, EBrakey, E (R) 0.0%
    		0
    Crafts, DCrafts, D (R) 0.0%
    		0
* This race will be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of total votes, the Maine secretary of state will conduct a second ballot tally at a later date to determine the winner.

0% of Maine has reported

- Race has been called
- Candidate has been eliminated

US Senate Democratic primary

United States Senate Democratic Primary

    Candidates%votes
    Gideon, SGideon, S (D) 0.0%
    		0
    Kidman, BKidman, B (D) 0.0%
    		0
    Sweet, BSweet, B (D) 0.0%
    		0
* This race will be decided by ranked-choice voting. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of total votes, the Maine secretary of state will conduct a second ballot tally at a later date to determine the winner.

0% of Maine has reported

- Race has been called
- Candidate has been eliminated

Bond questions

Question 1: High-Speed Internet Infrastructure Bond Issue

Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?
    Choice%votes
    Yes 0.0%
    		0
    No 0.0%
    		0

0% of Maine has reported

Question 2: Transportation Infrastructure Bond Issue

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?
    Choice%votes
    Yes 0.0%
    		0
    No 0.0%
    		0

0% of Maine has reported

More election coverage

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.