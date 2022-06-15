Maine voters picked winners in legislative primaries across the state on Tuesday, including in key races that could determine control of the Maine House and Senate later this year.

In Penobscot County, Mike Tipping and Eric Rojo advanced out of their respective primaries and will face off in November for the chance to represent Maine Senate District 8, which spans from Orono to Prentiss.

Elsewhere, Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, fended off two primary challengers to win his primary outright, avoiding a ranked choice runoff with 51 percent of votes. Rep. Mike Perkins, R-Oakland, was leading two primary challengers in the battle for a Waterville-area Senate seat, but will go to a ranked-choice runoff with Kevin Kitchin, a veteran from Fairfield.

A few towns had not yet reported results to the Bangor Daily News on Wednesday, yielding a handful of primaries that were too close to call as of 11 a.m.

Here is a list of the winners from contested primaries across the state on Tuesday.

