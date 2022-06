A 5-year-old boy drowned in Ambajejus Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy had been fishing at the end of a dock at a cabin that the family had been renting before he fell into the lake at around 2 p.m., WABI News reported.

The child’s father reportedly started CPR before first responders made it to the scene. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to WABI.