An Oxford County town is no longer “dry” after voters approved multiple measures there.

Five questions about alcohol sales and consumption were overwhelmingly passed in Hartford.

This issue was sparked by a vineyard that wants to open a tasting room.

The couple that runs Bonaventura Vineyards said they had no idea before they moved to the area that this could be a problem down the line.

The town clerk said Hartland never voted on the issue before because there aren’t many businesses in the community.

Before Tuesday’s election, there were 35 municipalities that were completely dry, according to the state government.