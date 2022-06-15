Town Councilor Anthony Reynolds, 66, who ran for School Committee rather than for reelection to the Town Council came in third with 300 votes. He had served four terms on the committee before he was elected to the council three years ago.

After Reynolds, incumbent Deborah Langille, who was seeking a second term, received 225 votes; Kim Shaffer received 223; Tanya Fox received 186; Samatha Lang received 106; and Rachel Deabay garnered 84 votes.

School Committee Vice Chair Scott Hatch did not seek reelection.

Four people ran for three seats on the Town Council for seats currently held by John Snyer III, 52; Charles Lever IV, 34; and Reynolds. Snyer was the only one of the three running for reelection.

Newcomer Derek Wood, 46, got 708 votes, while 70-year-old Richard Cyr received 605. Snyer was elected to another term with 595 votes.

Eric Russell, 31, received 466 votes.

The current council and committee have been at odds over the proposed $17.6 million school budget that would increase property taxes by an estimated $150 per year on a home valued at $300,000.

Hermon voters will decide Thursday at the annual town meeting whether they will support the school budget as proposed by the committee or the budget endorsed by the council in a 4-2 vote that cut the budget by $100,000.