SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Wendell Gilley Museum and artist Erika Rosso for a watercolor class outdoors in Acadia National Park on Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This class is suitable for beginner to intermediate painters but requires curiosity and a willingness to experiment! Erika has a positive and experimental teaching style that builds confidence in budding artists, making it joyous to learn and create. This is a class for adults but also accepts mature students aged 12 and older. Registration is required and space is limited. Contact mel@wendellgilleymuseum.org.