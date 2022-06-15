Cumberland Crossing by OceanView announced that it has progressed into Phase 2 of their construction project which will add an additional 52 homes to Cumberland.

Cumberland Crossing by OceanView is an independent living retirement community on Tuttle Road in Cumberland. The community, which broke ground in late 2018 and is a sister location to OceanView at Falmouth, features two-bedroom ‘plus’ cottages and maintenance-free retirement living. The Phase 2A progression was initiated upon the successful selling of the first 53 homes in the development during Phase 1. Phase 2 will be completed with three neighborhoods that will connect the project from Tuttle Road to Greely Road. The community center at Northwind Farm is located at 228 Greely Road, with staff offices, residents gathering spaces and a brand-new, heated, saltwater pool.

“Cumberland Crossing’s maintenance-free retirement living continues to be an attractive option for retirees looking for peace of mind for the future while also living sustainably,” said Gloria Walker, marketing and sales director for Cumberland Crossing by OceanView. “As we move into the next stage of our construction, we’re continuing to see a growing need for housing in the Greater Portland region. With the ability to work or learn from home, Cumberland Crossing provides a great stress-free option.”

Located in the heart of Cumberland, the community features custom-built, two-bedroom cottages with standard modern amenities like four-season sunrooms, gas fireplaces, solar electricity, and full-service generators. Residents also enjoy priority access to amenities and services at nearby OceanView at Falmouth.

Scheduled tours of the new cottages are currently available to be booked online at https://www.cumberlandcrossingrc.com/open-houses/ or by calling 207-781-4460.