This Monday, Aug. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Exeter Hospital in Exeter, N.H. David Kwiatkowski, a former traveling medical technician and former worker at the New Hampshire hospital, is currently serving a 39 year sentence in prison for stealing painkillers and replacing them with saline-filled syringes tainted with his hepatitis C positive blood, infecting more than 40 patients with hepatitis C across four states. New Hampshire legislators responded to the 2013 case by creating a licensing board to register, investigate and discipline medical technicians. In 2022, the N.H. House has passed legislation eliminating the board and the registration requirements. Credit: Jim Col / AP

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified a case of Hepatitis in one Maine child, however the cause of the illness is unknown.

The child was hospitalized with a severe liver illness and is now recovering, according to the Maine CDC.

An alarming amount of similar cases have struck different parts of the U.S. forcing health experts to closely analyze this rare yet growing trend. Although hepatitis can be formed by other infectious diseases, doctors usually identify hepatitis under forms A, B or C.

According to the Maine CDC, children under 10 suffering from symptoms including fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, dark colored urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellowing of the skin (jaundice), should be closely monitored.

“Hepatitis with unknown causes remains rare in children,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of Maine CDC. “We encourage parents to call their children’s medical providers if their children experience these symptoms.”