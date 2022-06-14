PORTLAND, Maine — Three progressives were poised to win seats on Portland’s school board in Tuesday’s special election, but the final results were still awaiting a ranked-choice runoff.

Nonprofit manager Sarah Lentz and former Maine Democratic Party Chair Benjamin Grant, were leading a seven-person field for at-large seats for six-month terms with 35.9 percent and 24.6 percent of votes, respectively. Grant led the nearest opponent by more than 1,100 votes.

Sarah Brydon will become the newest school board member for Portland’s District 5, which includes the North Deering, Deering Center and Riverton neighborhoods, for a two-year term. She led overwhelmingly with around 45 percent of the vote. That was far ahead of ​​Joshua Haefele, the runner-up, who received 19 percent.

The results are virtually locked in, but the city will run a ranked-choice voting runoff to confirm them on Wednesday morning. Lentz, Grant and Brydon were all endorsed by Progressive Portland, an activist group linked to former Mayor Ethan Strimling.

A total of 12 candidates ran in both races, with seven going for two at-large seats representing all of Portland and five running in District 5. The new members will join a board pushing forward equity efforts, especially for ESL students, students of color and those with disabilities, and that continues to address the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.

Around 76 percent of residents also voted for the $133.1 million school budget for the 2022-23 year and around 68 percent to continue the budget validation process for three more years.