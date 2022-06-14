Two people died in separate single-vehicle crashes in Waldo County last weekend.

Mitchell Philbrook, 23, of Searsport died on Saturday after being thrown from his motorcycle in Frankfort, and 57-year-old Louis Miller of Palermo died after being thrown from his car on Sunday in his hometown, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Saturday crash on Maine Road North in Frankfort near Winterport Discount mattress and Furniture was reported at around 4:45 p.m., according to officials. Philbrook had been southbound on his motorcycle when he left the road and was thrown off the vehicle, according to officials.

He was declared dead by Winterport Ambulance personnel. The crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to be a primary factor, officials said.

Sunday’s crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Plummer Road in Palermo, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller had been northbound on Plummer Road in a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero when he lost control while turning right, officials said. His car left the road, striking a tree and rolling over. Miller was thrown from the car and died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

The circumstances of Miller’s crash are also under investigation.