A woman has been charged with murder for the death of an unnamed baby in December of 1985.

The baby’s body was discovered in Frenchville after a dog found the infant and carried her body to a nearby home on Dec. 7, 1985, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. After reconstructing the path that the dog took, investigators were able to determine that the baby had been born and then abandoned at a gravel pit in subzero temperatures.

On Monday, 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle of Lowell, Massachusetts was arrested after DNA testing determined that she was the mother of the child, Moss said. Daigle was indicted by an Aroostook County Grand Jury on one count of murder.

She was extradited to Maine, and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail. Daigle will make an initial court appearance at 11:30 a.m.