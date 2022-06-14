OLD TOWN – Old Town High School Principal Scott Gordon announced the honor parts for the Class of 2022. Graduation was held on Friday, June 10 in the MacKenzie Gymnasium. Scholarships and Awards Night was held on Thursday, June 9.

Avery Ell is graduating as the valedictorian of Old Town High School’s Class of 2022. Avery is the daughter of Shannon McCoy and will be graduating with both an Honors and STEM Diploma, as well as highest honors.

Throughout her time at Old Town High School, Avery has participated in band as well as Student Council and Key Club for four years, serving as president of both her senior year. Additionally, she has been a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president this year, the Maine Association of Student Councils as president, and the girls’ varsity soccer team. Avery also co-founded the Old Town Equity Committee in her Senior year, in an effort to promote inclusivity and equity at Old Town High School. Avery has received honors including the Maine Principals’ Association Award, the William S. Cohen Institute for Leadership and Public Service Emerging Leader Award, the Maine Phi Beta Kappa Society Academic Achievement Award, and selection as a 2021 Bezos Scholar.

Avery is incredibly grateful to the staff at Old Town High School and RSU 34 for all of their support throughout the past 12 years, and for continuously pushing her to do her best — she would never be where she is now without them. Additionally, Avery would like to thank her mother and sister for being a constant source of love and strength. In the fall, Avery looks forward to attending Harvard University for government

Logan Gardner is the salutatorian of Old Town High School’s Class of 2022. Logan is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Gardner and will be graduating with an Honors and STEM Diploma, as well as highest honors.

Logan has participated in Key Club for two years and Old Town’s chapter of National Honor Society, serving as treasurer. Throughout her time at Old Town High School, she has played field hockey, basketball and was the captain of the softball team. Logan received the Citizenship Award her freshman year, was chosen for the McDonald’s All-Academic Team, and was a Big East Scholar-Athlete. She also volunteered at Northern Light EMMC for three summers.

Logan would like to thank her family for everything that they have done to support her along the way, as well as all of the staff at RSU 34. In the fall, she will be attending the University of Maine to study psychology.