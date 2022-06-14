ELLSWORTH — All are invited to join in commemorating Juneteenth 2022 at Knowlton Park, 11 Shore Road, on Sunday, June 19 from noon to 4 p.m. ‘Illuminating the Continuum of the Black Experience in Maine’ will feature music, poets, speakers, authors and delectable food for all families this Father’s Day.

Every year, Juneteenth commemorates June 19,1865, the day that Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were first told that they were freed from slavery, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. As we celebrate Juneteenth, it’s important to recognize it as an opportunity to highlight Black people in business and the arts who have been and continue to be central to the formation and growth of Maine. It’s an opportunity for exposure to the diversity that exists in this state as we’re reminded that the struggle for freedom and equality persists.

The admission-free Ellsworth event is open to all and will feature an exciting lineup of musicians, poets, speakers, restaurants, artisans and museums, to offer an engaging, educational, inspirational, and fun experience for all ages. Featured performers include musicians Rodney Mashia, Suzie Assam, and Baba Kevin Campbell; award-winning children’s book author Samara Cole Doyon; and Chief-Nze Oscar Mokeme, CEO and Founding Director of The Museum of African Culture located in Portland, Maine. WERU Community Radio 89.9 FM will broadcast the event live and stream online at weru.org There will be hands-on activities for both children and adults as well as tables for vendors. For the full list of speakers and program schedule, please visit bit.ly/juneteenth-ellsworth.

In 2022, Ellsworth’s Juneteenth event is being organized by a collaboration among community organizations and individuals, including MDI Racial Equity Working Group, Healthy Acadia, Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP, YWCA MDI, Downeast Diversity, The Exercise Design Lab, Black Spirit 4 Life, and Mano en Mano | Hand in Hand. A special shout out to WERU Community Radio for live coverage of the entire event, as well as the many community sponsors for their generosity in making this Commemoration possible.

For additional information please email juneteenthellsworth@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook @JuneteenthEllsworth.